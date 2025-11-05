SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AI semiconductor company DEEPX (CEO Lokwon Kim) announced that it has won two CES 2026 Innovation Awards, while Sixfab, a US-based IoT and edge computing company, received the Best of Innovation award — CES's highest honor — for its AI gateway ALPON X5 powered by DEEPX's DX-M1. This milestone demonstrates how DEEPX's solutions are further solidifying its position as the global standard for 'Physical AI' while strengthening its global partner ecosystem.

DEEPX Wins Two CES 2026 Innovation Awards; Its DX-M1 Powers Best of Innovation Winner ALPON X5 by Sixfab

Over the past three years, DEEPX has demonstrated both its technological innovation and market competitiveness on the global stage.

At CES 2024, DEEPX became the first AI semiconductor company to achieve a triple crown, winning Innovation Awards in the Robotics, Embedded Technology, and Hardware Components categories with its first-generation AI chipset, the DX-M1.

At CES 2025, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) officially recognized DEEPX as a "Must-See Company." More than 16,000 visitors attended DEEPX's exhibition booth to experience how its ultra-low-power, high-performance AI semiconductors serve as real-world enablers of intelligent and democratized industrial transformation.

At CES 2026, DEEPX once again received Innovation Awards in the Computer Hardware and Embedded Technology categories — recognition that its AI semiconductors go far beyond performance metrics to deliver practical, scalable technology capable of enabling large-scale AI deployment in real industrial environments.

This year's CES marks a major turning point, as DEEPX-powered partner products are now beginning to deliver tangible market results. The most notable example is Sixfab's ALPON X5, which integrates DEEPX's DX-M1 and won the CES Best of Innovation award. This achievement symbolizes the completion of a 'Chain of Innovation' — where the technology that won CES Innovation Awards in 2024 has now evolved to power a global partner's Best of Innovation product in 2026.

The ALPON X5 is recognized as a transitional solution toward the AI-6G era and a cornerstone for next-generation intelligent network infrastructure. As an on-device AI gateway, it performs real-time data processing and analysis directly at the edge — without cloud dependency — enabling ultra-low-latency and intelligent control across industrial, urban, and transportation systems. This capability is drawing attention as a key enabler of the forthcoming 'AI 6G RAN (Radio Access Network)' architecture, where AI is directly integrated into network nodes and base stations.

Headquartered in the United States, Sixfab is a leading IoT and edge computing company that provides AI gateways and edge modules based on single-board computers (SBCs) such as Raspberry Pi and Orange Pi, earning the trust of developer communities worldwide.

The award-winning ALPON X5 features DEEPX's ultra-low-power AI semiconductor DX-M1, which delivers over 10 times greater power efficiency than GPUs while performing high-precision AI inference at less than 5 watts. Maintaining GPU-level accuracy with dramatically lower heat generation and cost, it enables reliable AI operations even in power-constrained industrial and infrastructure environments.

The CES judging panel praised the ALPON X5 as a "realistic and scalable AI infrastructure model," describing it as a next-generation on-device AI gateway that can replace cloud-centric AI architectures. The product has been highlighted as a core platform that enables real-time data processing and autonomous perception in smart factories, smart retail, smart cities, and mobility applications.

Through this collaboration, DEEPX and Sixfab plan to establish a joint reference platform in the global industrial AI gateway market. Together, the two companies aim to accelerate the mainstream adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable AI infrastructure across diverse industries.

At CES 2026 (January 6–9, Las Vegas), DEEPX will unveil its award-winning products alongside Sixfab's Best of Innovation ALPON X5 to global audiences for the first time. DEEPX will also host the newly established CES Foundry session, where it will present — together with global partners — its industrial vision and technological roadmap for the 'Physical AI' era.

Additionally, DEEPX will hold an on-site media briefing to unveil its next-generation ultra-low-power AI semiconductors and global ecosystem strategy for establishing a new industry standard for on-device AI.

Okan Saracoglu, Vice President of Sixfab, commented:

"Winning CES's Best of Innovation award marks the official recognition of Sixfab's pursuit of practical AI innovation. DEEPX's DX-M1 chip has turned our long-standing vision of ultra-efficient, high-performance edge computing into reality. With ALPON X5, customers worldwide can now build more efficient and sustainable AI infrastructure."

Lokwon Kim, CEO of DEEPX, stated:

"This award is especially meaningful because it demonstrates that DEEPX's technology extends beyond the semiconductor itself — it is powering our customers' and partners' products, together setting a new global benchmark for innovation. The fact that the DX-M1, which won CES Innovation Awards in 2024, has now powered a partner's Best of Innovation product in 2026 is a symbolic testament to the momentum of our 'Physical AI' ecosystem. We will continue to strengthen our leadership to ensure that AI is deployed more efficiently, responsibly, and sustainably around the world."

