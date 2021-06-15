DeepSurface Security Wins Prestigious Industry Award, Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Threat Modeling

DeepSurface considers over 50 different attributes of an environment, including user and system accounts, critical assets, installed software, user behavior, user and application permissions, network access, vulnerability scanner data (from Rapid7, Tenable Nessus, Microsoft ATP, and Qualys), and AWS attributes. With this, DeepSurface can contextualize vulnerabilities (and chains of vulnerabilities) within an organization's unique digital infrastructure. By identifying where an organization's most sensitive assets are, DeepSurface can accurately predict where an attacker could cause the most damage. DeepSurface then provides actionable intelligence for cybersecurity teams so they can meaningfully improve their organization's risk profile.

"Winning the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards in threat modeling is further validation that our risk management product is unique in the vulnerability management market, driving risk reduction through effective threat modeling for businesses of all sizes," said James Dirksen, CEO and co-founder of DeepSurface. "We're excited that we can help organizations rapidly reduce their cybersecurity risk with smart automation."

"We are proud to name DeepSurface Security as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like DeepSurface are critical to providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

For more information about the awards, see: https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards



About DeepSurface

DeepSurface Security is a Predictive Vulnerability Management platform that helps cybersecurity teams leverage automation to efficiently and accurately prioritize vulnerabilities. Unlike other platforms, DeepSurface considers over 50 different attributes of an environment to contextualize vulnerabilities – and chains of vulnerabilities – within a company's unique digital infrastructure to predict where an attacker could cause the most damage to a business, and provide actionable intelligence so teams can be most impactful with their time and actions. Created by a veteran team, and trusted by cybersecurity teams across a variety of industries, DeepSurface is a privately held company, headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

SOURCE DeepSurface Security