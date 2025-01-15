Deerfield Foundation Awards $1.5 Million to Improve Health, Accelerate Innovation, and Promote Equity

Fourteen organizations in seven countries will receive support for innovative projects focused on advancing children's health, ranging from improved treatments to sweeping public health initiatives

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deerfield Foundation, a philanthropic affiliate of New York City-based healthcare investment firm Deerfield Management, today announced the awarding of $1.5 million in support for 14 not-for-profit organizations in seven countries to improve the health of children and their families in 2025.

"At the Deerfield Foundation, we've been dedicated for nearly 20 years to funding initiatives that drive positive change in health, innovation and equity – especially for children and the communities where they live," said Mark Veich, Board Member of the Deerfield Foundation. "Through our targeted grants, we support organizations working to create breakthrough therapies, expand access to care, and strengthen public health efforts, all with the goal of improving lives at the individual and community level."

Since its establishment as a private, not-for-profit entity in 2005, the Deerfield Foundation has awarded more than $50 million to over 125 organizations. The Foundation administers grants in support of a key pillar of Deerfield Management's mission: to advance healthcare through investment, information, and philanthropy. Its funding is supported not only by Deerfield profits but also by the continued generosity of Deerfield employees, who contribute to the Foundation's effort to create lasting improvements in health and well-being across communities.

Organizations selected by the Deerfield Foundation will receive one-year grants to support initiatives focused on pediatric and adolescent health beginning in January 2025. This year, a volunteer program committee of 30 Deerfield employees reviewed funding proposals based on their potential to achieve direct, measurable impact, as well as opportunities for Deerfield employees to engage in meaningful collaboration with grantees. In alignment with the Foundation's commitment to fostering partnerships, all grantees are invited to submit proposals by Deerfield employees, as the Foundation does not accept unsolicited funding requests.

Of the 2025 grantees, eight are based in the United States and an additional six are global organizations. The 2025 grantees are:

Augmenting the impact of its annual grants, the Deerfield Foundation and Deerfield Management established the Advancium Health Network in 2022. This public charity is committed to removing barriers to healthcare advancement and aims to be a leading force in health technology and innovation, focusing on areas of urgent need. Additionally, in June 2023, the Deerfield Foundation introduced a research award created in memory of longtime Deerfield Partner, Peter Steelman. The American Society of Hematology Peter Steelman Scholar Award supports research into acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a form of cancer affecting the blood and bone marrow.

An affiliate of Deerfield Management, the Deerfield Foundation is a New York City-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to strive to improve health, accelerate innovation, and promote human equity. Since its inception in 2005, the Foundation has formed numerous partnerships and invested in the advancement of children's health from clinics in the South Bronx to Nepal. Funds are provided through employee contributions and directly from Deerfield's profits.

