Deere Reports First Quarter Net Income of $656 Million

First quarter shipments ahead of plan as order books strengthen

Diverse customer segments and geographies enable resilience and growth

Net income guidance range increased to $4.5 billion - $5.0 billion

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $656 million for the first quarter ended February 1, 2026, or $2.42 per share, compared with net income of $869 million, or $3.19 per share, for the quarter ended January 26, 2025.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 13 percent, to $9,611 million, in the most recent quarter. Net sales were $8,001 million for the quarter, compared with $6,809 million in the same quarter of 2025.

"While the global large agriculture industry continues to experience challenges, we're encouraged by the ongoing recovery in demand within both the construction and small agriculture segments," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "These positive developments reinforce our belief that 2026 represents the bottom of the current cycle and provides us with a strong foundation for accelerated growth going forward."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

"Our sustained investment in research and development throughout the cycle is yielding measurable results as we move toward launching a wide range of innovative products and solutions across all business segments," stated May. "These advancements underscore the value of maintaining a robust portfolio that spans broad markets and regions worldwide, which should position us for success as we transition out of the current cycle."





















Deere & Company

First Quarter

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 9,611

$ 8,508

13 %

Net income

$ 656

$ 869

-25 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 2.42

$ 3.19







Results for the prior period were affected by special items. See Note 1 to the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the "Production costs" category below.





















Production & Precision Agriculture

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,163

$ 3,067

3 %

Operating profit

$ 139

$ 338

-59 %

Operating margin



4.4 %



11.0 %







Production & Precision Agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher tariffs, unfavorable sales mix, and higher warranty expenses.





















Small Agriculture & Turf

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,168

$ 1,748

24 %

Operating profit

$ 196

$ 124

58 %

Operating margin



9.0 %



7.1 %







Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and price realization, partially offset by higher tariffs.





















Construction & Forestry

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 2,670

$ 1,994

34 %

Operating profit

$ 137

$ 65

111 %

Operating margin



5.1 %



3.3 %







Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and production efficiencies, partially offset by higher tariffs.





















Financial Services

First Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$ 244

$ 230

6 %



Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by a favorable special item recorded in the prior period described in Note 1 to the financial statements.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026









Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf









Flat to up 5%

Europe









Flat to up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Down ~5%

Asia









Flat to down 5%

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Global Forestry









Flat

Global Roadbuilding









Up ~5%



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026



















Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 5 to 10%

+3.0 %

~ +1.5%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+2.0 %

~ +2.0%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~15%

+2.0 %

~ +2.5%

















Financial Services

Net Income

~ $840







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, government farm programs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints

the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, and retaliatory trade regulations

political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory

uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased expenses, and accurately predict financial results and industry trends

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with laws applicable to topics such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees

ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and refined Leap Ambitions

dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY FIRST QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended





February 1

January 26

%





2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:

















Production & Precision Ag net sales

$ 3,163

$ 3,067

+3

Small Ag & Turf net sales



2,168



1,748

+24

Construction & Forestry net sales



2,670



1,994

+34

Financial Services revenues



1,384



1,470

-6

Other revenues



226



229

-1

Total net sales and revenues

$ 9,611

$ 8,508

+13





















Operating profit: *

















Production & Precision Ag

$ 139

$ 338

-59

Small Ag & Turf



196



124

+58

Construction & Forestry



137



65

+111

Financial Services



301



266

+13

Total operating profit



773



793

-3

Reconciling items **



79



103

-23

Income taxes



(196)



(27)

+626

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 656

$ 869

-25







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited



2026

2025 Net Sales and Revenues











Net sales

$ 8,001

$ 6,809 Finance and interest income



1,343



1,453 Other income



267



246 Total



9,611



8,508













Costs and Expenses











Cost of sales



6,280



5,037 Research and development expenses



554



526 Selling, administrative and general expenses



972



972 Interest expense



719



829 Other operating expenses



250



249 Total



8,775



7,613













Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



836



895 Provision for income taxes



196



27













Income of Consolidated Group



640



868 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



15



(1)













Net Income



655



867 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1)



(2) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 656

$ 869













Per Share Data











Basic

$ 2.43

$ 3.20 Diluted



2.42



3.19 Dividends declared



1.62



1.62 Dividends paid



1.62



1.47













Average Shares Outstanding











Basic



270.3



271.6 Diluted



270.9



272.3



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



February 1

November 2

January 26



2026

2025

2025 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,798

$ 8,276

$ 6,601 Marketable securities



1,398



1,411



1,214 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



5,993



5,317



4,931 Financing receivables – net



42,113



44,575



41,396 Financing receivables securitized – net



6,479



6,831



8,257 Other receivables



2,411



2,403



2,979 Equipment on operating leases – net



7,512



7,600



7,157 Inventories



8,286



7,406



7,744 Property and equipment – net



8,084



8,079



7,425 Goodwill



4,280



4,188



3,872 Other intangible assets – net



880



892



937 Retirement benefits



3,378



3,273



3,018 Deferred income taxes



2,268



2,284



1,852 Other assets



3,556



3,461



2,807 Assets held for sale















2,929 Total Assets

$ 103,436

$ 105,996

$ 103,119



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 14,392

$ 13,796

$ 12,811 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,283



6,596



8,014 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,533



13,909



12,162 Deferred income taxes



434



434



448 Long-term borrowings



41,804



43,544



43,556 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,633



1,710



1,734 Liabilities held for sale















1,830 Total liabilities



77,079



79,989



80,555



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



50



51



78



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



26,300



25,950



22,479 Noncontrolling interests



7



6



7 Total stockholders' equity



26,307



25,956



22,486 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 103,436

$ 105,996

$ 103,119



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 655

$ 867 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used for operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



36



69 Depreciation and amortization



590



549 Impairments and other adjustments









(32) Share-based compensation expense



41



28 Provision for deferred income taxes



18



208 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



350



1,063 Inventories



(746)



(795) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,486)



(1,845) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(88)



(540) Retirement benefits



(194)



(688) Other



(66)



(16) Net cash used for operating activities



(890)



(1,132)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



8,098



8,137 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



144



61 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



377



433 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(6,023)



(6,045) Purchases of marketable securities



(129)



(141) Purchases of property and equipment



(256)



(352) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(432)



(439) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



105





Collateral on derivatives – net



(11)



(191) Other



(51)



(47) Net cash provided by investing activities



1,822



1,416













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



848



(1,484) Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



780



3,168 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(3,360)



(1,753) Repurchases of common stock



(302)



(441) Dividends paid



(441)



(403) Other



(15)



(10) Net cash used for financing activities



(2,490)



(923)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



98



(87)













Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(1,460)



(726) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



8,533



7,633 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 7,073

$ 6,907



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.

The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the three months ended January 26, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.

The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 8,001

$ 6,809

























$ 8,001

$ 6,809



Finance and interest income



120



110

$ 1,351

$ 1,455

$ (128)

$ (112)



1,343



1,453 1

Other income



213



202



137



118



(83)



(74)



267



246 2, 3, 4

Total



8,334



7,121



1,488



1,573



(211)



(186)



9,611



8,508

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



6,291



5,045















(11)



(8)



6,280



5,037 4

Research and development expenses



554



526



























554



526



Selling, administrative and general expenses



806



800



168



174



(2)



(2)



972



972 4

Interest expense



93



84



664



766



(38)



(21)



719



829 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



90



91















(90)



(91)











1

Other operating expenses



(46)



(51)



366



364



(70)



(64)



250



249 3, 4, 5

Total



7,788



6,495



1,198



1,304



(211)



(186)



8,775



7,613

























































Income before Income Taxes



546



626



290



269















836



895



Provision (credit) for income taxes



134



(13)



62



40















196



27

























































Income after Income Taxes



412



639



228



229















640



868



Equity in income (loss) of

unconsolidated affiliates



(1)



(2)



16



1















15



(1)

























































Net Income



411



637



244



230















655



867



Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(1)



(2)



























(1)



(2)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 412

$ 639

$ 244

$ 230













$ 656

$ 869







1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26

Feb 1

Nov 2

Jan 26







2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,769

$ 6,340

$ 4,840

$ 2,029

$ 1,936

$ 1,761



















$ 6,798

$ 8,276

$ 6,601



Marketable securities



146



217



114



1,252



1,194



1,100





















1,398



1,411



1,214



Receivables from Financial

Services



4,132



4,649



1,826



















$ (4,132)

$ (4,649)

$ (1,826)

















6

Trade accounts and notes

receivable – net



1,284



1,316



1,053



6,609



5,900



5,812



(1,900)



(1,899)



(1,934)



5,993



5,317



4,931 7

Financing receivables – net



105



88



78



42,008



44,487



41,318





















42,113



44,575



41,396



Financing receivables

securitized – net









1



2



6,479



6,830



8,255





















6,479



6,831



8,257



Other receivables



1,841



1,809



2,367



621



658



654



(51)



(64)



(42)



2,411



2,403



2,979 8

Equipment on operating

leases – net





















7,512



7,600



7,157





















7,512



7,600



7,157



Inventories



8,286



7,406



7,744







































8,286



7,406



7,744



Property and equipment – net



8,053



8,047



7,392



31



32



33





















8,084



8,079



7,425



Goodwill



4,280



4,188



3,872







































4,280



4,188



3,872



Other intangible assets – net



880



892



937







































880



892



937



Retirement benefits



3,282



3,181



2,933



98



94



86



(2)



(2)



(1)



3,378



3,273



3,018



Deferred income taxes



2,476



2,507



2,247



45



46



42



(253)



(269)



(437)



2,268



2,284



1,852 9

Other assets



2,371



2,218



2,295



1,220



1,244



539



(35)



(1)



(27)



3,556



3,461



2,807



Assets held for sale

































2,929

































2,929



Total Assets

$ 41,905

$ 42,859

$ 37,700

$ 67,904

$ 70,021

$ 69,686

$ (6,373)

$ (6,884)

$ (4,267)

$ 103,436

$ 105,996

$ 103,119

















































































Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 366

$ 414

$ 1,101

$ 14,026

$ 13,382

$ 11,710



















$ 14,392

$ 13,796

$ 12,811



Short-term

securitization borrowings









1



1



6,283



6,595



8,013





















6,283



6,596



8,014



Payables to equipment

operations





















4,132



4,649



1,826

$ (4,132)

$ (4,649)

$ (1,826)

















6

Accounts payable and

accrued expenses



11,387



12,757



10,869



3,132



3,116



3,296



(1,986)



(1,964)



(2,003)



12,533



13,909



12,162 7, 8

Deferred income taxes



343



347



405



344



356



480



(253)



(269)



(437)



434



434



448 9

Long-term borrowings



8,897



8,756



8,507



32,907



34,788



35,049





















41,804



43,544



43,556



Retirement benefits and

other liabilities



1,568



1,646



1,668



67



66



67



(2)



(2)



(1)



1,633



1,710



1,734



Liabilities held for sale

































1,830

































1,830



Total liabilities



22,561



23,921



22,551



60,891



62,952



62,271



(6,373)



(6,884)



(4,267)



77,079



79,989



80,555

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling

interest



50



51



78







































50



51



78

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company

stockholders' equity



26,300



25,950



22,479



7,013



7,069



7,415



(7,013)



(7,069)



(7,415)



26,300



25,950



22,479 10

Noncontrolling interests



7



6



7







































7



6



7



Financial Services' equity



(7,013)



(7,069)



(7,415)





















7,013



7,069



7,415

















10

Adjusted total

stockholders' equity



19,294



18,887



15,071



7,013



7,069



7,415





















26,307



25,956



22,486



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 41,905

$ 42,859

$ 37,700

$ 67,904

$ 70,021

$ 69,686

$ (6,373)

$ (6,884)

$ (4,267)

$ 103,436

$ 105,996

$ 103,119







6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of other receivables / payables. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Three Months Ended February 1, 2026 and January 26, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 411

$ 637

$ 244

$ 230













$ 655

$ 867



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

(used for) operating activities:



















































Provision for credit losses



1



3



35



66















36



69



Depreciation and amortization



342



319



274



265

$ (26)

$ (35)



590



549 11

Impairments and other adjustments





















(32)





















(32)



Share-based compensation expense



























41



28



41



28 12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



350



162















(350)



(162)











13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



29



(17)



(11)



225















18



208



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



18



140















332



923



350



1,063 14, 16

Inventories



(728)



(784)















(18)



(11)



(746)



(795) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,410)



(2,073)



(74)



6



(2)



222



(1,486)



(1,845) 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(71)



(479)



(17)



(61)















(88)



(540)



Retirement benefits



(191)



(647)



(3)



(41)















(194)



(688)



Other



(94)



(136)



49



117



(21)



3



(66)



(16) 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities



(1,343)



(2,875)



497



775



(44)



968



(890)



(1,132)

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables

related to sales)















8,251



8,345



(153)



(208)



8,098



8,137 14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



75



9



69



52















144



61



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















377



433















377



433



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables

related to sales)















(6,044)



(6,093)



21



48



(6,023)



(6,045) 14

Purchases of marketable securities















(129)



(141)















(129)



(141)



Purchases of property and equipment



(256)



(352)



























(256)



(352)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(456)



(454)



24



15



(432)



(439) 15

Decrease in trade and wholesale receivables















198



985



(198)



(985)











14

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates















105





















105









Collateral on derivatives – net



1









(12)



(191)















(11)



(191)



Other



(33)



(51)



(18)



4















(51)



(47)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



(213)



(394)



2,341



2,940



(306)



(1,130)



1,822



1,416

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original

maturities three months or less)



(38)



176



886



(1,660)















848



(1,484)



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



613



1,222



(613)



(1,222)



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater

than three months)



166



2,032



614



1,136















780



3,168



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than

three months)



(78)



(12)



(3,282)



(1,741)















(3,360)



(1,753)



Repurchases of common stock



(302)



(441)



























(302)



(441)



Dividends paid



(441)



(403)



(350)



(162)



350



162



(441)



(403) 13

Other



(11)



(7)



(4)



(3)















(15)



(10)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(91)



2,567



(2,749)



(3,652)



350



162



(2,490)



(923)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



78



(74)



20



(13)















98



(87)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



(1,569)



(776)



109



50















(1,460)



(726)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period



6,364



5,643



2,169



1,990















8,533



7,633



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Period

$ 4,795

$ 4,867

$ 2,278

$ 2,040













$ 7,073

$ 6,907







11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

