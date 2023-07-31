Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for oil and gas will drive market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,708.2 million, according to Technavio - View the Sample report

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aban Offshore Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Chevron Corp., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Dolphin Drilling AS, Eni SpA, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Aker Solutions ASA, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: application (deepwater drilling and ultra-deepwater drilling), type (drillships and semisubmersible), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Aban Offshore Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Chevron Corp., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Dolphin Drilling AS, Eni SpA, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Aker Solutions ASA.

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand for oil and gas is a key factor driving market growth. The consumer demand for oil and gas is increasing due to growth in global population growth and economic development. Developing countries such as China and India are experiencing unprecedented increases in energy demand. The increasing use of oil and gas in various sectors, such as manufacturing, power generation, and transportation, also contributes to this increase in demand.

Furthermore, the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market is becoming increasingly important to meet the growing demand for oil and gas. These untapped reserves offer strategic solutions. The Gulf of Mexico, which is a major region for deepwater drilling, currently accounts for 20% of all U.S. crude oil production, underscoring the critical role deepwater drilling plays in meeting the world's energy needs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing adoption of digital technologies is a major trend in the market. The increasing use of digital technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is contributing to the efficiency of corporate processes. For example, ExxonMobil partnered with Microsoft in 2021 to use cloud-based technologies such as AI and machine learning to improve reservoir performance and reduce drilling costs. The use of digital technology enables companies to effectively monitor and analyze large amounts of data in real time, identify potential issues, and make informed decisions to optimize drilling operations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high initial investment and operational costs are significant challenges restricting the market growth. High initial investment and operating costs are the main reasons for the challenges of deepwater drilling. This specialized form of drilling requires extensive infrastructure, such as offshore platforms, subsea pipelines, and wellhead systems, which can cost billions of dollars to develop and maintain. ExxonMobil, for example, is investing $10 billion in developing the Payara field off Guyana, which includes deepwater drilling to depths of over 1,500 meters. These high initial costs can make it difficult for SMEs to enter the market and compete with established players. In addition, high initial costs can threaten profitability in the event of a sudden drop in oil prices or an increase in operating costs, making return on investment difficult. Hence, these factors are expected to drive deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market growth during the forecast period.

The deep-water and ultra-deepwater drilling market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Deepwater And Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling market vendors

Deepwater And Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,708.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.54 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, China, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aban Offshore Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., Chevron Corp., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Dolphin Drilling AS, Eni SpA, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Oceaneering International Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Aker Solutions ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

