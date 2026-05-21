Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1.773 Billion

News provided by

Deere & Company

May 21, 2026, 06:20 ET

  • Strong execution across segments drives solid performance, reflecting portfolio strength.
  • Net income guidance maintained, reinforcing confidence amid market volatility.
  • Investment in new products and technology supports long-term growth and value creation.

MOLINE, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.773 billion for the second quarter ended May 3, 2026, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $1.804 billion, or $6.64 per share, for the quarter ended April 27, 2025. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.429 billion, or $8.97 per share, compared with $2.673 billion, or $9.82 per share, for the same period last year.

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Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions
Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $13.369 billion, for the second quarter of 2026 and rose 8 percent, to $22.981 billion, for six months. Net sales were $11.778 billion for the quarter and $19.779 billion for six months, compared with $11.171 billion and $17.980 billion last year, respectively.

"Our performance in the current market environment demonstrates the strength of our diversified portfolio. This is particularly reflected in the strong outcomes achieved by our Small Ag and Construction & Forestry divisions during this year," stated John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "As we address ongoing challenges within global agricultural markets, our comprehensive portfolio continues to drive market share expansion and support our targets for sustained growth."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

"While our customers face ongoing challenges, John Deere remains firmly committed to supporting their success through disciplined operations and resilience," said May. "By continuing to invest in innovation through the cycle and leveraging the strength of our dealer network, we are well positioned to deliver increasing value for customers and shareholders as market conditions improve."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$

13,369

$

12,763

5 %

$

22,981

$

21,272

8 %

Net income

$

1,773

$

1,804

-2 %

$

2,429

$

2,673

-9 %

Fully diluted EPS

$

6.55

$

6.64


$

8.97

$

9.82


The prior period year to date results presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a decision invalidating tariffs imposed pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The company recorded a recovery of $272 million for refund claims related to IEEPA tariffs which have been filed and accepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The tariff impact for each segment is primarily included in the "Production Costs" category below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

4,503

$

5,230

-14 %

Operating profit

$

706

$

1,148

-39 %

Operating margin

15.7 %

22.0 %


Production & Precision Agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes and higher production costs, partially offset by the favorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,485

$

2,994

16 %

Operating profit

$

719

$

574

25 %

Operating margin

20.6 %

19.2 %


Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$

3,790

$

2,947

29 %

Operating profit

$

561

$

379

48 %

Operating margin

14.8 %

12.9 %


Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter primarily as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$

190

$

161

18 %

Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads and favorable derivative valuation adjustments, partially offset by the impact of a lower average portfolio.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026






Agriculture & Turf






U.S. & Canada:






Large Ag




Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf




Flat to up 5%

Europe




Flat to up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)




Down ~15%

Asia




Flat








Construction & Forestry






U.S. & Canada:






Construction Equipment




Up ~5%

Compact Construction Equipment




Up ~5%

Global Forestry




Down ~5%

Global Roadbuilding




Up ~10%

Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026












Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 5 to 10%

+3.0 %

~ +1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+1.0 %

~ +1.5%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~20%

+2.0 %

~ +2.5%








Financial Services

Net Income

~ $860


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

  • the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs including the availability and price of fertilizer, government farm programs, and availability of transport for crops
  • macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, energy price increases resulting from geopolitical conflicts, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, regional or global liquidity constraints
  • the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and contested tariffs announced by the U.S. government and retaliatory trade regulations
  • political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates
  • worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment
  • rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion, and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities
  • accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services, and adequately managing inventory
  • uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased expenses, and accurately predict financial results and industry trends
  • availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods
  • delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including those arising from geopolitical conflicts
  • changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters
  • suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages
  • higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions
  • the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees
  • the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology
  • the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and refined Leap Ambitions
  • dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions
  • the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes
  • negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand
  • the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge
  • labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions
  • security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products
  • leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes
  • changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign, and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications
  • governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy
  • warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products
  • investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers
  • loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

SECOND QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




May 3 

April 27


%

May 3 

April 27


%


2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:
















Production & Precision Ag net sales

$

4,503

$

5,230

-14

$

7,666

$

8,297

-8

Small Ag & Turf net sales

3,485

2,994

+16

5,653

4,742

+19

Construction & Forestry net sales

3,790

2,947

+29

6,460

4,941

+31

Financial Services revenues

1,366

1,385

-1

2,751

2,856

-4

Other revenues

225

207

+9

451

436

+3

 Total net sales and revenues

$

13,369

$

12,763

+5

$

22,981

$

21,272

+8


















Operating profit: *
















Production & Precision Ag

$

706

$

1,148

-39

$

845

$

1,486

-43

Small Ag & Turf

719

574

+25

916

698

+31

Construction & Forestry

561

379

+48

698

444

+57

Financial Services

251

207

+21

552

473

+17

 Total operating profit

2,237

2,308

-3

3,011

3,101

-3

Reconciling items **

54

35

+54

132

138

-4

Income taxes

(518)

(539)

-4

(714)

(566)

+26

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,773

$

1,804

-2

$

2,429

$

2,673

-9


*

Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.


**

Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended




2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues












Net sales

$

11,778

$

11,171

$

19,779

$

17,980

Finance and interest income

1,314

1,354

2,658

2,807

Other income

277

238

544

485

Total

13,369

12,763

22,981

21,272














Costs and Expenses












Cost of sales

8,266

7,609

14,547

12,646

Research and development expenses

583

549

1,137

1,075

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,209

1,197

2,181

2,169

Interest expense

712

784

1,431

1,614

Other operating expenses

306

287

556

536

Total

11,076

10,426

19,852

18,040














Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes

2,293

2,337

3,129

3,232

Provision for income taxes

518

539

714

566














Income of Consolidated Group

1,775

1,798

2,415

2,666

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(5)

3

10

1














Net Income

1,770

1,801

2,425

2,667

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)

(3)

(4)

(6)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,773

$

1,804

$

2,429

$

2,673














Per Share Data












Basic

$

6.57

$

6.65

$

8.99

$

9.85

Diluted

6.55

6.64

8.97

9.82

Dividends declared

1.62

1.62

3.24

3.24

Dividends paid

1.62

1.62

3.24

3.09














Average Shares Outstanding












Basic

270.1

271.1

270.2

271.3

Diluted

270.8

271.8

270.9

272.1


See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


May 3 

November 2

April 27



2026

2025

2025

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,905

$

8,276

$

7,991

Marketable securities

1,430

1,411

1,272

Trade accounts and notes receivable – net

7,571

5,317

6,748

Financing receivables – net

42,916

44,575

43,029

Financing receivables securitized – net

6,100

6,831

7,765

Other receivables

2,582

2,403

2,975

Equipment on operating leases – net

7,514

7,600

7,336

Inventories

8,188

7,406

7,870

Property and equipment – net

8,035

8,079

7,555

Goodwill

4,513

4,188

4,094

Other intangible assets – net

975

892

964

Retirement benefits

3,450

3,273

3,133

Deferred income taxes

2,361

2,284

2,088

Other assets

3,461

3,461

3,483

Total Assets

$

107,001

$

105,996

$

106,303










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Liabilities








Short-term borrowings

$

15,632

$

13,796

$

15,948

Short-term securitization borrowings

5,929

6,596

7,562

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

13,653

13,909

13,345

Deferred income taxes

422

434

496

Long-term borrowings

42,261

43,544

42,811

Retirement benefits and other liabilities

1,644

1,710

1,763

Total liabilities

79,541

79,989

81,925










Redeemable noncontrolling interest

47

51

83










Stockholders' Equity








Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity

27,406

25,950

24,287

Noncontrolling interests

7

6

8

Total stockholders' equity

27,413

25,956

24,295

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

107,001

$

105,996

$

106,303

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net income

$

2,425

$

2,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for credit losses

127

174

Depreciation and amortization

1,184

1,104

Impairments and other adjustments




(32)

Share-based compensation expense

69

54

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(68)

11

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Receivables related to sales

(1,084)

(1,069)

Inventories

(738)

(772)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(333)

(898)

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

(5)

(147)

Retirement benefits

(290)

(794)

Other

(245)

270

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,042

568







Cash Flows from Investing Activities





Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)

14,385

14,348

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities

258

245

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases

1,019

1,001

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)

(13,157)

(12,744)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(439)


Purchases of marketable securities

(284)

(347)

Purchases of property and equipment

(451)

(555)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired

(1,295)

(1,254)

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates

152

234

Collateral on derivatives – net

(8)

27

Other

(87)

(176)

Net cash provided by investing activities

93

779







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)

2,246

551

Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)

3,451

5,156

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

(5,935)

(4,837)

Repurchases of common stock

(500)

(838)

Dividends paid

(878)

(843)

Other

(11)

(10)

Net cash used for financing activities

(1,627)

(821)







Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and
     Restricted Cash

94

20







Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

(398)

546

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period

8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$

8,135

$

8,179

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY
Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1)   Acquisition

In February 2026, the company acquired Tenna LLC (Tenna), a U.S. construction technology company that offers mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions. The purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $439 million. Tenna was assigned to the CF segment. Most of the purchase price for this acquisition was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.

(2)   Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become a 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.

The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the six months ended April 27, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.

The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

(3)   The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

11,778

$

11,171












$

11,778

$

11,171

Finance and interest income

110

108

$

1,359

$

1,380

$

(155)

$

(134)

1,314

1,354

1


Other income

212

187

150

121

(85)

(70)

277

238

2, 3, 4

Total

12,100

11,466

1,509

1,501

(240)

(204)

13,369

12,763




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

8,277

7,617







(11)

(8)

8,266

7,609

4


Research and development expenses

583

549













583

549

Selling, administrative and general expenses

980

961

231

238

(2)

(2)

1,209

1,197

4


Interest expense

102

94

649

721

(39)

(31)

712

784

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

116

103







(116)

(103)





1


Other operating expenses

9

12

369

335

(72)

(60)

306

287

3, 4, 5

Total

10,067

9,336

1,249

1,294

(240)

(204)

11,076

10,426




























Income before Income Taxes

2,033

2,130

260

207







2,293

2,337

Provision for income taxes

452

490

66

49







518

539




























Income after Income Taxes

1,581

1,640

194

158







1,775

1,798

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(1)




(4)

3







(5)

3




























Net Income

1,580

1,640

190

161







1,770

1,801

Less: Net loss attributable to
     noncontrolling interests

(3)

(3)













(3)

(3)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,583

$

1,643

$

190

$

161






$

1,773

$

1,804




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$

19,779

$

17,980












$

19,779

$

17,980

Finance and interest income

230

217

$

2,710

$

2,835

$

(282)

$

(245)

2,658

2,807

1


Other income

425

391

287

239

(168)

(145)

544

485

2, 3, 4

Total

20,434

18,588

2,997

3,074

(450)

(390)

22,981

21,272




























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales

14,568

12,662







(21)

(16)

14,547

12,646

4


Research and development expenses

1,137

1,075













1,137

1,075

Selling, administrative and general expenses

1,787

1,761

398

412

(4)

(4)

2,181

2,169

4


Interest expense

195

178

1,313

1,487

(77)

(51)

1,431

1,614

1


Interest compensation to Financial Services

205

194







(205)

(194)





1


Other operating expenses

(37)

(38)

736

699

(143)

(125)

556

536

3, 4, 5

Total

17,855

15,832

2,447

2,598

(450)

(390)

19,852

18,040




























Income before Income Taxes

2,579

2,756

550

476







3,129

3,232

Provision for income taxes

587

477

127

89







714

566




























Income after Income Taxes

1,992

2,279

423

387







2,415

2,666

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates

(1)

(3)

11

4







10

1




























Net Income

1,991

2,276

434

391







2,425

2,667

Less: Net loss attributable to
     noncontrolling interests

(4)

(6)













(4)

(6)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$

1,995

$

2,282

$

434

$

391






$

2,429

$

2,673




























1

Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense.

2

Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

3

Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets.

4

Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees.

5

Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



May 3 

Nov 2

Apr 27


May 3 

Nov 2

Apr 27


May 3 

Nov 2

Apr 27


May 3 

Nov 2

Apr 27





2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

Assets





































Cash and cash equivalents


$

5,917

$

6,340

$

6,331

$

1,988

$

1,936

$

1,660









$

7,905

$

8,276

$

7,991

Marketable securities



173

217

139

1,257

1,194

1,133










1,430

1,411

1,272

Receivables from Financial
     Services

4,642

4,649

2,497









$

(4,642)

$

(4,649)

$

(2,497)








6


Trade accounts and notes
     receivable – net



1,579

1,316

1,429

8,001

5,900

7,406

(2,009)

(1,899)

(2,087)

7,571

5,317

6,748

7


Financing receivables – net



102

88

82

42,814

44,487

42,947










42,916

44,575

43,029

Financing receivables
     securitized – net



1

1

2

6,099

6,830

7,763










6,100

6,831

7,765

Other receivables



2,062

1,809

2,009

573

658

1,009

(53)

(64)

(43)

2,582

2,403

2,975

8


Equipment on operating
     leases – net










7,514

7,600

7,336










7,514

7,600

7,336

Inventories



8,188

7,406

7,870



















8,188

7,406

7,870

Property and equipment – net



8,004

8,047

7,523

31

32

32










8,035

8,079

7,555

Goodwill



4,513

4,188

4,094



















4,513

4,188

4,094

Other intangible assets – net



975

892

964



















975

892

964

Retirement benefits



3,351

3,181

3,046

101

94

89

(2)

(2)

(2)

3,450

3,273

3,133

Deferred income taxes



2,532

2,507

2,377

45

46

42

(216)

(269)

(331)

2,361

2,284

2,088

9


Other assets



2,358

2,218

2,349

1,126

1,244

1,152

(23)

(1)

(18)

3,461

3,461

3,483

Total Assets


$

44,397

$

42,859

$

40,712

$

69,549

$

70,021

$

70,569

$

(6,945)

$

(6,884)

$

(4,978)

$

107,001

$

105,996

$

106,303








































Liabilities and
     Stockholders' Equity












































































Liabilities





































Short-term borrowings


$

397

$

414

$

241

$

15,235

$

13,382

$

15,707









$

15,632

$

13,796

$

15,948

Short-term securitization
     borrowings



1

1

1

5,928

6,595

7,561










5,929

6,596

7,562

Payables to equipment operations










4,642

4,649

2,497

$

(4,642)

$

(4,649)

$

(2,497)








6


Accounts payable and
     accrued expenses



12,600

12,757

12,180

3,138

3,116

3,313

(2,085)

(1,964)

(2,148)

13,653

13,909

13,345

7, 8

Deferred income taxes



331

347

405

307

356

422

(216)

(269)

(331)

422

434

496

9


Long-term borrowings



8,857

8,756

8,685

33,404

34,788

34,126










42,261

43,544

42,811

Retirement benefits and
     other liabilities



1,579

1,646

1,695

67

66

70

(2)

(2)

(2)

1,644

1,710

1,763

Total liabilities



23,765

23,921

23,207

62,721

62,952

63,696

(6,945)

(6,884)

(4,978)

79,541

79,989

81,925








































Redeemable noncontrolling
     interest

47

51

83



















47

51

83








































Stockholders' Equity





































Total Deere & Company
     stockholders' equity



27,406

25,950

24,287

6,828

7,069

6,873

(6,828)

(7,069)

(6,873)

27,406

25,950

24,287

10


Noncontrolling interests



7

6

8



















7

6

8

Financial Services' equity

(6,828)

(7,069)

(6,873)










6,828

7,069

6,873








10


Adjusted total stockholders'
     equity

20,585

18,887

17,422

6,828

7,069

6,873










27,413

25,956

24,295

Total Liabilities and
     Stockholders' Equity


$

44,397

$

42,859

$

40,712

$

69,549

$

70,021

$

70,569

$

(6,945)

$

(6,884)

$

(4,978)

$

107,001

$

105,996

$

106,303








































6

Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services.

7

Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

8

Reclassification of other receivables / payables.

9

Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions.

10

Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited


EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL







OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED



2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

























Net income

$

1,991

$

2,276

$

434

$

391






$

2,425

$

2,667

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
     by operating activities:

























Provision for credit losses

1

11

126

163







127

174

Depreciation and amortization

689

643

546

529

$

(51)

$

(68)

1,184

1,104

11


Impairments and other adjustments










(32)










(32)

Share-based compensation expense













69

54

69

54

12


Distributed earnings of Financial Services

734

984







(734)

(984)





13


Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes

(19)

(153)

(49)

164







(68)

11

Changes in assets and liabilities:

























Receivables related to sales

(225)

(185)







(859)

(884)

(1,084)

(1,069)

14, 16

Inventories

(649)

(691)







(89)

(81)

(738)

(772)

15


Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(237)

(1,069)

14

102

(110)

69

(333)

(898)

16


Accrued income taxes payable/receivable

15

(77)

(20)

(70)







(5)

(147)

Retirement benefits

(285)

(753)

(5)

(41)







(290)

(794)

Other

(335)

59

140

224

(50)

(13)

(245)

270

11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,680

1,045

1,186

1,430

(1,824)

(1,907)

1,042

568




























Cash Flows from Investing Activities

























Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related
     to sales)







14,641

14,684

(256)

(336)

14,385

14,348

14


Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable
     securities

91

18

167

227







258

245

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases







1,019

1,001







1,019

1,001

Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related
     to sales)







(13,273)

(12,875)

116

131

(13,157)

(12,744)

14


Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(439)
















(439)




Purchases of marketable securities

(42)

(20)

(242)

(327)







(284)

(347)

Purchases of property and equipment

(451)

(555)













(451)

(555)

Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired







(1,415)

(1,363)

120

109

(1,295)

(1,254)

15


Increase in trade and wholesale receivables







(1,110)

(1,019)

1,110

1,019





14


Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates




183

152

51







152

234

Collateral on derivatives – net

2

3

(10)

24







(8)

27

Other

(54)

(72)

(33)

(104)







(87)

(176)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(893)

(443)

(104)

299

1,090

923

93

779




























Cash Flows from Financing Activities

























Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original
     maturities three months or less)

(4)

65

2,250

486







2,246

551

Change in intercompany receivables/payables

21

428

(21)

(428)













Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities
     greater than three months)

252

2,043

3,199

3,113







3,451

5,156

Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than
     three months)

(181)

(766)

(5,754)

(4,071)







(5,935)

(4,837)

Repurchases of common stock

(500)

(838)













(500)

(838)

Dividends paid

(878)

(843)

(734)

(984)

734

984

(878)

(843)

13


Other

5

(4)

(16)

(6)







(11)

(10)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(1,285)

85

(1,076)

(1,890)

734

984

(1,627)

(821)




























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash
     Equivalents, and Restricted Cash

79

22

15

(2)







94

20




























Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents,
     and Restricted Cash

(419)

709

21

(163)







(398)

546

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     Beginning of Period

6,364

5,643

2,169

1,990







8,533

7,633

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at
     End of Period

$

5,945

$

6,352

$

2,190

$

1,827






$

8,135

$

8,179




























11

Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

12

Reclassification of share-based compensation expense.

13

Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities.

14

Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment.

15

Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers.

16

Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

SOURCE Deere & Company

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