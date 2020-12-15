DeepSurface® Ends Beta Program, Announces General Availability of their Automated Predictive Vulnerability Management platform

Predictive Vulnerability Management suite of tools, DeepSurface Security, today announced the GA of namesake product. Tweet this

Automate analysis of vulnerabilities against a network's context.

Find, visualize and rank all attack pathways that would allow an attacker to move through a network, providing an easy-to-read map and report that identifies which hosts, vulnerabilities, and paths are contributing the most risk.

Share and communicate risk with actionable intelligence. Teams can generate an easy to read report to share with team members, executives, and to meet compliance obligations, proving how and where they should take immediate action to reduce the most risk with the least effort.

DeepSurface launched from stealth in September of 2020 with $1M in funding from Cascade Seed Fund, SeaChange Fund and Voyager Capital. Among the beta customers converting to use the first version of the product is Oregon's largest credit union, OnPoint Community Credit Union.

"We had a generic industry list of vulnerabilities to patch, but we weren't answering a critical question: 'Are we actually vulnerable to this?" said Zac Streelman, OnPoint VP of Technology. "I think the bang for the buck for DeepSurface Security is better than just about any other tool I've seen."

"Vulnerability management has been stagnant, labor intensive, expensive, and slow for a long time. We're thrilled to be bringing easy-to-use and proven automation to bear on the problem., said James Dirksen, DeepSurface Security CEO and cofounder. "We've had a great year of working with our beta customers, and thanks to their feedback and our team's great work, the product is ready."

About DeepSurface Security

DeepSurface Security is the first automated Predictive Vulnerability Management suite of tools that helps cybersecurity teams automate collecting network context, analysis of the threat model, and prioritization of vulnerabilities on their network. Created by a veteran cybersecurity team, DeepSurface Security is trusted by enterprise CISOs and Vulnerability Management teams in healthcare, financial services, law and insurance to identify and objectively quantify the business risk posed by vulnerabilities on their networks. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, DeepSurface is a privately held company funded by Cascade Seed Fund, SeaChange Fund, and Voyager Capital. To learn more visit www.deepsurface.com

