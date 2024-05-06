Deerfield Management and Deerfield Foundation Announce Second Annual AML Summit and Recipients of American Society of Hematology (ASH) Peter Steelman Scholar Award

Deerfield names two healthcare leaders as latest recipients of the ASH Peter Steelman Scholar Award

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Management and the Deerfield Foundation announced today they will honor the 2023-2024 recipients of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Peter Steelman Scholar Award at the second annual Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Summit. The AML Summit convenes industry experts, leaders, and partners across healthcare to further advance research on this cancer of the bone marrow and blood.

The AML Summit will recognize Emily Heikamp, M.D., Ph.D., M.Sc., and Sascha Haubner, M.D., as the 2023-2024 recipients of the ASH Peter Steelman Scholar Award for their academic achievements and contributions to AML research:

Dr. Heikamp , a physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School , Boston Children's Hospital, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, specializes in epigenetic chromatin regulators in a rare, often fatal type of AML. Her research has identified novel molecular dependencies in this AML subtype, contributing to the development of targeted epigenetic drugs that are in early-phase clinical trials.

Dr. Haubner is a physician-scientist specializing in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) therapies for safe and efficient targeting of AML. As a senior research scientist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), he developed a novel combinatorial CAR T cell therapy (termed ADCLEC.syn1) which is currently undergoing clinical testing for AML patients at MSKCC.

"Congratulations to Dr. Heikamp and Dr. Haubner, whose outstanding work embodies the legacy of the award itself, which honors former friend and Deerfield colleague, Peter Steelman, and his shared commitment to advancing healthcare," said Ross L. Levine, M.D., Senior Vice President, Memorial Hospital Translational Research at MSKCC, and Chair of The AML Summit. "We are thrilled to offer this award in partnership with ASH, which we hope will help support and pave the way for improved therapies for those affected by AML."

As keynote speakers at this year's summit, Dr. Heikamp and Dr. Haubner will share more about their ongoing research efforts. Attendees will also hear from Simone Riedel, Ph.D., a Research Assistant Professor of Pediatrics (Oncology) at the University of Pennsylvania and the 2022 recipient of the ASH Peter Steelman Scholar Award.

"Receiving this award as the inaugural recipient has been instrumental in further shaping and developing my research on epigenetic gene regulation over the past year. It has not only provided crucial financial support but also opened doors to invaluable relationships and resources within the research community," said Dr. Riedel. "I offer my heartfelt congratulations to both Dr. Heikamp and Dr. Haubner, as well as future recipients – I'm excited and optimistic about the future of our work and its potential to make a profound difference in the field."

The AML Summit will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at Cure® , a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, and will showcase innovative clinical initiatives and cutting-edge research in AML. Additional featured guest speakers will include:

About AML

Adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer that occurs when bone marrow generates immature white blood cells that do not develop normally. Types of AML are defined by the maturity of the cancer cells at diagnosis, and the degree of their abnormalities. AML is the most common acute leukemia in adults. About 20,000 new AML diagnoses and 11,220 AML-related deaths, mostly in adults, will occur in the United States during 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates. Annually, about 75,266 people are living with AML in the United States, according to the CDC, and their five-year survival rate is 31.9 percent.

About the ASH Peter Steelman Scholar Award

Designed by Deerfield Management and Deerfield Foundation in partnership with ASH, the ASH-Peter Steelman Scholar Award supports exceptional academic research efforts focused on AML, and is part of ASH's Scholar Award program. For many researchers, the period between the completion of training and the establishment of an independent career can be a perilous and uncertain time. Since 1985, the ASH Scholar Award program has helped ease this difficult transition by providing support during that critical period required for the completion of training and achievement of status as an independent investigator.

Recipients of the award will receive an extensive benefits package from the Deerfield Foundation, including: full funding for participation in the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting; an annual invitation, stipend, and research presentation opportunity at the AML Summit; biannual meetings with Deerfield Management's Oncology Working Group and ongoing collaboration with Deerfield Management; and ongoing access to Deerfield and Advancium Health Network's Science to the Street.

Named in honor of former Deerfield Management Partner Peter Steelman, the award commemorates his lasting impact as a dedicated team member and a compassionate individual who embraced everyone with acceptance and kindness. In his tenure at Deerfield, Peter was instrumental in the creation of Deerfield's academic network, which today spans nearly 30 of the country's most prestigious institutions. Peter will always be missed and forever remembered.

About Deerfield Foundation

An affiliate of Deerfield Management, the Deerfield Foundation is a New York City-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is to strive to improve health, accelerate innovation and promote human equity. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has formed numerous partnerships and invested in the advancement of children's health, from clinics in the South Bronx to Nepal. Funds are provided through employee contributions and directly from Deerfield's profits.

About Deerfield Management

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas and technology in bold, collaborative and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com.

