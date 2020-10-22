Deer Isle Group's FinTech Solution First Year Anniversary: Disrupting Capital Raising Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Isle Group, LLC recently marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of its proprietary technology platform, D.I.G. Beacon, a game-changing fintech solution that gives companies interested in raising institutional capital direct virtual access to a well-established network of over 14,000 United States-based institutional investors, including venture and private equity funds, family offices, wealth advisors, endowments, foundations, and pension funds.

The anniversary marks a year of significant growth for Deer Isle, including broadened deployment of Beacon, as well as expansion of its executive team and consulting services.

Beacon is a transformative method for capital providers to access investment opportunities that are relevant to them. Through Beacon, Deer Isle maintains institutional capital provider investment preference information, and capital seekers are given access to lists of capital providers that might have interest in their capital raise.

Dianna Raedle, CEO of Deer Isle Group, said "Our mission is to empower a broad range of capital seekers, including middle market and venture capital, debt and equity, funds and companies, with the right tools to conduct a successful, transparent, effective, and efficient capital raise. Strong relationships with capital providers are a key element of success for capital seekers, and the ability to accelerate relationship building using technology and data analytics in a cost effective and efficient manner is particularly important."

Over 69% of asset managers in a recent Casey Quirk study listed investing in technology as their most important goal for raising assets (ahead of hiring additional salespeople or enhancing the marketing organization) demonstrating demand for Deer Isle's approach. And 50% claimed that the role of data analytics is a primary or secondary input into successful capital raising in 2019 versus only 16% in 2018.

In order to meet demand, Deer Isle has increased its executive team to provide an even broader range of consulting services, with expertise in strategy, modeling, distribution, national accounts and marketing, including:

Email Strategy

Marketing Strategy/Preparation

Graphic Design

Virtual Roadshows

Webinars

Video

Deer Isle Group can provide capital seekers access to its broker-dealer subsidiary Deer Isle Capital, LLC, which offers unbundled investment banking and capital placement capabilities, giving capital seekers the ability to leverage its proven expertise having raised over $5 billion.

Dianna Raedle added "We are very excited about our growth, especially with the additions to our highly skilled executive team and success in the last year. We believe the capital raising process is "modernizing" and that it is important for capital seekers to be able to efficiently use technology to be successful. COVID-19 has just accelerated our progress."

ABOUT DEER ISLE GROUP

Deer Isle Group founded in 2007, empowers capital seekers with the right tools to ensure a transparent, smooth and efficient capital raise. Depending upon capital seeker requirements, Deer Isle (www.deerislegroup.com) provides a continuum of capital raising capabilities, expertise and guidance including a proprietary technology that offers curated (to those relevant investors) access to 14,000+ institutional capital sources and "as needed" closing expertise/guidance for your successful capital raise.

All securities-related activity is conducted by Deer Isle Capital LLC, a subsidiary of Deer Isle, which has raised over $5 billion in capital and is a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC, located at 2 West 46th Street, Suite 402, New York, NY 10036. You may view the background of this broker-dealer and its registered investment professionals on FINRA's BrokerCheck (https://brokercheck.finra.org/ )

