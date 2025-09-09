Deerfield Group Evolves Agency Brand Identity to Reflect Unique Approach to Scalable, Flexible Solutions for Healthcare Clients

Integration of Triple Threat Communications as Deerfield strengthens unified brand, adding scale and continuity

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Group (Deerfield), a leading integrated marketing and communications partner for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced an evolved brand identity reflecting the company's ethos as a dynamic partner passionate about unleashing the potential of healthcare brands.

Following its acquisition in July, New Jersey-based healthcare strategic marketing agency, Triple Threat Communications (TTC) will now operate under the unified Deerfield brand. This move further amplifies Deerfield's full-service capabilities and commitment to meeting clients where they are—from scientific innovation to commercialization—with the flexibility, agility, and energy needed to meet today's healthcare market demands.

"This is more than a brand refresh, it's a redefinition of how we serve our clients," said Frank Burrell, CEO of Deerfield. "Today's healthcare innovators require fast-moving, strategic partners who can flex with them. By combining TTC's kinetic creative DNA with our extensive strategic expertise and tactical execution, we're not only expanding our services, we're unleashing brand potential at every stage of a company's life cycle and commercialization journey."

With a dynamic brand that embodies the idea of strategic and creative intelligence in motion, Deerfield blends data-driven insights, creative strategy, expressive storytelling, and tactical know-how to meet clients' needs. The expanded and unified agency brings renewed energy and agility to deliver integrated, full-service solutions across marketing strategy, scientific storytelling, content, media, public relations, digital engagement, and analytics.

To support the growth and vision, Tim Frank will serve as Deerfield's first Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Tim Frank will help shape new offerings while continuing to lead key accounts across the agency.

"Deerfield is an agency like no other. Our evolved brand is a direct expression of how we work together as a collective team: bold when needed, nimble by design, and relentlessly focused on elevating our clients' impact," said Tim Frank. "Whether we're advancing a commercial launch or reshaping a brand narrative, we're built to move at brand speed."

This evolution follows a series of intentional acquisitions—including TTC, Verge Scientific Communications, and Embedded—each chosen for cultural alignment and complementary strengths. United by shared values, Deerfield's integrated teams move dynamically across client challenges to deliver personalized, performance-driven marketing solutions.

Deerfield Group is a full-service integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies. Deerfield's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations at all stages of their life cycle. At the core of Deerfield's philosophy is the science of storytelling, powered by data-driven insights to deliver measurable results for clients. The Company provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications services: insights and strategy, creative and digital, omnichannel marketing, media, public relations, data and analytics, sales enablement, and print management. The Company's Agency of Brand® model integrates these offerings to deliver full-service marketing and digital solutions at scale. Learn more at DeerfieldGroup.com .

