Deere & Company Raises Dividend

"Today's announcement reaffirms our confidence in the company's present direction and our belief that Deere will continue to deliver significant long-term value to investors and customers," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain committed that the more durable business model now in place at Deere will result in strong financial performance throughout the business cycle."

Deere & Company (www.JohnDeere.com) is a world leader in providing advanced products and services and is committed to the success of customers whose work is linked to the land. Since 1837, John Deere has delivered innovative products of superior quality built on a tradition of integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this report are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated (expressed or implied) by such forward-looking statements, because of, among other things, the risks and uncertainties found in the Company's press releases and other SEC filings, including the risk factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Condition" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

