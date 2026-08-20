Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.379 Billion

News provided by

Deere & Company

Aug 20, 2026, 06:20 ET

  • Disciplined execution drives stronger-than-expected results in a dynamic market.
  • Net income guidance improved to $4.75 billion to $5.00 billion.
  • Order book trends reinforce 2026 as the bottom of the ag equipment cycle.

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.379 billion for the third quarter ended August 2, 2026, or $5.10 per share, compared with net income of $1.289 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended July 27, 2025. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.808 billion, or $14.06 per share, compared with $3.962 billion, or $14.57 per share, for the same period last year.

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Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Third Quarter 2026 Compared to Third Quarter 2025 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $12.608 billion, for the third quarter of 2026 and rose 7 percent, to $35.589 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $10.999 billion for the quarter and $30.779 billion for nine months, compared with $10.357 billion and $28.338 billion last year, respectively.

"Deere delivered a strong quarter, reflecting disciplined execution by our teams and continued resilience across our portfolio," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our performance underscores the strength of our business, supported by stable U.S. market conditions, our ability to manage softer conditions in Brazil and Europe, and our commitment to helping customers succeed."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.75 billion to $5.00 billion.

"As we look ahead, we continue to believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the current ag equipment cycle," May said. "Across our business, early order program trends, improving used-equipment inventories, and increasing customer adoption of our advanced technologies give us confidence that Deere is well positioned for long-term value creation."

Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

12,608

$

12,018

5 %

$

35,589

$

33,290

7 %

Net income

$

1,379

$

1,289

7 %

$

3,808

$

3,962

-4 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

5.10

$

4.75


$

14.06

$

14.57


Results for the prior periods presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. The company recorded tariff recoveries in the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 of $110 million and $382 million, respectively. The tariff impact for each segment is primarily included in the "Production Costs" category below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,998

$

4,273

-6 %

Operating profit

$

527

$

580

-9 %

Operating margin

13.2 %

13.6 %


Production & Precision Agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by favorable price realization and foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes / sales mix and higher production costs, partially offset by favorable price realization and the effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,383

$

3,025

12 %

Operating profit

$

622

$

485

28 %

Operating margin

18.4 %

16.0 %


Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes / sales mix and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,618

$

3,059

18 %

Operating profit

$

436

$

237

84 %

Operating margin

12.1 %

7.7 %


Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter primarily as a result of higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization. Operating profit increased primarily due to favorable price realization, partially offset by higher SA&G and R&D costs.

Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$

219

$

205

7 %

Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads, partially offset by the impact of a lower average portfolio.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf




Flat to up 5%

Europe




Flat

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down 15 to 20%

Asia




Flat








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Up 5 to 10%

Compact Construction Equipment




Up ~5%

Global Forestry




Down ~10%

Global Roadbuilding




Up ~10%

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026





Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down ~10%

+2.5 %

~ +1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+0.5 %

~ +1.5%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~20%

+1.5 %

~ +3.0%








Financial Services

Net Income

~ $870


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally, while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the company and the company's current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs including the availability and price of fertilizer, government farm programs, and availability of transport for crops
  • construction and forestry activity, which is affected by factors such as housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of residential and non-residential construction, public and private infrastructure development, and government policies and regulations
  • macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, energy price increases resulting from geopolitical conflicts, changes in consumer sentiment and practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints
  • the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment, including increased and contested tariffs announced by the U.S. government and retaliatory trade regulations
  • political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and the resulting impacts on the demand for the company's equipment
  • rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion, and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services, and adequately managing inventory
  • selling products domestically or internationally, managing increased costs of production, absorbing or passing on increased expenses, as well as accurately predicting financial results and industry trends
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including those arising from geopolitical conflicts
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters
  • suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions
  • attracting, developing, engaging, and retaining qualified employees
  • adapting in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology
  • realizing the anticipated benefits of the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model, achieving the company's Leap Ambitions, and executing the company's related business strategies in production systems, precision technologies, and aftermarket support
  • the company's dealer network's development and implementation of successful sales plans, management of new and used inventory, distribution of the company's products, and support and service for the company's precision technology solutions
  • achieving anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes
  • negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand
  • the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products
  • leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes
  • changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign, and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environment (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, right-to-repair, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy
  • warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

THIRD QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




August 2

July 27

%

August 2

July 27

%


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:
















Production & Precision Ag net sales

$

3,998

$

4,273

-6

$

11,664

$

12,571

-7

Small Ag & Turf net sales

3,383

3,025

+12

9,036

7,767

+16

Construction & Forestry net sales

3,618

3,059

+18

10,079

8,000

+26

Financial Services revenues

1,371

1,418

-3

4,121

4,273

-4

Other revenues

238

243

-2

689

679

+1

Total net sales and revenues

$

12,608

$

12,018

+5

$

35,589

$

33,290

+7


















Operating profit: *
















Production & Precision Ag

$

527

$

580

-9

$

1,372

$

2,066

-34

Small Ag & Turf

622

485

+28

1,538

1,182

+30

Construction & Forestry

436

237

+84

1,134

681

+67

Financial Services

271

266

+2

823

740

+11

Total operating profit

1,856

1,568

+18

4,867

4,669

+4

Reconciling items **

52

60

-13

184

198

-7

Income taxes

(529)

(339)

+56

(1,243)

(905)

+37

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,379

$

1,289

+7

$

3,808

$

3,962

-4

*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.

**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues












Net sales

$

10,999

$

10,357

$

30,779

$

28,338

Finance and interest income

1,353

1,426

4,011

4,233

Other income

256

235

799

719

Total

12,608

12,018

35,589

33,290














Costs and Expenses












Cost of sales

7,939

7,570

22,486

20,215

Research and development expenses

567

556

1,704

1,631

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,220

1,217

3,401

3,387

Interest expense

710

794

2,141

2,408

Other operating expenses

290

281

846

817

Total

10,726

10,418

30,578

28,458














Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

1,882

1,600

5,011

4,832

Provision for income taxes

529

339

1,243

905














Income of Consolidated Group

1,353

1,261

3,768

3,927

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates

24

10

34

11














Net Income

1,377

1,271

3,802

3,938

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(18)

(6)

(24)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,379

$

1,289

$

3,808

$

3,962














Per Share Data












Basic

$

5.11

$

4.76

$

14.10

$

14.61

Diluted

5.10

4.75

14.06

14.57

Dividends declared

1.62

1.62

4.86

4.86

Dividends paid

1.62

1.62

4.86

4.71














Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

269.8

270.7

270.1

271.1

Diluted

270.7

271.4

270.8

271.9

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


August 2

November 2

July 27


2026

2025

2025

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,928

$

8,276

$

8,580

Marketable securities

1,350

1,411

1,407

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

7,723

5,317

6,103

Financing receivables – net

42,860

44,575

43,930

Financing receivables securitized – net

6,316

6,831

7,948

Other receivables

2,466

2,403

2,826

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,400

7,600

7,512

Inventories

7,811

7,406

7,713

Property and equipment – net

8,006

8,079

7,713

Goodwill

4,466

4,188

4,209

Other intangible assets – net

940

892

926

Retirement benefits

3,541

3,273

3,182

Deferred income taxes

2,343

2,284

2,209

Other assets

3,457

3,461

3,559

Total Assets

$

107,607

$

105,996

$

107,817










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

17,115

$

13,796

$

14,607

Short-term securitization borrowings

6,095

6,596

7,610

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,668

13,909

13,582

Deferred income taxes

411

434

489

Long-term borrowings

40,626

43,544

44,429

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,651

1,710

1,836

Total liabilities

79,566

79,989

82,553










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

44

51

84










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

27,990

25,950

25,175

Noncontrolling interests

7

6

5

Total stockholders' equity

27,997

25,956

25,180

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

107,607

$

105,996

$

107,817

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

3,802

$

3,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses

205

258

Depreciation and amortization

1,787

1,668

Impairments and other adjustments




29

Share-based compensation expense

116

104

Credit for deferred income taxes

(61)

(102)

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(1,252)

(494)

Inventories

(443)

(526)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(266)

(717)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(119)

(147)

Retirement benefits

(367)

(813)

Other

(152)

266

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,250

3,464







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

19,922

19,712

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

389

359

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,479

1,408

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(19,139)

(18,962)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(455)

(89)

Purchases of marketable securities

(361)

(598)

Purchases of property and equipment

(716)

(852)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(1,933)

(2,009)

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

197

334

Collateral on derivatives – net

(63)

127

Other

(145)

(231)

Net cash used for investing activities

(825)

(801)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

3,205

(2,060)

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

5,373

10,707

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(8,338)

(7,743)

Repurchases of common stock

(697)

(1,136)

Dividends paid

(1,316)

(1,282)

Other

(55)

(43)

Net cash used for financing activities

(1,828)

(1,557)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

20

108







Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

617

1,214

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

9,150

$

8,847

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)

Acquisitions



In 2026, the company completed several acquisitions to advance the capabilities of its existing technology offerings, including the February acquisition of Tenna LLC (Tenna), a U.S. construction technology company that provides mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions, for a purchase price of $439 million, net of cash acquired. Tenna was assigned to the CF segment. The company also acquired other small-scale businesses assigned to the PPA, SAT, and CF segments for a combined purchase price consideration of $16 million, net of cash acquired. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.



In 2025, the company acquired businesses to advance the capabilities of the company's existing technology offerings, providing customers with a more comprehensive set of tools to generate and use data to make decisions that improve profitability, efficiency, and sustainability. The combined cost of these acquisitions was $89 million, net of cash acquired. The businesses were assigned to the PPA and CF segments. Most of the purchase price for these acquisitions was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.


(2)

Special Items



Impairment



In the third quarter of 2025, the company recorded a non-cash charge of $61 million pretax ($49 million after-tax), primarily related to the trade name and customer relationship assets of external overseas battery operations. Of this amount, $53 million was recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" and $8 million in "Cost of sales." The charge is presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows. The impairment resulted from slowing external demand for batteries, which indicated that it is probable future cash flows would not cover the carrying value of the assets.



Discrete Tax Items



In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.



Banco John Deere S.A.



In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become a 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.



The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the nine months ended July 27, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.



The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

Summary of 2025 Special Items

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact of the special items recorded in millions of dollars for the three months and nine months ended July 27, 2025.

Three Months

Nine Months


PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2025 Expense (benefit):






























Impairment

$

28

$

17

$

16



$

61

$

28

$

17

$

16



$

61

BJD measurement
























$

(32)

(32)

Total expense (benefit)

$

28

$

17

$

16



$

61

$

28

$

17

$

16

$

(32)

$

29

(3)

The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

10,999

$

10,357












$

10,999

$

10,357

Finance and interest income

149

133

$

1,383

$

1,433

$

(179)

$

(140)

1,353

1,426

1


Other income

191

190

122

111

(57)

(66)

256

235

2, 3, 4

Total

11,339

10,680

1,505

1,544

(236)

(206)

12,608

12,018




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

7,950

7,578







(11)

(8)

7,939

7,570

4


Research and development expenses

567

556













567

556

Selling, administrative and general expenses

988

999

234

220

(2)

(2)

1,220

1,217

4


Interest expense

99

102

661

720

(50)

(28)

710

794

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

129

112







(129)

(112)





1


Other operating expenses

(23)

(8)

357

345

(44)

(56)

290

281

3, 4, 5

Total

9,710

9,339

1,252

1,285

(236)

(206)

10,726

10,418




























Income before Income Taxes

1,629

1,341

253

259







1,882

1,600

Provision for income taxes

472

274

57

65







529

339




























Income after Income Taxes

1,157

1,067

196

194







1,353

1,261

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

1

(1)

23

11







24

10




























Net Income

1,158

1,066

219

205







1,377

1,271

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2)

(18)













(2)

(18)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,160

$

1,084

$

219

$

205






$

1,379

$

1,289




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

30,779

$

28,338












$

30,779

$

28,338

Finance and interest income

379

351

$

4,093

$

4,268

$

(461)

$

(386)

4,011

4,233

1


Other income

616

580

408

350

(225)

(211)

799

719

2, 3, 4

Total

31,774

29,269

4,501

4,618

(686)

(597)

35,589

33,290




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

22,518

20,239







(32)

(24)

22,486

20,215

4


Research and development expenses

1,704

1,631













1,704

1,631

Selling, administrative and general expenses

2,775

2,761

632

632

(6)

(6)

3,401

3,387

4


Interest expense

294

282

1,973

2,206

(126)

(80)

2,141

2,408

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

334

306







(334)

(306)





1


Other operating expenses

(59)

(47)

1,093

1,045

(188)

(181)

846

817

3, 4, 5

Total

27,566

25,172

3,698

3,883

(686)

(597)

30,578

28,458




























Income before Income Taxes

4,208

4,097

803

735







5,011

4,832

Provision for income taxes

1,059

752

184

153







1,243

905




























Income after Income Taxes

3,149

3,345

619

582







3,768

3,927

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates




(4)

34

15







34

11




























Net Income

3,149

3,341

653

597







3,802

3,938

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6)

(24)













(6)

(24)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

3,155

$

3,365

$

653

$

597






$

3,808

$

3,962




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27

Aug 2

Nov 2

Jul 27



2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,607

$

6,340

$

6,641

$

2,321

$

1,936

$

1,939









$

8,928

$

8,276

$

8,580

Marketable securities



155

217

240

1,195

1,194

1,167










1,350

1,411

1,407

Receivables from Financial Services

5,364

4,649

3,649









$

(5,364)

$

(4,649)

$

(3,649)








6


Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



1,472

1,316

1,335

8,442

5,900

7,064

(2,191)

(1,899)

(2,296)

7,723

5,317

6,103

7


Financing receivables – net



106

88

84

42,754

44,487

43,846










42,860

44,575

43,930

Financing receivables securitized – net



2

1

1

6,314

6,830

7,947










6,316

6,831

7,948

Other receivables



1,926

1,809

2,013

594

658

867

(54)

(64)

(54)

2,466

2,403

2,826

8


Equipment on operating leases – net










7,400

7,600

7,512










7,400

7,600

7,512

Inventories



7,811

7,406

7,713



















7,811

7,406

7,713

Property and equipment – net



7,975

8,047

7,680

31

32

33










8,006

8,079

7,713

Goodwill



4,466

4,188

4,209



















4,466

4,188

4,209

Other intangible assets – net



940

892

926



















940

892

926

Retirement benefits



3,439

3,181

3,092

104

94

92

(2)

(2)

(2)

3,541

3,273

3,182

Deferred income taxes



2,487

2,507

2,471

47

46

44

(191)

(269)

(306)

2,343

2,284

2,209

9


Other assets



2,371

2,218

2,357

1,098

1,244

1,211

(12)

(1)

(9)

3,457

3,461

3,559

Total Assets 

$

45,121

$

42,859

$

42,411

$

70,300

$

70,021

$

71,722

$

(7,814)

$

(6,884)

$

(6,316)

$

107,607

$

105,996

$

107,817








































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

417

$

414

$

461

$

16,698

$

13,382

$

14,146









$

17,115

$

13,796

$

14,607

Short-term securitization borrowings



1

1




6,094

6,595

7,610










6,095

6,596

7,610

Payables to equipment operations










5,364

4,649

3,649

$

(5,364)

$

(4,649)

$

(3,649)








6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses



12,796

12,757

12,795

3,129

3,116

3,146

(2,257)

(1,964)

(2,359)

13,668

13,909

13,582

7, 8

Deferred income taxes



326

347

393

276

356

402

(191)

(269)

(306)

411

434

489

9


Long-term borrowings



8,907

8,756

8,789

31,719

34,788

35,640










40,626

43,544

44,429

Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,586

1,646

1,767

67

66

71

(2)

(2)

(2)

1,651

1,710

1,836

Total liabilities



24,033

23,921

24,205

63,347

62,952

64,664

(7,814)

(6,884)

(6,316)

79,566

79,989

82,553








































Redeemable noncontrolling interest

44

51

84



















44

51

84








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



27,990

25,950

25,175

6,953

7,069

7,058

(6,953)

(7,069)

(7,058)

27,990

25,950

25,175

10


Noncontrolling interests



7

6

5



















7

6

5

Financial Services' equity

(6,953)

(7,069)

(7,058)










6,953

7,069

7,058








10


Adjusted total stockholders' equity

21,044

18,887

18,122

6,953

7,069

7,058










27,997

25,956

25,180

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 

$

45,121

$

42,859

$

42,411

$

70,300

$

70,021

$

71,722

$

(7,814)

$

(6,884)

$

(6,316)

$

107,607

$

105,996

$

107,817








































6

Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services.

7

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

8

Reclassification of other receivables / payables.

9

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended August 2, 2026 and July 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

3,149

$

3,341

$

653

$

597






$

3,802

$

3,938

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
 operating activities:

























Provision (credit) for credit losses

(1)

18

206

240







205

258

Depreciation and amortization

1,042

965

821

804

$

(76)

$

(101)

1,787

1,668

11


Impairments and other adjustments




61




(32)










29

Share-based compensation expense













116

104

116

104

12


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

794

1,066







(794)

(1,066)





13


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

20

(242)

(81)

140







(61)

(102)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

(123)

(66)







(1,129)

(428)

(1,252)

(494)

14, 16

Inventories

(330)

(423)







(113)

(103)

(443)

(526)

15


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

61

(646)

(34)

69

(293)

(140)

(266)

(717)

16


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(99)

(89)

(20)

(58)







(119)

(147)

Retirement benefits

(359)

(770)

(8)

(43)







(367)

(813)

Other

(142)

123

71

182

(81)

(39)

(152)

266

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,012

3,338

1,608

1,899

(2,370)

(1,773)

3,250

3,464




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related
  to sales)







20,261

20,178

(339)

(466)

19,922

19,712

14


Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

108

27

281

332







389

359

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,479

1,408







1,479

1,408

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables
  related to sales)







(19,351)

(19,189)

212

227

(19,139)

(18,962)

14


Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(455)

(89)













(455)

(89)

Purchases of marketable securities

(42)

(133)

(319)

(465)







(361)

(598)

Purchases of property and equipment

(714)

(851)

(2)

(1)







(716)

(852)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(2,086)

(2,148)

153

139

(1,933)

(2,009)

15


Increase in investment in Financial Services

(5)










5








17


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(1,550)

(807)

1,550

807





14


Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates




189

197

145







197

334

Collateral on derivatives – net

1

4

(64)

123







(63)

127

Other

(72)

(75)

(73)

(156)







(145)

(231)

Net cash used for investing activities

(1,179)

(928)

(1,227)

(580)

1,581

707

(825)

(801)




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original
  maturities three months or less)

18

294

3,187

(2,354)







3,205

(2,060)

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

(735)

(660)

735

660













Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater
  than three months)

430

2,188

4,943

8,519







5,373

10,707

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than
  three months)

(262)

(863)

(8,076)

(6,880)







(8,338)

(7,743)

Repurchases of common stock

(697)

(1,136)













(697)

(1,136)

Capital investment from Equipment Operations







5




(5)








17


Dividends paid

(1,316)

(1,282)

(794)

(1,066)

794

1,066

(1,316)

(1,282)

13


Other

(27)

(25)

(28)

(18)







(55)

(43)

Net cash used for financing activities

(2,589)

(1,484)

(28)

(1,139)

789

1,066

(1,828)

(1,557)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
 Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

22

96

(2)

12







20

108




























Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

266

1,022

351

192







617

1,214

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
 Beginning of Period

6,364

5,643

2,169

1,990







8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
 End of Period

$

6,630

$

6,665

$

2,520

$

2,182






$

9,150

$

8,847




























11

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities.

14

 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

17

Elimination of change in investment from equipment operations to Financial Services.

SOURCE Deere & Company

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