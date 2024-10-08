Deerfield Management and the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy Launch Biotherapeutics Certificate Program Bridging Academia and Industry

Inaugural "Molecules to Market" cohort to commence coursework in February 2025

Program content developed and taught by industry professionals at Deerfield in collaboration with academic experts at UNC-Chapel Hill

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Management and the nation's No. 1 school of pharmacy, the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, are pleased to announce the launch of an innovative certificate program for students, postdoctoral fellows, and professionals in biotherapeutics.

Titled "Molecules to Market," this certificate program aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia by teaching participants the business fundamentals required for translating scientific discoveries into commercial products with potential to improve human health. Multidisciplinary courses developed and taught by experienced researchers and drug developers at Deerfield and UNC-Chapel Hill illuminate the complex path to successful commercialization of a scientific idea. Courses include:

Translational Science

Fundamentals of Regulatory Affairs

Fundamentals of Biotherapeutic Market Analysis

Business Planning for Biotherapeutics

Preclinical Development

Clinical Development

Admission to the certificate program will be available to advanced undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and faculty and industry professionals who wish to learn more about the business behind developing a new medicine. Interested participants can enroll in any one of the available courses to earn an individual "microcredential" or opt to complete all program requirements to earn the full certificate.

"The Molecules to Market certificate program is a rigorous, rewarding introduction to biotechnology taught by specialists with experience along the road from lab bench to pharmacy shelf," commented Associate Professor and Assistant Dean Mike Jarstfer, PhD, UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy. "The program is designed to provide aspiring entrepreneurs and industry professionals with a strong foundation for success."

"For the past four years, Deerfield has partnered with UNC-Chapel Hill to advance promising technologies from academic to industrial settings. We are excited to now offer this expansive, accessible introduction to the world of drug development, which we hope will contribute to many other successfully marketed innovations in the future," commented James Flynn, Deerfield's Managing Partner.

The certificate program is designed to help students:

Explain key scientific and safety variables that affect the success of a scientific idea

Explain key intellectual property, regulatory, and clinical tractability concerns that determine the developability of a scientific idea

Relate key market and commercial variables that affect the success of a scientific idea

Communicate the scientific rationale, path to market, and findings from market analysis to key stakeholders

Interested participants are invited to visit the program's website for additional information.

