Deere & Company Reaches Settlement in Repair Services Antitrust Litigation

MOLINE, Ill., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement to resolve the multidistrict "right to repair" litigation pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. This settlement addresses the issues raised in the 2022 complaint and brings this case to an end with no finding of wrongdoing.

"As we continue to innovate industry leading equipment and technology solutions supported by our world-class dealer network, we are equally committed to providing customers and other service providers with access to repair resources," said Denver Caldwell, vice president, Aftermarket & Customer Support. "We're pleased that this resolution allows us to move forward and remain focused on what matters most – serving our customers."

As part of the settlement, Deere will deposit funds into a class settlement fund. The funds will be distributed to class members pursuant to a Court-approved distribution plan and used to cover administrative and legal fees. Additionally, Deere will continue to support customers and other service providers with access to repair resources, including tools, manuals, and diagnostic software.

Deere remains dedicated to supporting customers' ability and access to maintain, diagnose, and repair their equipment safely, efficiently and conveniently. "John Deere Operations Center™ PRO Service is designed to enhance customers' ability to care for their equipment how and when they want, and this settlement reaffirms Deere's commitment to customer choice of how they want their equipment supported and access to the tools that enable it," said Caldwell. The company will continue investing in customer uptime solutions and delivering industry-leading equipment and technology to help farmers and ranchers get their work done.

The settlement remains subject to approval by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. To learn more about John Deere's commitment to supporting customer repair, please visit deere.com/repair.

SOURCE John Deere Company