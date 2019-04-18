Deere names five employees as John Deere Fellows

MOLINE, Ill., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) employees have earned designation as a John Deere Fellow - the highest individual honor bestowed by the company. The Fellows program recognizes employees for deep expertise, demonstrated leadership, and reputation inside and outside the company.

"This year's John Deere Fellows represent a wide range of experts who are recognized by their peers for innovation and leadership. Their work greatly benefits our customers and their fellow employees," said Samuel R. Allen, chairman and CEO.

The John Deere Fellows program is in its fifth year and now will include 26 Fellows and 2 Senior Fellows. Honored for 2019 are Dr. Noel Anderson, August Altherr, Dr. Martin Kremmer, Carol Lewis, and Dr. Adrian Rantilla.

• Dr. Noel Anderson - Strategic Intellectual Property Fellow

Anderson has 116 patents to his credit and is one of John Deere's most prolific inventors. Anderson provides Deere with a distinctive competitive advantage by bringing together diverse and emerging areas of technical expertise into invention disclosures and patents. He has played a key role in the development, deployment, execution, and continuous improvement of the John Deere Enterprise Intellectual Property Strategy Process.



• August Altherr - Innovation Delivery Fellow

Altherr is a key driver of European innovation in agriculture equipment and has numerous patents to his credit. His work evolved into the 6R Series, considered as one of Deere's successful tractor platforms and which is now assembled in five locations globally. Altherr helped establish think tanks of young engineers from top European universities to find innovative solutions for contractors and large arable farms, and key customer segments.



• Dr. Martin Kremmer - Technology Innovation Fellow

Dr. Kremmer is known for expanding the method for studying granular media in complex, moving 3D geometries and conducting fundamental studies on agricultural goods such as soybeans in mechanical meters of precision planters. He is named author or co-author in 40 invention disclosure and patent applications. Dr. Kremmer has been responsible for the overall vehicle concept design of all mid-sized tractors.



• Carol Lewis - Human Resource Fellow

Lewis is a respected voice in employee benefits. Her efforts include working in Washington, D.C. on legislation or regulatory changes, educating employees on health care benefits, updating senior leadership on employee pension and post-retirement benefits, negotiating lower health care solutions, meeting with retirees, and mentoring employees. She was instrumental in deployment of a company-wide wellness program, navigating health care reform, and other benefit-related activities.



• Dr. Adrian Rantilla - Market Research Fellow

Dr. Rantilla has earned a reputation for applying research and analytics in sales and marketing. His insight and diligence has reduced costs in multiple programs through understanding customer motivations and behaviors. He is known for developing and cultivating strategic customer advisory relationships around the globe, adding value by focusing on how to solve the most challenging business problems.

Deere & Company is a world leader in providing advanced products and services for customers whose work is linked to the land - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure.

