Deere Launches 2022 Sustainability Goals

MOLINE, Ill., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As World Environment Day is celebrated today across the globe, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is setting its sights on a robust set of sustainability goals that the company and its employees will work to achieve by the end of fiscal year 2022.

"The 2022 Sustainability Goals address John Deere's commitment to an ever-changing world and the need to protect its most valuable resources – both natural and human," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and chief executive officer. "The goals will spur improvements in performance and innovation."