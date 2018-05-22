Deepwater Drilling Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Do you need definitive deepwater drilling market data?

• Succinct exploration & production (E&P) market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive deepwater drilling report can transform your own research and save you time.

Fluctuating oil prices and changes in the market dynamics and the resulting impact upon the investment climate has led Visiongain to publish this unique report. The deepwater drilling market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of steadily increasing oil prices and improved investor sentiment. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

"The improvement in the oil prices is likely to drive deepwater E&P spending worldwide"

The global deepwater drilling market is calculated to see spending of $30.30 bn in 2018. Excessive supply of oil worldwide has pushed down oil prices. However, OPEC's decision to cut production has provided a boost to the investment outlook. Hence, demand for deepwater drilling is expected to increase.

Report highlights

• 191 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Oil Price Forecast & Analysis From 2018-2028 To Underpin the Market Analysis

• Analysis Of Key Deepwater Drilling Vessel Owners

• Transocean Ltd.

• Seadrill Limited

• Noble Corporation

• Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

• Pacific Drilling

• Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

• Ensco Plc

• Saipem S.p.A.

• SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad

• Global Deepwater Drilling Market Outlook And Analysis From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)

• Deepwater Drilling Market Submarket Projections, Analysis And Potential From 2018-2028 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)

• Drillship Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Active and Under-Modification Drillships

• Cold Stacked Drillships

• Under-Construction Drillships

• Semi-Submersible Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Active and Under-Modification Semi-Submersibles

• Cold Stacked Semi-Submersibles

• Under-Construction Semi-Submersibles

• Tender Rig Submarket Forecast 2018-2028 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Active and Under-Modification Tender Rigs

• Under-Construction Tender Rigs

• Regional Deepwater Drilling Market Forecasts From 2018-2028 (Charter Spending)

• African Deepwater Drilling Vessels, Projects And Individualised Forecasts 2018-2028

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Africa

• Potential Offshore Developments in Africa

• Angola Outlook & Analysis

• Congo-Brazzaville Outlook & Analysis

• Ghana Outlook & Analysis

• Equatorial Guinea Outlook & Analysis

• Mozambique Outlook & Analysis

• Nigeria Outlook & Analysis

• South Africa Outlook & Analysis

• Tanzania Outlook & Analysis

• Asian Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Asia Pacific Deepwater Oil and Gas Fields

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Asia Pacific:

• Potential Offshore Developments in Asia Pacific

• Australia Outlook & Analysis

• Brunei Outlook & Analysis

• China Outlook & Analysis

• India Outlook & Analysis

• Indonesia Outlook & Analysis

• Malaysia Outlook & Analysis

• Myanmar Outlook & Analysis

• Vietnam Outlook & Analysis

• Eurasian Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Eurasian

• Blacksea Outlook & Analysis

• Caspian Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Russia Outlook & Analysis

• The North America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Recent US Deepwater Projects

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in North America

• Potential Deepwater Developments in North America

• Alaska Outlook & Analysis

• Canada Outlook & Analysis

• Trinidad and Tobago Outlook & Analysis

• Western Europe Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Major North Sea Deepwater Oil and Gas Fields

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Western Europe

• Ireland Outlook & Analysis

• Mediterranean Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Netherlands Outlook & Analysis

• South America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2018-2028

• Brazilian Deepwater FPSO Projects

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in South America:

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the deepwater drilling industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which segment should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Target audience

• Leading offshore drilling companies

• Oil & gas supermajors

• Engineering contractors

• Drilling equipment suppliers

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Market analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2155/Deepwater-Drilling-Market-Report-2018-2028

Companies Listed

Aban Offshore Limited

Air Products & Chemicals

Aker BP

Aker Solutions

Anadarko

Apache

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.

ATP

Atwood Oceanics

Australian Worldwide Exploration

Avner

Avner Oil Exploration Limited Partnership

Baku Shipyard

Bayerngas

BG Group

BHP Billiton

Bien Dong

BP

BrasFELS

Brasília

Cairn Energy

Cairn India Limited

Caspian Drilling

CGG Veritas

Chevron

China Merchants

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Oilfield Services

Chiyoda

CIMC

Coastal Energy

Cobalt

ConocoPhillips

Cooper

COSCO

Cuu Long Joint Operating Company (CLJOC)

Daewoo

Dalian

Deep Gulf Energy

Delek Drilling Limited Partnership

Delmar Systems Inc

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Dleif Drilling

Dolphin Drilling Ltd.

DorGas Exploration Limited Partnership

Doris Engineering

DSME

Dynamic Drilling

EEP

Energy Drilling Management Pte Ltd

Eni

Eni Ghana E&P

Eni-Partner

Enquest

Ensco plc

Erin

Excelerate

ExxonMobil.

Flexibras Vitória

FMC Technologies

Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

Frigstad Offshore

Fugro

Galoc Production Company

Galp Energia

Gazflot

Gazprom

GDF SUEZ

GE Oil & Gas

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Grupo R

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Hess

HHI

Höegh

Honghua

Husky

INPEX Masela

Israel Electricity Corporation

Isramco Negev 2 Limited Partnership

Jaguar Exploration

JDR Cable Systems

Jurong Shipyard Pte Ltd.

JX Nippon

KBR

Kencana

Keppel

KeppelFELS

Kosmos Energy

Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL)

LLOG

Lundin

Maersk Drilling

Maersk Group

Medco

Mermaid Drilling

Murphy Oil

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Newfield

Nexans

Nexen Petroleum

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Noble Corporation

Noble Energy

North Atlantic Drilling

North Sea Rigs

Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Odebrecht Oil & Gas

Odfjell Drilling

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

OMV Petrom

ONGC

Ophir Energy

Orion International Drilling

Pacific Drilling

Pangea LNG

Paragon Offshore

Parker Drilling Company

Pemex

Pentacle

Petrobras

Petrofac

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras).

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex)

Petronas

Petronas Carigali

PetroSA

Petroserv

PetroVietnam

Pride International

Providence Resources

PTTEP

PV Drilling

Quadrant Energy

Queiroz Galvao Oleo & Gas

Ratio

Reliance Industries

Repsol

Rongsheng Offshore & Marine

Rosneft

Rowan Companies plc

Royal Dutch Shell

Sabah Shell

Sabre Oil and Gas

Saipem S.p.A

Samsung

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

Santos

SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad

Sasol

SBM Offshore

Seadrill Limited

Sembcorp

Sete Brasil

Shanghai Shipyard

Shell

Shell Brunei

SHI

Siccar Point Energy

Sinopec

SK Innovation

Sonangol

Songa Offshore

Songa-Opus JV

Spirit Energy

Statoil

Stena Drilling

Stone Energy

Subsea 7

Subsea Energy Australia (SEA)

Suncor Energy

Talisman Sinopec

Tamar Partnership

TAQA

Technip

Technip Umbilicals

Total

Total E&P Nederland

Total Upstream Nigeria

Transocean Ltd.

Tripatra Engineers & Constructors

Tullow

Unocal

Vantage Drilling International, Inc.

Vietsovpetro (VSP)

Vitol Upstream

Wintershal

Wood Group

Woodside Energy Limited

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore

Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum

Zarubezhneft

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

SOURCE Visiongain