DeepSurface Security Announces Integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

"Vulnerability Management plays a crucial role in improving an organization's overall security posture, and Microsoft's threat and vulnerability management capabilities are a great way for customers to easily add vulnerability data to their threat model," said DeepSurface CTO and co-founder Tim Morgan. "We're excited to make DeepSurface easy to use for any customers deploying Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The new integration means companies can implement a cost-effective method of contextual vulnerability prioritization in one easy-to-use interface."

DeepSurface is unique among vulnerability management tools in that it considers more than 50 different attributes of an environment. These include user and system account permissions, Active Directory configuration, critical and sensitive assets, installed software, user activity, network access, vulnerability scanner output (from Tenable, Qualys, Microsoft ATP, and Rapid7), and AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) attributes. All these inputs are used to contextualize vulnerabilities (and chains of vulnerabilities) within an organization's unique digital infrastructure. With that context, DeepSurface provides actionable intelligence so teams can be more impactful with their time and actions and organizations can predict where an attacker could cause the most damage on their network.

"We're pleased to see DeepSurface integrate with our threat and vulnerability management capabilities in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint because it gives our mutual customers even more flexibility in designing a well-integrated vulnerability management program," said Tomer Teller, principal security program Manager, Microsoft.

Founded in 2017, DeepSurface Security is winner of the 2021 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Threat Modeling. DeepSurface customers include leading SaaS, financial, publishing, education and legal institutions across North America. For more details about DeepSurface, or to schedule a demo, see Deepsurface.com

About DeepSurface

DeepSurface Security is a Predictive Vulnerability Management platform that helps cybersecurity teams efficiently and accurately prioritize vulnerabilities with automation. Unique among vulnerability management tools, DeepSurface considers more than 50 different attributes of an environment to contextualize vulnerabilities (and chains of vulnerabilities) within an organization's unique digital infrastructure. DeepSurface predicts where an attacker could cause the most damage to an organization, and provides actionable intelligence so teams can be most impactful with their time and actions. Created by a veteran cybersecurity team, and trusted by vulnerability management teams in SaaS, publishing, education, finance and legal services, DeepSurface is a privately held company, headquartered in Portland, Oregon. To learn more visit deepsurface.com .

