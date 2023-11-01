Deer Park Road Launches Deer Park Mortgage Opportunity Fund I Focused on Legacy, Non-Agency RMBS

News provided by

Deer Park Road Management Company

01 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

New Fund Seeks to Capture What We View as One of the Most Compelling Risk-Adjusted Investment Opportunities Since the Global Financial Crisis 

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Park Road Management Company, LP ("Deer Park"), a leading portfolio management company with dedicated expertise in structured credit markets, today announced the launch of a closed-end fund focused on legacy, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities ("RMBS"), Deer Park Mortgage Opportunity Fund I (the "Fund"). The Fund will invest in RMBS with the principal objective of realizing long-term capital appreciation and cash flow from its investments, while also seeking to provide access to the current trade opportunities in the structured credit market.

Deer Park has been active in the legacy, non-agency RMBS markets since the early 2000s and is committed to providing fundamental credit analysis, an adaptive approach to sourcing investment opportunities, and a deep focus on risk management. As Fund Manager, Deer Park will seek to leverage its decades of credit investment experience across cycles to identify and invest in bonds trading at less than their intrinsic value with the intention of holding them to term. As a result, the Fund's objective is to build a portfolio of RMBS that will position investors to earn attractive risk-adjusted returns, relative to other segments of the credit market.

"We're excited to launch the Deer Park Mortgage Opportunity Fund I in what we view as the most compelling risk-adjusted investment opportunity in RMBS since the Global Financial Crisis," said Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Deer Park. "We believe that liquidity-driven technical factors have driven spreads and relative returns to historically wide levels, resulting in the RMBS sector now trading at levels that offer compelling performance with diminished credit risk."

The Fund will be available to qualified and accredited individual and institutional investors and requires a $250,000 investment minimum and a three-year term. Investors who are interested in learning more about the new Fund and the opportunity it presents are encouraged to contact Deer Park's investor relations department or its representatives listed below.

About Deer Park Road Management Company

Deer Park Road Management Company is an alternative asset management firm based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado with assets under management of approximately $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deer Park was founded by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003 with Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, joining the Firm in 2010. Deer Park offers institutional and individual investors from around the globe a range of investment funds to meet their specific needs and objectives including its flagship hedge fund, a daily liquidity mutual fund, and customized separately managed accounts. For more information visit www.deerparkrd.com

SOURCE Deer Park Road Management Company

