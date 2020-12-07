Deerwood's New Senior Living Community to Commemorate Opening With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Area senior Living community Discovery Village At Deerwood invites local seniors, families and the general public to attend a commemoration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:00 AM. The socially-distanced event will be held at the community, located at 10520 Validus Drive. Guests can enjoy chef-prepared appetizers and beverages and take a private, guided tour of the community.

Pictured Here: The Grande Lobby at the new Discovery Village At Deerwood

Discovery Village At Deerwood opened and welcomed its first residents in May, albeit amidst lesser fanfare due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the new-construction community is among Jacksonville's newest and most stylish, providing residents a range of upscale living features and seven, unique and open-concept floor plan models to choose from.

Built with overall lifestyle quality in mind, Discovery Village offers resort-style amenities including a state-of-the-art senior fitness center, on-site beauty salon and barber shop, indoor and outdoor entertaining areas and its own, private tiki bar and fishing pier.

"We've been waiting most of the year to showcase our community to the public," said Travis Grainger, Executive Director of Discovery Village At Deerwood. "Once here, guests are going to take notice of the newness and beauty, but I think they'll also get to experience firsthand the practicality, convenience and superior lifestyle quality that set this community apart from the rest."

In addition to its Assisted Living lifestyle option, the community's SHINE® Memory Care curriculum has earned a national Certificate of Recognition from the Alzheimer's Association® for promoting excellence in person-centered memory care. This rare distinction is one that's shared by just 8 memory care providers in the US.

Discovery Village At Deerwood is one of 10 Discovery Village locations in Florida and 17 nationwide. All are owned and operated by Florida-based Discovery Senior Living, which currently has a portfolio of 50 communities in 13 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

