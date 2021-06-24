DeepVerge plc: Microtox® PD claims world first live data alerts of SARS-Cov-2 in wastewater treatment plants

YORK, England, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepVerge (LSE: DVRG.L), today announces the successful completion of Phase 3 field trials in which Microtox® PD achieved real-time detection and transmission of data, specific to SARS-CoV-2, in wastewater treatment plants at multiple sites. As a result, its Environmental Health Division ("Modern Water") has entered into a master service agreement with EPS Group to install, calibrate, service and maintain Microtox® PD units which, subject to negotiation with undisclosed parties, have the potential to be installed in multiple European countries.

Gerard Brandon, DeepVerge plc CEO commented:

"The successful completion of the Phase 3 field trials clearly demonstrates the capability and value of Microtox® PD to identify dangerous pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, in real-time. By establishing a permanent anonymised mass surveillance of wastewater, DeepVerge claims a world first real-time defence against this global pandemic. The installation of Microtox® PD wastewater units will enable live data to simultaneously identify the source of COVID-19 cases as well as identify COVID-19 clusters with the ability to indicate the size of each cluster. As the data grows, the central AI system has the potential to predict the trajectory of growth of future clusters of SARS-CoV-2 or any future dangerous pathogen .

"Having achieved this major milestone, we are delighted to enter this agreement with EPS Group who complete the final step of installing, retrofitting and maintaining our Microtox® PD equipment. With this level of established technical engineering support and distribution, DeepVerge can now offer an end-to-end solution for public and private clients across the European wastewater sector. We expect updates from our Joint Venture agreement with China Resources and roll-out in the US to follow early in Q3. "

Patrick Buckley, EPS Group Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to be part of this innovative partnership with DeepVerge to help combat the pandemic with their unique Microtox® PD technology playing a crucial role in the early detection of COVID-19 hotspots around the world. With 550 personnel, our largest footprint in the water, wastewater pumping and treatment services sector across Europe, EPS Group engineers are ready to make this happen".

Background to field trials:

On the 24 September 2020, the Company announced completion of the integration of an Affimer/Aptamer-based real-time SARS-CoV-2 detector and alert system into Modern Water's Microtox water contamination system, now called Microtox® PD , for the detection of the coronavirus in wastewater. Microtox® PD successfully completed initial spike protein testing and validation of SARS-CoV-2 in filtered wastewater and transitioned to the University of Aberdeen for full beta testing of the system using real SARS-CoV-2 virus samples in its containment level 3 laboratory, prior to initiation of the field trials, referred to above.

