Deerfield Agency Acquires Embedded to Expand Brand Strategy, Planning, and Integrated Marketing Capabilities for Health and Life Science Companies

Unites award-winning health and life science strategy, marketing, and communications agencies—Deerfield Agency, Verge Scientific, and Embedded—under Deerfield Group brand

Agile, multidisciplinary team of experts to deliver expanded, end-to-end omnichannel marketing and communications solutions to clients at all stages of development and commercialization

Marks 10 years of growth and evolution as a full-service integrated marketing partner

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Agency, one of the fastest-growing independent marketing and communications partners for healthcare and life science brands and companies, today announced the acquisition of Embedded, a New Jersey-based healthcare marketing and advertising firm founded by Dominic Viola and Trevor Fusaro, MSPH. The acquisition will unite a trio of acclaimed healthcare and life science agencies—Deerfield Agency, Verge Scientific Communications, and Embedded—under the new brand Deerfield Group. The company also announced a strategic alignment of leadership roles to meet the evolving needs of its healthcare clients.

Trevor Fusaro, MSPH, Chief Strategy Officer, Deerfield Group Dominic Viola, President of Integrated Marketing, Deerfield Group

"With shifting market dynamics and industry trends, our clients are in even greater need of smart, integrated marketing and communications strategies and agile partners who can help maximize their efforts and resources to ensure the greatest possible impact for their business," said Frank Burrell, Chief Executive Officer of Deerfield Group. "Over the last 10 years, Deerfield Group has continued to evolve to shape new services, solutions, and ways of working that enable us to truly deliver for our clients. We are thrilled to welcome Embedded, whose seasoned team adds to our bench of marketing and communications strategists—enhancing and expanding how we plan and execute for clients every day. We have also completed a leadership alignment to drive greater collaboration and integration across our work for clients and the organization."

Embedded is a specialist team focused on extracting simple brand solutions for leading pharma, medical device, and biotech companies to deliver insight-driven brand strategy, planning, and creative. The acquisition of Embedded adds deep industry expertise to Deerfield Group, which also includes the scientific storytellers of Verge Scientific Communications, an award-winning boutique health and science communications agency acquired by Deerfield in 2022. Verge serves as a trusted partner to biotech start-ups, early-stage biotech and pharmaceutical companies, life science venture capital firms, health technology firms, consumer science brands, and space exploration organizations.

"As the life sciences space evolves, we understand the clear need to deliver insight-driven strategy and integrated marketing campaigns for clients. The partnership with Deerfield expands our capacity for impact with clients as we create the destination for these companies across the marketing and communications continuum," said Dominic Viola, Founding Partner of Embedded and now President of Integrated Marketing of Deerfield Group.

As part of the acquisition, Embedded principals Viola and Fusaro will join the Deerfield Group leadership team. Burrell assumes the role of Chief Executive Officer of Deerfield Group; Joshua Benson will serve as Chief Operating Officer; Paul Brown as partner and Board member; Lissette Steele as Chief Insights Officer, a new role overseeing business and social intelligence, market research, data and analytics, and the science and medical team; Amanda Sellers as President of Global Communications, serving Deerfield Group clients spanning early-stage start-ups to commercial stage organizations; Viola as President of Integrated Marketing, with oversight of client service and creative for all advertising and marketing clients; and Fusaro as Chief Strategy Officer, with oversight of brand and creative strategy.

About Deerfield Agency

Deerfield Agency, part of Deerfield Group, is a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency focused on crafting stories that matter and bridging meaningful connections to improve human health. With services spanning omnichannel marketing, insights, creative, digital, media, print, public relations, and analytics, Deerfield is a true Agency of Brand®, purpose-built to scale with healthcare companies and brands, whether providing expert consultation, strategic execution, or serving as agency of record. Deerfield Agency services are rooted in the science of storytelling and powered by technology to ensure a focused strategy, optimized execution, and tangible outcomes. The company's team of industry leaders and specialists have deep experience working at every stage of a brand's life cycle to partner with executives and marketers to effectively market and deliver products to the patients who need them. Deerfield Agency is built to serve and designed to deliver. Learn more at http://www.deerfieldagency.com.

Deerfield Group LLC

Deerfield Group LLC is the parent company of Deerfield Agency, Verge Scientific Communications, and Embedded. Deerfield Group and its collective of partner firms blend strategy, marketing, advertising, and communications services to deliver focused solutions for companies advancing healthcare products to the people who need them most.

SOURCE Deerfield Agency