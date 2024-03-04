Deere Recognized as One of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies®

MOLINE, Ill., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has been recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 17th time by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Deere Named Worlds Most Ethical Companies

Deere customers are tasked with the ultimate challenge to feed, clothe, fuel, and shelter the growing world population in a way that's both profitable and sustainable. This honor underscores the company's focus on supporting customers in achieving this goal. In demonstration of its commitment to ethical business and sustainability, Deere promotes environmental stewardship to protect the planet today and sustain the land for future generations to come. Navigating the company along its sustainability journey are Deere's Leap Ambitions, which are focused goals centered on boosting economic value and sustainability for customers and stakeholders.

"We're absolutely thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. It's a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to operating with integrity, which drives everything we do globally," said Felecia Pryor, Chief People Officer. "This recognition really speaks to our strong ethical culture as propelled forward by our employees and stakeholders." Deere's inclusion among the 136 honorees from 20 countries and 44 industries this year underscores our unwavering dedication to ethical business practices on a global scale. The full list of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

To learn more about Deere's corporate responsibility and sustainability practices, read the company's recently released 2023 Business Impact Report here: https://about.deere.com/en-us/sustainability.

About John Deere

Deere & Company ( www.JohnDeere.com ) is a global leader in the delivery of agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. We help our customers push the boundaries of what's possible in ways that are more productive and sustainable to help life leap forward. Our technology-enabled products including John Deere Autonomous 8R Tractor and tillage solution, See & Spray™, and E-Power Backhoe are just some of the ways we help meet the world's increasing need for food, shelter, and infrastructure. Deere & Company also provides financial services through John Deere Financial.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/ .

###

SOURCE John Deere Company