Deere Reports Net Income of $1.065 Billion for Fourth Quarter, $5.027 Billion for Fiscal Year

2025 results highlight resilient performance in the face of difficult market conditions

Outlook for small ag and construction and forestry improves as large ag remains subdued

Full-year 2026 earnings are projected to be between $4.00 billion and $4.75 billion

MOLINE, Ill., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.065 billion for the fourth quarter ended November 2, 2025, or $3.93 per share, compared with net income of $1.245 billion, or $4.55 per share, for the quarter ended October 27, 2024. For fiscal year 2025, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $5.027 billion, or $18.50 per share, compared with $7.100 billion, or $25.62 per share, in fiscal 2024.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024 $ in millions Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024 $ in millions Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Fourth Quarter 2025 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 11%, to $12.394 billion, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and decreased 12%, to $45.684 billion, for the full year. Net sales were $10.579 billion for the quarter and $38.917 billion for the year, compared with $9.275 billion and $44.759 billion in fiscal 2024, respectively.

"This past year brought its share of challenges and uncertainty, but thanks to the structural improvements we've made and the diverse customer segments and geographies we serve, we were able to achieve our best results yet for this point in the cycle," said John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "Our continued commitment to delivering customer value and focusing on operational efficiency enabled us to remain resilient and demonstrate the strength of our business."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.00 billion to $4.75 billion.

"Looking ahead, we believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the large ag cycle," May stated. "While ongoing margin pressures from tariffs and persistent challenges in the large ag sector remain, our commitment to inventory management and cost control, coupled with expected growth in small agriculture & turf and construction & forestry, positions us to effectively manage the business and seize emerging opportunities as market conditions begin to recover."

Deere & Company

Fourth Quarter

Full Year $ in millions, except per share amounts

2025

2024

% Change

2025

2024

% Change Net sales and revenues

$ 12,394

$ 11,143

11 %

$ 45,684

$ 51,716

-12 % Net income

$ 1,065

$ 1,245

-14 %

$ 5,027

$ 7,100

-29 % Fully diluted EPS

$ 3.93

$ 4.55





$ 18.50

$ 25.62





Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. The cost of additional tariffs for each segment is included in the "Production costs" and "Other" categories below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Fourth Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 4,740

$ 4,305

10 % Operating profit

$ 604

$ 657

-8 % Operating margin



12.7 %



15.3 %





Production & Precision Agriculture sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization. Operating profit decreased primarily due to higher production costs, higher tariffs, and special items described in Note 2, partially offset by price realization and higher shipment volumes / sales mix.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Fourth Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 2,457

$ 2,306

7 % Operating profit

$ 25

$ 234

-89 % Operating margin



1.0 %



10.1 %





Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes. Operating profit decreased due to higher tariffs, warranty expenses, and production costs.

Construction & Forestry

Fourth Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net sales

$ 3,382

$ 2,664

27 % Operating profit

$ 348

$ 328

6 % Operating margin



10.3 %



12.3 %





Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter due to higher shipment volumes. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix, partially offset by increased production costs driven by higher tariffs and special items described in Note 2.

Financial Services

Fourth Quarter $ in millions

2025

2024

% Change Net income

$ 293

$ 173

69 %

Financial Services net income for the quarter was higher due to favorable financing spreads, special items described in Note 2, and a lower provision for credit losses.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026











Agriculture & Turf











U.S. & Canada:











Large Ag









Down 15 to 20% Small Ag & Turf









Flat to up 5% Europe









Flat to up 5% South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat Asia









Down ~5%













Construction & Forestry











U.S. & Canada:











Construction Equipment









Flat to up 5% Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to up 5% Global Forestry









Flat Global Roadbuilding









Flat

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026

Currency

Price $ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization Production & Precision Ag

Down 5 to 10%

+1.5 %

~ +1.5% Small Ag & Turf

Up ~10%

+1.0 %

~ +2.0% Construction & Forestry

Up ~10%

+1.0 %

~ +3.0%













Financial Services

Net Income

~ $830





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, governmental farm programs, availability of transport for crops as well as adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints

the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and proposed tariffs announced by the U.S. government, and retaliatory trade regulations

political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates, including the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflicts in the Middle East

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory

uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased pricing, and accurately predict financial results and industry trends

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with laws applicable to topics such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions

ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and Leap Ambitions

dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, tariffs, product liability, tax, telematics, and telecommunications

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER 2025 PRESS RELEASE (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



Three Months Ended

Years Ended



November 2

October 27

%

November 2

October 27

%



2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Net sales and revenues:































Production & Precision Ag net sales

$ 4,740

$ 4,305

+10

$ 17,311

$ 20,834

-17 Small Ag & Turf net sales



2,457



2,306

+7



10,224



10,969

-7 Construction & Forestry net sales



3,382



2,664

+27



11,382



12,956

-12 Financial Services revenues



1,548



1,522

+2



5,821



5,782

+1 Other revenues



267



346

-23



946



1,175

-19 Total net sales and revenues

$ 12,394

$ 11,143

+11

$ 45,684

$ 51,716

-12

































Operating profit: *































Production & Precision Ag

$ 604

$ 657

-8

$ 2,671

$ 4,514

-41 Small Ag & Turf



25



234

-89



1,207



1,627

-26 Construction & Forestry



348



328

+6



1,028



2,009

-49 Financial Services



374



231

+62



1,114



889

+25 Total operating profit



1,351



1,450

-7



6,020



9,039

-33 Reconciling items **



68



43

+58



266



155

+72 Income taxes



(354)



(248)

+43



(1,259)



(2,094)

-40 Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,065

$ 1,245

-14

$ 5,027

$ 7,100

-29



* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange

gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and

losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension

and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three Months and Years Ended November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited





























Three Months Ended

Years Ended



2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales and Revenues























Net sales

$ 10,579

$ 9,275

$ 38,917

$ 44,759 Finance and interest income



1,515



1,551



5,748



5,759 Other income



300



317



1,019



1,198 Total



12,394



11,143



45,684



51,716

























Costs and Expenses























Cost of sales



7,944



6,571



28,159



30,775 Research and development expenses



681



626



2,311



2,290 Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,276



1,232



4,663



4,840 Interest expense



762



870



3,170



3,348 Other operating expenses



307



326



1,124



1,257 Total



10,970



9,625



39,427



42,510

























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



1,424



1,518



6,257



9,206 Provision for income taxes



354



248



1,259



2,094

























Income of Consolidated Group



1,070



1,270



4,998



7,112 Equity in loss of unconsolidated affiliates



(10)



(28)









(24)

























Net Income



1,060



1,242



4,998



7,088 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)



(3)



(29)



(12) Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,065

$ 1,245

$ 5,027

$ 7,100

























Per Share Data























Basic

$ 3.94

$ 4.57

$ 18.55

$ 25.73 Diluted



3.93



4.55



18.50



25.62 Dividends declared



1.62



1.47



6.48



5.88 Dividends paid



1.62



1.47



6.33



5.76

























Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



270.3



272.6



270.9



276.0 Diluted



271.1



273.6



271.7



277.1



See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2025

2024 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,276

$ 7,324 Marketable securities



1,411



1,154 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



5,317



5,326 Financing receivables – net



44,575



44,309 Financing receivables securitized – net



6,831



8,723 Other receivables



2,403



2,545 Equipment on operating leases – net



7,600



7,451 Inventories



7,406



7,093 Property and equipment – net



8,079



7,580 Goodwill



4,188



3,959 Other intangible assets – net



892



999 Retirement benefits



3,273



2,921 Deferred income taxes



2,284



2,086 Other assets



3,461



2,906 Assets held for sale









2,944 Total Assets

$ 105,996

$ 107,320













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Liabilities











Short-term borrowings

$ 13,796

$ 13,533 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,596



8,431 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,909



14,543 Deferred income taxes



434



478 Long-term borrowings



43,544



43,229 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,710



2,354 Liabilities held for sale









1,827 Total liabilities



79,989



84,395













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



51



82













Stockholders' Equity











Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



25,950



22,836 Noncontrolling interests



6



7 Total stockholders' equity



25,956



22,843 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 105,996

$ 107,320

















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2025

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 4,998

$ 7,088 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



296



310 Depreciation and amortization



2,229



2,118 Impairments and other adjustments



41



125 Share-based compensation expense



151



208 Credit for deferred income taxes



(288)



(294) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



1,084



421 Inventories



(275)



788 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(251)



(1,040) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(136)



(123) Retirement benefits



(865)



(227) Other



475



(143) Net cash provided by operating activities



7,459



9,231













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



26,480



25,162 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



486



832 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,917



1,929 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(26,340)



(28,816) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(101)





Purchases of marketable securities



(703)



(1,055) Purchases of property and equipment



(1,360)



(1,640) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(2,868)



(3,162) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



507





Loans to unconsolidated affiliates



(109)





Collateral on derivatives – net



182



413 Other



(148)



(127) Net cash used for investing activities



(2,057)



(6,464)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net payments in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



(2,539)



(1,856) Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



13,161



18,096 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(12,264)



(13,232) Repurchases of common stock



(1,138)



(4,007) Dividends paid



(1,720)



(1,605) Other



(79)



(113) Net cash used for financing activities



(4,579)



(2,717)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



77



(37)













Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



900



13 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



7,633



7,620 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 8,533

$ 7,633

















See Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Acquisitions

In 2025, the company acquired several small-scale businesses to advance the capabilities of the company's existing technology offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions aimed at improving profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. In addition, the company acquired the remaining ownership interest of an equity method investment. The combined purchase price consideration for these acquisitions was $115 million, consisting of $101 million cash, net of cash acquired, and $14 million loan forgiven. The businesses were assigned to the Production & Precision Agriculture (PPA), Small Agriculture & Turf (SAT), and Construction & Forestry (CF) segments. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and intangible assets.

(2) Special Items

Litigation Accrual

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company increased the total accrued losses on unresolved legal matters in connection with a consolidated multidistrict class action antitrust lawsuit by $95 million pretax ($75 million after-tax) which was included in "Selling, administrative and general expenses."

Impairment of Intangible Assets

In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $61 million pretax ($49 million after-tax), primarily related to the trade name and customer relationship assets of external overseas battery operations. Of this amount, $53 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and $8 million in "Cost of sales." This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. The impairment resulted from slowing external demand for batteries, which indicated that it is probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying value of the assets.

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market. The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

BJD was reclassified as held for sale in 2024, resulting in a net loss of $59 million pretax and after-tax due to the establishment of a $97 million valuation allowance on the assets held for sale and a $38 million reversal of allowance for credit losses. In the first quarter of 2025, a gain of $32 million pretax and after-tax was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" related to a decrease in valuation allowance. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. No significant gain or loss was recognized upon completion of the transaction. The equity interest in BJD was valued at $362 million at the deconsolidation date.

Legal Settlements

The company reached legal settlements concerning patent infringement claims. As a result of these settlements, in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recognized a total of $57 million pretax gain ($45 million after-tax) in "Other Income," providing a benefit of $17 million to PPA and $40 million to CF. These settlements resolve the disputes without any admission of liability by the parties involved. The company believes that these settlements enhance its ability to protect its intellectual property and reinforce its commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

Impairment of Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $28 million pretax and after-tax in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" for an other than temporary decline in value of an investment recorded in SAT. This is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.

Employee-Separation Programs

In the third quarter of 2024, the company implemented employee-separation programs for the company's salaried workforce in several geographic areas, including the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The programs' main purpose was to help meet the company's strategic priorities while reducing overlap and redundancy in roles and responsibilities. The programs were largely involuntary in nature with the expense recorded when management committed to a plan, the plan was communicated to the employees, and the employees were not required to provide service beyond the legal notification period. For the limited voluntary employee-separation programs, the expense was recorded in the period in which the employee irrevocably accepted a separation offer.

The programs' pretax expenses recorded for the periods ended October 27, 2024, by operating segment were as follows in millions of dollars:





Three Months

Fiscal Year



PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total Cost of sales

$ 3

$ 2













$ 5

$ 21

$ 11

$ 8







$ 40 Research and development expenses



3



3

$ 1









7



22



9



2









33 Selling, administrative and general expenses



9



9



1

$ 1



20



34



23



12

$ 10



79 Total operating profit decrease

$ 15

$ 14

$ 2

$ 1



32

$ 77

$ 43

$ 22

$ 10



152 Non-operating profit expenses*



























1



























5 Total

























$ 33

























$ 157





* Relates primarily to corporate expenses.

Summary of 2025 and 2024 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and fiscal years ended November 2, 2025, and October 27, 2024:





Three Months

Fiscal Years



PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total 2025 Expense (benefit):



























































Litigation accrual

$ 47

$ 24

$ 24







$ 95

$ 47

$ 24

$ 24







$ 95 Impairment

































28



17



16









61 BJD measurement

















































$ (32)



(32) Total expense (benefit)



47



24



24









95



75



41



40



(32)



124 2024 Expense (benefit):



























































Legal settlements



(17)









(40)









(57)



(17)









(40)









(57) Impairment









28















28









28















28 Employee-separation programs



15



14



2

$ 1



32



77



43



22



10



152 BJD measurement





















44



44





















59



59 Total expense (benefit)



(2)



42



(38)



45



47



60



71



(18)



69



182 Period over period change

$ 49

$ (18)

$ 62

$ (45)

$ 48

$ 15

$ (30)

$ 58

$ (101)

$ (58)





(3) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries.

The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent

the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small

Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected

within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the

consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY (4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 10,579

$ 9,275

























$ 10,579

$ 9,275



Finance and interest income



169



154

$ 1,500

$ 1,569

$ (154)

$ (172)



1,515



1,551

1 Other income



242



274



171



117



(113)



(74)



300



317

2, 3, 4 Total



10,990



9,703



1,671



1,686



(267)



(246)



12,394



11,143

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



7,950



6,578















(6)



(7)



7,944



6,571

4 Research and development expenses



681



626



























681



626



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,095



946



183



288



(2)



(2)



1,276



1,232

4 Interest expense



91



83



716



828



(45)



(41)



762



870

1 Interest compensation to Financial Services



109



131















(109)



(131)













1 Other operating expenses



16



54



396



337



(105)



(65)



307



326

3, 4, 5 Total



9,942



8,418



1,295



1,453



(267)



(246)



10,970



9,625

























































Income before Income Taxes



1,048



1,285



376



233















1,424



1,518



Provision for income taxes



269



187



85



61















354



248

























































Income after Income Taxes



779



1,098



291



172















1,070



1,270



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(12)



(29)



2



1















(10)



(28)

























































Net Income



767



1,069



293



173















1,060



1,242



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(5)



(3)



























(5)



(3)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 772

$ 1,072

$ 293

$ 173













$ 1,065

$ 1,245





























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Years Ended November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 38,917

$ 44,759

























$ 38,917

$ 44,759



Finance and interest income



521



596

$ 5,768

$ 6,035

$ (541)

$ (872)



5,748



5,759

1 Other income



821



1,006



521



458



(323)



(266)



1,019



1,198

2, 3, 4 Total



40,259



46,361



6,289



6,493



(864)



(1,138)



45,684



51,716

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



28,190



30,803















(31)



(28)



28,159



30,775

4 Research and development expenses



2,311



2,290



























2,311



2,290



Selling, administrative and general expenses



3,856



3,791



815



1,059



(8)



(10)



4,663



4,840

4 Interest expense



372



396



2,923



3,182



(125)



(230)



3,170



3,348

1 Interest compensation to Financial Services



414



640















(414)



(640)













1 Other operating expenses



(29)



133



1,439



1,354



(286)



(230)



1,124



1,257

3, 4, 5 Total



35,114



38,053



5,177



5,595



(864)



(1,138)



39,427



42,510

























































Income before Income Taxes



5,145



8,308



1,112



898















6,257



9,206



Provision for income taxes



1,020



1,887



239



207















1,259



2,094

























































Income after Income Taxes



4,125



6,421



873



691















4,998



7,112



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(17)



(29)



17



5





















(24)

























































Net Income



4,108



6,392



890



696















4,998



7,088



Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(29)



(12)



























(29)



(12)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 4,137

$ 6,404

$ 890

$ 696













$ 5,027

$ 7,100





























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS As of November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





















































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL





























OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED





2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Assets

















































Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,340

$ 5,615

$ 1,936

$ 1,709













$ 8,276

$ 7,324



Marketable securities

217



125



1,194



1,029















1,411



1,154



Receivables from Financial Services

4,649



3,043













$ (4,649)

$ (3,043)













6 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

1,316



1,257



5,900



6,225



(1,899)



(2,156)



5,317



5,326

7 Financing receivables – net

88



78



44,487



44,231















44,575



44,309



Financing receivables securitized – net

1



2



6,830



8,721















6,831



8,723



Other receivables

1,809



2,193



658



427



(64)



(75)



2,403



2,545

7 Equipment on operating leases – net













7,600



7,451















7,600



7,451



Inventories

7,406



7,093



























7,406



7,093



Property and equipment – net

8,047



7,546



32



34















8,079



7,580



Goodwill

4,188



3,959



























4,188



3,959



Other intangible assets – net

892



999



























892



999



Retirement benefits

3,181



2,839



94



83



(2)



(1)



3,273



2,921

8 Deferred income taxes

2,507



2,262



46



43



(269)



(219)



2,284



2,086

9 Other assets

2,218



2,194



1,244



715



(1)



(3)



3,461



2,906



Assets held for sale



















2,944





















2,944



Total Assets $ 42,859

$ 39,205

$ 70,021

$ 73,612

$ (6,884)

$ (5,497)

$ 105,996

$ 107,320























































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































































































Liabilities

















































Short-term borrowings $ 414

$ 911

$ 13,382

$ 12,622













$ 13,796

$ 13,533



Short-term securitization borrowings

1



2



6,595



8,429















6,596



8,431



Payables to Equipment Operations













4,649



3,043

$ (4,649)

$ (3,043)













6 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

12,757



13,534



3,116



3,243



(1,964)



(2,234)



13,909



14,543

7 Deferred income taxes

347



434



356



263



(269)



(219)



434



478

9 Long-term borrowings

8,756



6,603



34,788



36,626















43,544



43,229



Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,646



2,250



66



105



(2)



(1)



1,710



2,354

8 Liabilities held for sale



















1,827





















1,827



Total liabilities

23,921



23,734



62,952



66,158



(6,884)



(5,497)



79,989



84,395























































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

51



82



























51



82























































Stockholders' Equity

















































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

25,950



22,836



7,069



7,454



(7,069)



(7,454)



25,950



22,836

10 Noncontrolling interests

6



7



























6



7



Financial Services' equity

(7,069)



(7,454)















7,069



7,454













10 Adjusted total stockholders' equity

18,887



15,389



7,069



7,454















25,956



22,843



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 42,859

$ 39,205

$ 70,021

$ 73,612

$ (6,884)

$ (5,497)

$ 105,996

$ 107,320



























































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended November 2, 2025 and October 27, 2024 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited

























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL































OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 4,108

$ 6,392

$ 890

$ 696













$ 4,998

$ 7,088



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















































Provision for credit losses



18



14



278



296















296



310



Depreciation and amortization



1,280



1,220



1,082



1,040

$ (133)

$ (142)



2,229



2,118

11 Impairments and other adjustments



73



28



(32)



97















41



125



Share-based compensation expense



























151



208



151



208

12 Distributed earnings of Financial Services



1,368



250















(1,368)



(250)













13 Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(369)



(97)



81



(197)















(288)



(294)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(91)



(13)















1,175



434



1,084



421

14, 16 Inventories



(138)



1,011















(137)



(223)



(275)



788

15 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(617)



(1,429)



109



277



257



112



(251)



(1,040)

16 Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(112)



(218)



(24)



95















(136)



(123)



Retirement benefits



(814)



(215)



(51)



(12)















(865)



(227)



Other



394



(38)



147



40



(66)



(145)



475



(143)

11, 12, 15 Net cash provided by operating activities



5,100



6,905



2,480



2,332



(121)



(6)



7,459



9,231

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















27,037



26,029



(557)



(867)



26,480



25,162

14 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



46



99



440



733















486



832



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,917



1,929















1,917



1,929



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(26,623)



(29,152)



283



336



(26,340)



(28,816)

14 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(101)

































(101)









Purchases of marketable securities



(125)



(209)



(578)



(846)















(703)



(1,055)



Purchases of property and equipment



(1,358)



(1,636)



(2)



(4)















(1,360)



(1,640)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(3,053)



(3,464)



185



302



(2,868)



(3,162)

15 Decrease (increase) in investment in Financial Services



(10)



4















10



(4)













17 Decrease in trade and wholesale receivables















1,161



21



(1,161)



(21)













14 Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



190









317





















507









Loans to unconsolidated affiliates















(109)





















(109)









Collateral on derivatives – net



(1)









183



413















182



413



Other



(90)



(125)



(61)



(8)



3



6



(148)



(127)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



(1,449)



(1,867)



629



(4,349)



(1,237)



(248)



(2,057)



(6,464)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



144



28



(2,683)



(1,884)















(2,539)



(1,856)



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



(1,695)



1,459



1,695



(1,459)



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



2,369



159



10,792



17,937















13,161



18,096



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(923)



(1,123)



(11,341)



(12,109)















(12,264)



(13,232)



Repurchases of common stock



(1,138)



(4,007)



























(1,138)



(4,007)



Capital investment from (returned to) Equipment Operations















10



(4)



(10)



4













17 Dividends paid



(1,720)



(1,605)



(1,368)



(250)



1,368



250



(1,720)



(1,605)

13 Other



(53)



(46)



(26)



(67)















(79)



(113)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(3,016)



(5,135)



(2,921)



2,164



1,358



254



(4,579)



(2,717)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



86



(15)



(9)



(22)















77



(37)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



721



(112)



179



125















900



13



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year



5,643



5,755



1,990



1,865















7,633



7,620



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Year

$ 6,364

$ 5,643

$ 2,169

$ 1,990













$ 8,533

$ 7,633





























































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 17 Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to Financial Services.

SOURCE John Deere Company