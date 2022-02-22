Deer Park Road Makes Donation to Yampa Valley Housing Authority

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deer Park Road Management Company ('Deer Park'), an alternative asset management firm, announced today that it has made a $125,000 donation to the Yampa Valley Housing Authority ('YVHA'). The purpose of the donation is to afford YVHA additional financial resources to develop a housing master plan for the 536-acre Brown Ranch and 11-acre south Steamboat Springs parcels recently donated to the YVHA.

"We are delighted to receive this donation from Deer Park in support of our affordable housing initiatives in the Yampa Valley," said Jason Peasley, Executive Director of the Yampa Valley Housing Authority. "As we announced last year, the donation of these two parcels of land offer a tremendous opportunity to address the affordable housing crisis in our community. Bringing on these additional resources to expand the Authority's capacity will enable us to meet our housing crisis head-on and make the best of these opportunity for our community."

"Deer Park Road is pleased to support the YVHA and its critical mission to address the affordable housing needs of Steamboat Springs and Yampa valley communities," said Scott Burg, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Deer Park. "As a business based in Steamboat, we recognize what a beautiful and unique mountain community we enjoy and one that we all wish to protect and preserve. A critical piece of preserving the culture and community is to enable all residents a safe, affordable place to call home within the community in which they work, live, and raise their families. We are gratified to assist YVHA in their efforts and look forward to the housing solutions they will bring to our community."

About Deer Park Road Management Company:

Deer Park Road Investment Management Company is an alternative asset management firm based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Deer Park was founded by Michael Craig-Scheckman in 2003 and currently has approximately $4.5 billion of assets under management. The Firm offers institutional and individual investors from around the globe a range of investment funds to meet their specific needs and objectives including, its flagship STS Master Fund, the Deer Park Total Return Credit Fund (a daily liquidity mutual fund) and customized separately managed accounts (SMAs). For more information visit www.deerparkrd.com

