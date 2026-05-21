Deere Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1.773 Billion

Strong execution across segments drives solid performance, reflecting portfolio strength.

Net income guidance maintained, reinforcing confidence amid market volatility.

Investment in new products and technology supports long-term growth and value creation.

MOLINE, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.773 billion for the second quarter ended May 3, 2026, or $6.55 per share, compared with net income of $1.804 billion, or $6.64 per share, for the quarter ended April 27, 2025. For the first six months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $2.429 billion, or $8.97 per share, compared with $2.673 billion, or $9.82 per share, for the same period last year.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions Small Agriculture & Turf Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions Construction & Forestry Operating Profit Second Quarter 2026 Compared to Second Quarter 2025 $ in millions

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 5 percent, to $13.369 billion, for the second quarter of 2026 and rose 8 percent, to $22.981 billion, for six months. Net sales were $11.778 billion for the quarter and $19.779 billion for six months, compared with $11.171 billion and $17.980 billion last year, respectively.

"Our performance in the current market environment demonstrates the strength of our diversified portfolio. This is particularly reflected in the strong outcomes achieved by our Small Ag and Construction & Forestry divisions during this year," stated John May, chairman and CEO of John Deere. "As we address ongoing challenges within global agricultural markets, our comprehensive portfolio continues to drive market share expansion and support our targets for sustained growth."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2026 is forecasted to be in a range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion.

"While our customers face ongoing challenges, John Deere remains firmly committed to supporting their success through disciplined operations and resilience," said May. "By continuing to invest in innovation through the cycle and leveraging the strength of our dealer network, we are well positioned to deliver increasing value for customers and shareholders as market conditions improve."

Deere & Company

Second Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 13,369

$ 12,763

5 %

$ 22,981

$ 21,272

8 %

Net income

$ 1,773

$ 1,804

-2 %

$ 2,429

$ 2,673

-9 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 6.55

$ 6.64





$ 8.97

$ 9.82







The prior period year to date results presented were affected by special items. See Note 2 of the financial statements for further details. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a decision invalidating tariffs imposed pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The company recorded a recovery of $272 million for refund claims related to IEEPA tariffs which have been filed and accepted by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The tariff impact for each segment is primarily included in the "Production Costs" category below.

Production & Precision Agriculture

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 4,503

$ 5,230

-14 %

Operating profit

$ 706

$ 1,148

-39 %

Operating margin



15.7 %



22.0 %







Production & Precision Agriculture sales decreased for the quarter as a result of lower shipment volumes, partially offset by the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit decreased primarily due to lower shipment volumes and higher production costs, partially offset by the favorable effects of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,485

$ 2,994

16 %

Operating profit

$ 719

$ 574

25 %

Operating margin



20.6 %



19.2 %







Small Agriculture & Turf sales increased for the quarter as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization.

Construction & Forestry

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,790

$ 2,947

29 %

Operating profit

$ 561

$ 379

48 %

Operating margin



14.8 %



12.9 %







Construction & Forestry sales increased for the quarter primarily as a result of higher shipment volumes and the positive effects of foreign currency translation. Operating profit increased primarily due to higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.

Financial Services

Second Quarter

$ in millions

2026

2025

% Change

Net income

$ 190

$ 161

18 %



Financial Services net income increased primarily due to favorable financing spreads and favorable derivative valuation adjustments, partially offset by the impact of a lower average portfolio.

Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Down 15 to 20%

Small Ag & Turf









Flat to up 5%

Europe









Flat to up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Down ~15%

Asia









Flat

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Up ~5%

Global Forestry









Down ~5%

Global Roadbuilding









Up ~10%



Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026

























Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Down 5 to 10%

+3.0 %

~ +1.0%

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~15%

+1.0 %

~ +1.5%

Construction & Forestry

Up ~20%

+2.0 %

~ +2.5%

















Financial Services

Net Income

~ $860







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the sections entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2026," "Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2026," and "Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements" relating to future events, expectations, and trends constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve factors that are subject to change, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

the agricultural business cycle, which can be unpredictable and is affected by factors such as farm income, international trade, world grain stocks, crop yields, available farm acres, soil conditions, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs including the availability and price of fertilizer, government farm programs, and availability of transport for crops

macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, interest rate volatility, energy price increases resulting from geopolitical conflicts, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or a recession, regional or global liquidity constraints

the uncertainty of government policies and actions with respect to the global trade environment including increased and contested tariffs announced by the U.S. government and retaliatory trade regulations

political, economic, and social instability in the geographies in which the company operates

worldwide demand for food and different forms of renewable energy impacting the price of farm commodities and consequently the demand for the company's equipment

rationalization, restructuring, relocation, expansion, and/or reconfiguration of manufacturing and warehouse facilities

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services, and adequately managing inventory

uncertainty of the company's ability to sell products domestically or internationally, manage increased costs of production, absorb or pass on increased expenses, and accurately predict financial results and industry trends

availability and price of raw materials, components, and whole goods

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain, including those arising from geopolitical conflicts

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters

suppliers' and manufacturers' business practices and compliance with applicable laws such as human rights, safety, environmental, and fair wages

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for the company's products and solutions

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified employees

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets, including understanding and meeting customers' changing expectations for products and solutions, including delivery and utilization of precision technology

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial Operating Model and refined Leap Ambitions

dealer practices and their ability to manage new and used inventory, distribute the company's products, and to provide support and service for precision technology solutions

the ability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions and joint ventures, including challenges with successfully integrating operations and internal control processes

negative claims or publicity that damage the company's reputation or brand

the impact of workforce reductions on company culture, employee retention and morale, and institutional knowledge

labor relations and contracts, including work stoppages and other disruptions

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the company's information technology infrastructure and products

leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning within the company's business processes

changes to existing laws and regulations, including the implementation of new, more stringent laws, as well as compliance with a variety of U.S., foreign, and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to, but not limited to the following: advertising, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, antitrust, consumer finance, cybersecurity, data privacy, encryption, environmental (including climate change and engine emissions), farming, foreign exchange controls and cash repatriation restrictions, foreign ownership and investment, health and safety, human rights, import / export and trade, labor and employment, product liability, tariffs, tax, telematics, and telecommunications

governmental and other actions designed to address climate change in connection with a transition to a lower-carbon economy

warranty claims, post-sales repairs or recalls, product liability litigation, and regulatory investigations because of the deficient operation of the company's products

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings, including the lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorneys General of the States of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin alleging that the company unlawfully withheld self-repair capabilities from farmers and independent repair providers

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights

Further information concerning the company or its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that the company cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because the company does not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

SECOND QUARTER 2026 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





May 3

April 27

%

May 3

April 27

%





2026

2025

Change

2026

2025

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & Precision Ag net sales

$ 4,503

$ 5,230

-14

$ 7,666

$ 8,297

-8

Small Ag & Turf net sales



3,485



2,994

+16



5,653



4,742

+19

Construction & Forestry net sales



3,790



2,947

+29



6,460



4,941

+31

Financial Services revenues



1,366



1,385

-1



2,751



2,856

-4

Other revenues



225



207

+9



451



436

+3

Total net sales and revenues

$ 13,369

$ 12,763

+5

$ 22,981

$ 21,272

+8





































Operating profit: *

































Production & Precision Ag

$ 706

$ 1,148

-39

$ 845

$ 1,486

-43

Small Ag & Turf



719



574

+25



916



698

+31

Construction & Forestry



561



379

+48



698



444

+57

Financial Services



251



207

+21



552



473

+17

Total operating profit



2,237



2,308

-3



3,011



3,101

-3

Reconciling items **



54



35

+54



132



138

-4

Income taxes



(518)



(539)

-4



(714)



(566)

+26

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,773

$ 1,804

-2

$ 2,429

$ 2,673

-9







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of Financial Services includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains and losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME

For the Three and Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$ 11,778

$ 11,171

$ 19,779

$ 17,980

Finance and interest income



1,314



1,354



2,658



2,807

Other income



277



238



544



485

Total



13,369



12,763



22,981



21,272





























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales



8,266



7,609



14,547



12,646

Research and development expenses



583



549



1,137



1,075

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,209



1,197



2,181



2,169

Interest expense



712



784



1,431



1,614

Other operating expenses



306



287



556



536

Total



11,076



10,426



19,852



18,040





























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



2,293



2,337



3,129



3,232

Provision for income taxes



518



539



714



566





























Income of Consolidated Group



1,775



1,798



2,415



2,666

Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(5)



3



10



1





























Net Income



1,770



1,801



2,425



2,667

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(3)



(3)



(4)



(6)

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,773

$ 1,804

$ 2,429

$ 2,673





























Per Share Data

























Basic

$ 6.57

$ 6.65

$ 8.99

$ 9.85

Diluted



6.55



6.64



8.97



9.82

Dividends declared



1.62



1.62



3.24



3.24

Dividends paid



1.62



1.62



3.24



3.09





























Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



270.1



271.1



270.2



271.3

Diluted



270.8



271.8



270.9



272.1







See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



May 3

November 2

April 27



2026

2025

2025 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,905

$ 8,276

$ 7,991 Marketable securities



1,430



1,411



1,272 Trade accounts and notes receivable – net



7,571



5,317



6,748 Financing receivables – net



42,916



44,575



43,029 Financing receivables securitized – net



6,100



6,831



7,765 Other receivables



2,582



2,403



2,975 Equipment on operating leases – net



7,514



7,600



7,336 Inventories



8,188



7,406



7,870 Property and equipment – net



8,035



8,079



7,555 Goodwill



4,513



4,188



4,094 Other intangible assets – net



975



892



964 Retirement benefits



3,450



3,273



3,133 Deferred income taxes



2,361



2,284



2,088 Other assets



3,461



3,461



3,483 Total Assets

$ 107,001

$ 105,996

$ 106,303



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 15,632

$ 13,796

$ 15,948 Short-term securitization borrowings



5,929



6,596



7,562 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



13,653



13,909



13,345 Deferred income taxes



422



434



496 Long-term borrowings



42,261



43,544



42,811 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



1,644



1,710



1,763 Total liabilities



79,541



79,989



81,925



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



47



51



83



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



27,406



25,950



24,287 Noncontrolling interests



7



6



8 Total stockholders' equity



27,413



25,956



24,295 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 107,001

$ 105,996

$ 106,303



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited



2026

2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 2,425

$ 2,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision for credit losses



127



174 Depreciation and amortization



1,184



1,104 Impairments and other adjustments









(32) Share-based compensation expense



69



54 Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(68)



11 Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(1,084)



(1,069) Inventories



(738)



(772) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(333)



(898) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(5)



(147) Retirement benefits



(290)



(794) Other



(245)



270 Net cash provided by operating activities



1,042



568













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



14,385



14,348 Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities



258



245 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,019



1,001 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(13,157)



(12,744) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(439)





Purchases of marketable securities



(284)



(347) Purchases of property and equipment



(451)



(555) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,295)



(1,254) Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates



152



234 Collateral on derivatives – net



(8)



27 Other



(87)



(176) Net cash provided by investing activities



93



779













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Net proceeds in short-term borrowings (original maturities three months or less)



2,246



551 Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities greater than three months)



3,451



5,156 Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)



(5,935)



(4,837) Repurchases of common stock



(500)



(838) Dividends paid



(878)



(843) Other



(11)



(10) Net cash used for financing activities



(1,627)



(821)













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash



94



20













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



(398)



546 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



8,533



7,633 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 8,135

$ 8,179



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Acquisition

In February 2026, the company acquired Tenna LLC (Tenna), a U.S. construction technology company that offers mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions. The purchase price, net of cash acquired, was $439 million. Tenna was assigned to the CF segment. Most of the purchase price for this acquisition was allocated to goodwill and other intangible assets.

(2) Special Items

Discrete Tax Items

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded favorable net discrete tax items primarily due to tax benefits of $110 million related to the realization of foreign net operating losses from the consolidation of certain subsidiaries and $53 million from an adjustment to an uncertain tax position of a foreign subsidiary.

Banco John Deere S.A.

In 2024, the company entered into an agreement with a Brazilian bank, Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco), for Bradesco to invest and become a 50% owner of the company's wholly-owned subsidiary in Brazil, Banco John Deere S.A. (BJD). BJD finances retail and wholesale loans for agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment. The transaction is intended to reduce the company's incremental risk as it continues to grow in the Brazilian market.

The BJD business was reclassified as held for sale in 2024. In January 2025, the valuation allowance on assets held for sale decreased, resulting in a pretax and after-tax gain (reversal of previous losses) of $32 million recorded in "Selling, administrative and general expenses" in the six months ended April 27, 2025. The valuation allowance changes are presented in "Impairments and other adjustments" in the statements of consolidated cash flows.

The company deconsolidated BJD upon completion of the transaction in February 2025. The company accounts for its investment in BJD using the equity method of accounting and results of its operations are reported in "Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates" within the Financial Services segment. The company reports investments in unconsolidated affiliates and receivables from unconsolidated affiliates in "Other assets" and "Other receivables," respectively.

(3) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all the company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data in Note 4 to the financial statements is presented for informational purposes. Equipment operations represent the enterprise without Financial Services. Equipment operations include the company's Production & Precision Agriculture operations, Small Agriculture & Turf operations, Construction & Forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within Financial Services. Transactions between the equipment operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

(4) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Three Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 11,778

$ 11,171

























$ 11,778

$ 11,171



Finance and interest income



110



108

$ 1,359

$ 1,380

$ (155)

$ (134)



1,314



1,354 1

Other income



212



187



150



121



(85)



(70)



277



238 2, 3, 4

Total



12,100



11,466



1,509



1,501



(240)



(204)



13,369



12,763

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



8,277



7,617















(11)



(8)



8,266



7,609 4

Research and development expenses



583



549



























583



549



Selling, administrative and general expenses



980



961



231



238



(2)



(2)



1,209



1,197 4

Interest expense



102



94



649



721



(39)



(31)



712



784 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



116



103















(116)



(103)











1

Other operating expenses



9



12



369



335



(72)



(60)



306



287 3, 4, 5

Total



10,067



9,336



1,249



1,294



(240)



(204)



11,076



10,426

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,033



2,130



260



207















2,293



2,337



Provision for income taxes



452



490



66



49















518



539

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,581



1,640



194



158















1,775



1,798



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(1)









(4)



3















(5)



3

























































Net Income



1,580



1,640



190



161















1,770



1,801



Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(3)



(3)



























(3)



(3)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,583

$ 1,643

$ 190

$ 161













$ 1,773

$ 1,804



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 19,779

$ 17,980

























$ 19,779

$ 17,980



Finance and interest income



230



217

$ 2,710

$ 2,835

$ (282)

$ (245)



2,658



2,807 1

Other income



425



391



287



239



(168)



(145)



544



485 2, 3, 4

Total



20,434



18,588



2,997



3,074



(450)



(390)



22,981



21,272

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



14,568



12,662















(21)



(16)



14,547



12,646 4

Research and development expenses



1,137



1,075



























1,137



1,075



Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,787



1,761



398



412



(4)



(4)



2,181



2,169 4

Interest expense



195



178



1,313



1,487



(77)



(51)



1,431



1,614 1

Interest compensation to Financial Services



205



194















(205)



(194)











1

Other operating expenses



(37)



(38)



736



699



(143)



(125)



556



536 3, 4, 5

Total



17,855



15,832



2,447



2,598



(450)



(390)



19,852



18,040

























































Income before Income Taxes



2,579



2,756



550



476















3,129



3,232



Provision for income taxes



587



477



127



89















714



566

























































Income after Income Taxes



1,992



2,279



423



387















2,415



2,666



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



(1)



(3)



11



4















10



1

























































Net Income



1,991



2,276



434



391















2,425



2,667



Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interests



(4)



(6)



























(4)



(6)



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 1,995

$ 2,282

$ 434

$ 391













$ 2,429

$ 2,673



























































1 Elimination of intercompany interest income and expense. 2 Elimination of equipment operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of income and expenses between equipment operations and Financial Services related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets. 4 Elimination of intercompany service revenues and fees. 5 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







May 3

Nov 2

Apr 27

May 3

Nov 2

Apr 27

May 3

Nov 2

Apr 27

May 3

Nov 2

Apr 27







2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

2025

2025



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,917

$ 6,340

$ 6,331

$ 1,988

$ 1,936

$ 1,660



















$ 7,905

$ 8,276

$ 7,991



Marketable securities



173



217



139



1,257



1,194



1,133





















1,430



1,411



1,272



Receivables from Financial

Services



4,642



4,649



2,497



















$ (4,642)

$ (4,649)

$ (2,497)

















6

Trade accounts and notes

receivable – net



1,579



1,316



1,429



8,001



5,900



7,406



(2,009)



(1,899)



(2,087)



7,571



5,317



6,748 7

Financing receivables – net



102



88



82



42,814



44,487



42,947





















42,916



44,575



43,029



Financing receivables

securitized – net



1



1



2



6,099



6,830



7,763





















6,100



6,831



7,765



Other receivables



2,062



1,809



2,009



573



658



1,009



(53)



(64)



(43)



2,582



2,403



2,975 8

Equipment on operating

leases – net





















7,514



7,600



7,336





















7,514



7,600



7,336



Inventories



8,188



7,406



7,870







































8,188



7,406



7,870



Property and equipment – net



8,004



8,047



7,523



31



32



32





















8,035



8,079



7,555



Goodwill



4,513



4,188



4,094







































4,513



4,188



4,094



Other intangible assets – net



975



892



964







































975



892



964



Retirement benefits



3,351



3,181



3,046



101



94



89



(2)



(2)



(2)



3,450



3,273



3,133



Deferred income taxes



2,532



2,507



2,377



45



46



42



(216)



(269)



(331)



2,361



2,284



2,088 9

Other assets



2,358



2,218



2,349



1,126



1,244



1,152



(23)



(1)



(18)



3,461



3,461



3,483



Total Assets

$ 44,397

$ 42,859

$ 40,712

$ 69,549

$ 70,021

$ 70,569

$ (6,945)

$ (6,884)

$ (4,978)

$ 107,001

$ 105,996

$ 106,303

















































































Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 397

$ 414

$ 241

$ 15,235

$ 13,382

$ 15,707



















$ 15,632

$ 13,796

$ 15,948



Short-term securitization

borrowings



1



1



1



5,928



6,595



7,561





















5,929



6,596



7,562



Payables to equipment operations





















4,642



4,649



2,497

$ (4,642)

$ (4,649)

$ (2,497)

















6

Accounts payable and

accrued expenses



12,600



12,757



12,180



3,138



3,116



3,313



(2,085)



(1,964)



(2,148)



13,653



13,909



13,345 7, 8

Deferred income taxes



331



347



405



307



356



422



(216)



(269)



(331)



422



434



496 9

Long-term borrowings



8,857



8,756



8,685



33,404



34,788



34,126





















42,261



43,544



42,811



Retirement benefits and

other liabilities



1,579



1,646



1,695



67



66



70



(2)



(2)



(2)



1,644



1,710



1,763



Total liabilities



23,765



23,921



23,207



62,721



62,952



63,696



(6,945)



(6,884)



(4,978)



79,541



79,989



81,925

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling

interest



47



51



83







































47



51



83

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company

stockholders' equity



27,406



25,950



24,287



6,828



7,069



6,873



(6,828)



(7,069)



(6,873)



27,406



25,950



24,287 10

Noncontrolling interests



7



6



8







































7



6



8



Financial Services' equity



(6,828)



(7,069)



(6,873)





















6,828



7,069



6,873

















10

Adjusted total stockholders'

equity



20,585



18,887



17,422



6,828



7,069



6,873





















27,413



25,956



24,295



Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 44,397

$ 42,859

$ 40,712

$ 69,549

$ 70,021

$ 70,569

$ (6,945)

$ (6,884)

$ (4,978)

$ 107,001

$ 105,996

$ 106,303



















































































6 Elimination of receivables / payables between equipment operations and Financial Services. 7 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 8 Reclassification of other receivables / payables. 9 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 10 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY

SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued)

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended May 3, 2026 and April 27, 2025

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited





EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 1,991

$ 2,276

$ 434

$ 391













$ 2,425

$ 2,667



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:



















































Provision for credit losses



1



11



126



163















127



174



Depreciation and amortization



689



643



546



529

$ (51)

$ (68)



1,184



1,104 11

Impairments and other adjustments





















(32)





















(32)



Share-based compensation expense



























69



54



69



54 12

Distributed earnings of Financial Services



734



984















(734)



(984)











13

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(19)



(153)



(49)



164















(68)



11



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(225)



(185)















(859)



(884)



(1,084)



(1,069) 14, 16

Inventories



(649)



(691)















(89)



(81)



(738)



(772) 15

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(237)



(1,069)



14



102



(110)



69



(333)



(898) 16

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



15



(77)



(20)



(70)















(5)



(147)



Retirement benefits



(285)



(753)



(5)



(41)















(290)



(794)



Other



(335)



59



140



224



(50)



(13)



(245)



270 11, 12, 15

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,680



1,045



1,186



1,430



(1,824)



(1,907)



1,042



568

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related

to sales)















14,641



14,684



(256)



(336)



14,385



14,348 14

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable

securities



91



18



167



227















258



245



Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,019



1,001















1,019



1,001



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related

to sales)















(13,273)



(12,875)



116



131



(13,157)



(12,744) 14

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(439)

































(439)









Purchases of marketable securities



(42)



(20)



(242)



(327)















(284)



(347)



Purchases of property and equipment



(451)



(555)



























(451)



(555)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(1,415)



(1,363)



120



109



(1,295)



(1,254) 15

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(1,110)



(1,019)



1,110



1,019











14

Collections of receivables from unconsolidated affiliates









183



152



51















152



234



Collateral on derivatives – net



2



3



(10)



24















(8)



27



Other



(54)



(72)



(33)



(104)















(87)



(176)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities



(893)



(443)



(104)



299



1,090



923



93



779

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Net proceeds (payments) in short-term borrowings (original

maturities three months or less)



(4)



65



2,250



486















2,246



551



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



21



428



(21)



(428)



























Proceeds from borrowings issued (original maturities

greater than three months)



252



2,043



3,199



3,113















3,451



5,156



Payments of borrowings (original maturities greater than

three months)



(181)



(766)



(5,754)



(4,071)















(5,935)



(4,837)



Repurchases of common stock



(500)



(838)



























(500)



(838)



Dividends paid



(878)



(843)



(734)



(984)



734



984



(878)



(843) 13

Other



5



(4)



(16)



(6)















(11)



(10)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(1,285)



85



(1,076)



(1,890)



734



984



(1,627)



(821)

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



79



22



15



(2)















94



20

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash



(419)



709



21



(163)















(398)



546



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period



6,364



5,643



2,169



1,990















8,533



7,633



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Period

$ 5,945

$ 6,352

$ 2,190

$ 1,827













$ 8,135

$ 8,179



























































11 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 12 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 13 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the equipment operations, which are included in the equipment operations operating activities. 14 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 15 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 16 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services.

SOURCE Deere & Company