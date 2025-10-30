Deere & Company - GROWING THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS:

HOW THE NATION'S PREMIER YOUTH AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION IS PREPARING STUDENTS FOR THE FUTURE

BACKGROUND:

FFA is the top school-based youth development organization in the United States, inspiring leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. From Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, more than 70,000 members and supporters will attend the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, a celebration of innovation, leadership and the future of agriculture.

FFA members from rural, suburban and urban backgrounds will explore over 350 careers in agriculture, from agribusiness and environmental science to food systems and ag technology. Convention Highlights Include:

Student Showcase Stage featuring agriscience research and Supervised Agricultural Experiences

Career & Leadership Development Events that test real-world skills

Expo Hall with interactive career exploration

5,161 American FFA Degrees awarded to top-performing members

Networking and mentorship with industry leaders

With nearly 100 years of history, FFA continues to evolve to meet the needs of a changing world, preparing students to tackle challenges like sustainability, food security, and climate resilience. Through a powerful mix of classroom instruction, hands-on learning, and leadership development, FFA equips members with the skills to thrive in college, careers, and their communities. FFA members are already making an impact:

Leading community education efforts on sustainability and food systems

Launching ag-tech startups and research projects

Advocating for agricultural literacy in schools and local governments

Through a current $3.9 million, three-year investment, the John Deere Foundation is helping FFA reach more students and strengthen leadership development across communities. As the longest-running corporate partner of 80 years for the National FFA Organization, John Deere's support reflects a shared commitment to growing the next generation of leaders while championing the future of agriculture and supporting farming communities. This investment helps empower students from all backgrounds to explore agricultural careers, develop real-world skills, and contribute to the vitality of farming and food systems nationwide.

In this segment, FFA members and alumni share how FFA is transforming lives and preparing students to lead in agriculture and beyond.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ffa.org/

