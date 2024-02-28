Deerfield Agency Appoints Growth-Oriented Eric Steckelman to Lead Business Development and Marketing

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Agency, one of the fastest-growing independent marketing and communications partners for life sciences companies, today announced Eric Steckelman has joined as EVP, Business Development. With extensive leadership experience and expertise in medical marketing and growth strategy, Eric will spearhead business development and marketing initiatives, driving strategic growth opportunities and fostering impactful partnerships for Deerfield and its clients.

"Eric's appointment marks an exciting chapter for Deerfield Agency as we continue to expand our capabilities and drive innovation as an Agency of Brand® in the healthcare and life sciences industries," said Frank Burrell, Managing Partner at Deerfield. "With a proven track record in new business growth and development, along with expertise in assessing market trends and opportunities, we are confident that Eric will play a key role in deepening and expanding client relationships and broadening visibility for the agency."

Throughout his career, Eric has served in leadership roles across business functions in both in-house and agency marketing and growth roles, working across therapeutic areas to launch and grow brands throughout the entirety of the business lifecycle, from preclinical to loss of exclusivity. Eric joins Deerfield from Medisafe, where he served as VP of Business Development, and was previously VP of Business Development and Communications at Syneos Health. He has led several successful product launches around the globe, serving a significant role as the US and Global Medical Marketing Advisor in the Cardiovascular Medicine Division for Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. Eric also is a board-certified physician assistant.

"I am really excited to partner with the entire Deerfield team and continue to build on the agency's success to date," said Steckelman. "Deerfield has grown significantly, a testament to the team's commitment and ability to identify and solve marketing challenges. With a real focus on insights, story and measurement, and broad capabilities across healthcare marketing, advertising and communications, we are well positioned for continued growth and impact."

About Deerfield Agency

Deerfield Agency, part of Deerfield Group, is a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency focused on crafting stories that matter and bridging meaningful connections to improve human health. With services spanning omnichannel marketing, creative, digital, media, print, public relations, and analytics, Deerfield is a true Agency of Brand®, purpose-built to scale with healthcare companies and brands, whether providing expert consultation, strategic execution, or serving as agency of record. Deerfield Agency services are rooted in the science of storytelling and powered by technology to ensure a focused strategy, optimized execution, and tangible outcomes. The company's team of industry leaders and specialists have deep experience working at every stage of a brand's life cycle to partner with executives and marketers to effectively market and deliver products to the patients who need them. Deerfield Agency is built to serve and designed to deliver. Learn more at DeerfieldAgency.com.

Deerfield Group LLC

Deerfield Group LLC is the parent company of Deerfield Agency and Verge Scientific Communications, a leading brand strategy and communications firm for innovator companies. Deerfield Group and its collective of partner firms blend marketing, advertising, and communications services to deliver focused solutions for companies advancing novel therapeutics and technologies.

