Deerfield Agency Welcomes Bill Veltre as EVP, Head of Media

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Agency, one of the leading health marketing and communications firms for health companies, today announced Bill Veltre has joined as Executive Vice President, Head of Media. With nearly two decades of experience in healthcare marketing, Bill will direct paid media services for the agency, guiding further development of the company's strategic and analytical approach to media and digital strategy.

"Bill's appointment signifies an exciting milestone for Deerfield Agency as our media service offerings grow and we continue to enhance our media insights and reporting capabilities," said Frank Burrell, Managing Partner at Deerfield. "Recognized as a dedicated media-enthusiast and provocative thought leader, Bill will explore new opportunities in digital marketing and reporting, helping our clients drive meaningful engagement with patients and health care professionals."

Bill is a seasoned healthcare marketing professional with expertise in the successful integration of media, creative, and analytics. He has held key roles at Elsevier, Digitas Health, WPP (CMI), Publicis (PHM), AbbVie (formerly Allergan), and most recently served as Senior Director of Omnichannel Strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb. With a focus on both patient impact and business success, some of his most notable achievements include leading successful patient marketing initiatives for QULIPTA at AbbVie and paid promotions for the UBRELVY launch in the migraine category.

"I am thrilled to join the Deerfield team and play a key role in driving the agency's continued success," said Veltre. "Critical to pharmaceutical marketing today is how to effectively engage with HCPs and patients and how we leverage insights to improve the effectiveness of marketing efforts. Deerfield has built a true marketing engine powered by omnichannel approaches, data and analytics, and creative strategy. I'm looking forward to partnering with my new colleagues to continue to refine our approaches and help our clients deliver on the promise of their products."

About Deerfield Agency

Deerfield Agency, part of Deerfield Group, is a full-service, integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency focused on crafting stories that matter and bridging meaningful connections to improve human health. With services spanning omnichannel marketing, creative, digital, media, print, public relations, and analytics, Deerfield is a true Agency of Brand®, purpose-built to scale with healthcare companies and brands, whether providing expert consultation, strategic execution, or serving as agency of record. Deerfield Agency services are rooted in the science of storytelling and powered by technology to ensure a focused strategy, optimized execution, and tangible outcomes. The company's team of industry leaders and specialists have deep experience working at every stage of a brand's life cycle to partner with executives and marketers to effectively market and deliver products to the patients who need them. Deerfield Agency is built to serve and designed to deliver. Learn more at DeerfieldAgency.com.

Deerfield Group LLC

Deerfield Group LLC is the parent company of Deerfield Agency and Verge Scientific Communications, a leading brand strategy and communications firm for emerging and pioneering health companies. Deerfield Group and its collective of partner firms blend marketing, advertising, and communications services to deliver focused solutions for companies advancing novel therapeutics and technologies.

SOURCE Deerfield Agency