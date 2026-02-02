"Deez Nuts" Are Saving Lives: Rap-Video Babies Go Nuts in Big Game Ad to Help End Food Allergies

Square Baby's first Big Game ad seeks to raise awareness and promote early allergen introduction to reduce the risk of food allergies by up to 80%.

BEND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On a Sunday when brands saturate our screens with high-production celebrity cameos, Square Baby is showing up with a group of toddlers, a heavy bass line, and some witty lyrics to help put an end to food allergies.

Deez Nuts | Square Baby Big Game Commercial Speed Speed Still from "Deez Nuts" Square Baby's Big Game Commercial

Today, Square Baby unveiled "Deez Nuts," a 2-minute rap video featuring babies, scientists, a ton of peanuts, and a massive marquee that spells "DEEZ NUTS." The spot is intentionally playful on the surface, but behind the humor is a serious, science-backed message: early introduction of allergens, like peanuts, can help reduce the risk of food allergies.

The campaign aims to educate parents on new medical guidelines, based on landmark research like the LEAP Study, which found that introducing peanuts as early as four months can help reduce the risk of developing this lifelong allergy by over 80%. Since that shift in guidance, more than 60,000 babies' lives have been saved, according to a CBS News report.

Founded by a Registered Dietitian and a Certified Genetic Counselor, Square Baby says the goal wasn't shock for shock's sake, but attention in service of education.

"Early allergen exposure is one of those topics that's critically important, yet most brands still avoid it," says Katie Thomson MS, RD, Cofounder and CEO of Square Baby. "We knew the campaign name would raise eyebrows, but we needed a name and a song so catchy that parents couldn't ignore the message. And if ruffling a few feathers is what it takes to protect the next generation of kids, we're willing to go there."

The ad reflects Square Baby's broader mission to challenge norms in the baby food aisle, where many products rely heavily on sweet flavors and avoid allergens entirely. By contrast, Square Baby emphasizes science-backed nutrition, veggie-forward, balanced meals, and prides themselves on transparency. This ad may be new, but Square Baby has been a pioneer in Early Allergen Introduction since they launched in 2018.

"Parents are constantly bombarded with advice that feels overwhelming or contradictory," says Kendall Glynn MS, CGC, Cofounder and COO. "We believe nutrition information should feel empowering, not intimidating. And humor can be a powerful way to open that door."

The campaign will air during halftime of the Big Game in select local markets, alongside a broader national rollout across digital, social and educational platforms to help parents better understand early allergen introduction and infant nutrition.

About Square Baby:

Square Baby is a science-led baby food company on a mission to improve infant nutrition and help prevent food allergies. Founded by a registered dietitian and a certified genetic counselor, Square Baby offers the only customizable meal system that delivers 100% of a baby's daily recommended servings of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, healthy fats, and protein.

By being on the forefront of nutrition science and embracing allergen introduction, Square Baby has created truly balanced meals that contain twice the protein and half the sugar of most pouches. They're also the only baby food offering 8 top allergens, including peanuts, in an effort to help end food allergies. Meals are made fresh with organic ingredients and zero added sugar, preservatives, or additives – ever. Square Baby ships frozen meals nationwide in sustainable packaging and is also available on Amazon.

