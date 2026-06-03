Deerpath Capital Successfully Resets 2024 Collateralized Loan Obligation

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerpath Capital Management, LP ("Deerpath"), one of the largest lower-middle market private credit managers in the U.S., today announced a reset of Deerpath 2024-1, a $452.61 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO).

This is the first reset of the 2024-1 CLO since its launch in April 2024, marking the firm's first transaction of the year. With this transaction, Deerpath has issued a total of 18 CLOs since 2018, amounting to approximately $7.8 billion in total issuance for the firm.

Deerpath sold securities rated from AAA through BBB- to third-party institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, banks, and asset managers. As with its other CLOs, Deerpath's managed funds purchased 100 percent of the subordinated notes issued by the CLO. The reinvestment period was extended to July 15, 2030.

"We were very pleased with the execution of this transaction amid a highly volatile market environment," said Derek Dubois, Managing Director and Treasurer. "This reset underscores our continued access to the CLO market, even during periods of significant geopolitical disruption and economic uncertainty. We successfully secured more favorable terms for our existing LP investors while offering CLO investors a conservatively structured, high-quality portfolio."

GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC served as a Placement Agent for this reset.

About Deerpath Capital Management, LP

Deerpath Capital is an established private credit manager providing customized, cash-flow-based senior debt financing to sponsor-backed U.S. lower middle market companies. With a singular focus on this segment for nearly two decades, the firm has invested over $15 billion across more than 1,200 transactions and manages more than $9 billion in AUM as of March 31, 2026. Deerpath operates through regional origination and underwriting teams in the U.S. which are supported by global investor coverage across major U.S. markets, the U.K., Europe, Australia, Japan, Korea, and the Middle East. The firm's focused strategy, deep lower middle market expertise, long-standing sponsor relationships, disciplined credit philosophy, and comprehensive direct lending platform define the Deerpath Difference. For more information, please visit www.deerpathcapital.com.

Media contact:

Eli Kapsack

Profile Advisors (On behalf of Deerpath Capital)

[email protected]

SOURCE Deerpath Capital Management, LP