Def Leppard, Brad Paisley & Train To Perform at the Harvest Nights Music Festival in Immokalee

The Charity Pros Bring Music and Community Together for a Cause

IMMOKALEE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charity Pros are hosting some of the biggest names in entertainment at their Harvest Nights Music Festival, November 22-24, 2024, at the John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds in Immokalee, Florida. Coming straight off their sold-out stadium tour, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Def Leppard, Country music superstar Brad Paisley, and multi-Grammy winning band TRAIN will headline the three-day charity event near the Seminole Casino in Immokalee.

"The "Harvest Nights Music Festival" is the premier music event of the year in SWFL," says Megan Maloney, President of the Charity Pros, a Ft. Myers Non-profit organization. "This is where we bring some of the best artists and biggest bands together with their fans and the community, all for a wonderful charitable cause."

The entertainment lineup is diverse and exciting, featuring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, Mac McAnally of Jimmy Buffet's Coral Reefer Band, multi-platinum rock band Tesla, The Glorious Sons, Alana Springsteen, American Idol finalists Will Mosely, Jack Blocker and Casey Bishop w/Rock Republic, and local favorites the Ben Allen Band and Maiden Cane. This variety will keep you on the edge of your seat all weekend.

The Charity Pros has selected the Immokalee Foundation, Cancer Alliance Network, and the Guadalupe Center as beneficiaries of this year's annual Festival. "We love the work these organizations do for the children and families in their community," continues Megan. "Their missions align with ours at the Charity Pros in making a difference in a child's life."

As a non-profit, the Charity Pros operate their event ticketing differently. "We don't sell tickets; we accept donations," explains Megan. The higher the donation level, the better the seat you get. The Charity Pros donation program eliminates sales tax and the big fees associated with concert tickets. "Nobody likes the big fees, continues Megan; we can make the event affordable and provide a tax donation as well."

The Harvest Nights Music Festival will feature a vibrant Festival Village with live entertainment before and after the main stage concerts, an array of arts and crafts booths, local business activations, and various food trucks. This lively hub of activity is designed to keep you engaged and entertained throughout the Festival. On-site camping is also available for RVs, trailers, and campers.

Three-day tickets are now available, and single-day tickets will be on Sept. 20, offering VIP seating, a party pit, reserved seating, a grandstand, and lawn seating. Concert tickets, Prepaid Parking, and Campsites are all available at www.thecharitypros.org. You can support the event and all of the charity organizations through Festival Sponsorship and donor opportunities by contacting [email protected]

ABOUT: The Charity Pros come together to advocate for children's social causes and expand their opportunities to live their best lives. Our dedication and commitment to children drive the Charity Pros to grow and develop. We promise to bring all the joy and happiness we can to these brave young hearts through our fundraising efforts, cause programs, and support provided to our partnering children's charities.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Charity Pros Inc