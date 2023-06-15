DeerRun Launches Women's Exclusive Smart Under-Desk Treadmill

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeerRun is a treadmill brand designed specifically for women, with careful research and optimization for height, weight, and exercise habits of women in Europe and America. Recently, DeerRun launched a new smart under-desk treadmill - BA02, which can be remotely controlled by mobile phone and is suitable for use in the office or at home to save space and facilitate exercise.

DeerRun believes that every woman has her own unique way of exercising and goals, with no fixed standards or patterns. DeerRun hopes to help every woman discover and achieve her fitness dreams through its products and services, becoming better, happier, and more confident.

The BA02 smart under-desk treadmill is an innovative product designed by DeerRun for women who lack exercise time and space in their work and life. This treadmill features an ultra-thin, ultra-quiet, ultra-light design that can be easily placed under a desk for exercise anytime, anywhere. Users only need to download the DeerRun exclusive APP-PitPat on their mobile phones to remotely control the treadmill, including on/off, speed adjustment, and viewing exercise data. In addition, this treadmill also has intelligent sensing capabilities that automatically adjust speed based on the user's foot position for safety and comfort.

DeerRun says that the BA02 smart under-desk treadmill is a product suitable for women of all ages and physical conditions. Whether you want to lose weight and shape up, improve your physique, relieve stress or enjoy the fun of exercise, you can achieve it through this treadmill. DeerRun also offers a variety of exercise modes and courses for users to choose from, including walking, jogging, running, interval training and more. Users can also interact with other DeerRun users through the APP-PitPat to share their exercise experiences and achievements.

DeerRun says that the BA02 smart under-desk treadmill is the best embodiment of its brand philosophy. DeerRun not only provides high-quality treadmill products but also provides comprehensive exercise services and support. DeerRun hopes that through this treadmill, more women will enjoy the health and happiness brought by exercise.

About DeerRun

DeerRun focuses on women's fitness and is committed to meeting overlooked needs

In the field of fitness products, female users are often overlooked. There are no fitness products that serve female users, and there is a lack of professional fitness brands that are suitable for the physiological structure of women.

DeerRun noticed this phenomenon and immediately launched a survey of women's fitness activities, obtaining some uncommon answers in terms of equipment size, shape, and color matching. These needs should not be forgotten. We decided to make some products that are more suitable for female users, such as women's exclusive treadmills. This was unanimously approved by all members of our team, who provided a lot of suggestions, which also allowed us to bring forward the estimated time for our product to go on the market.

Our products are designed based on the results of our survey of female users and try to meet common needs as much as possible, making them more suitable for female users in all aspects. We believe that this will be a great exercise experience and a change for DeerRun. We will pay attention to more diverse user groups and maximize the satisfaction of needs that are overlooked by the mass market.

