Def Leppard to Headline Grand Opening Concert for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

"We've been looking forward to opening our doors since we broke ground in July 2018," said Mark Birtha, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain. "Hard Rock is passionate about providing world-class service in amazingly designed venues to create authentic experiences that rock. We're excited for our guests to experience all of that and many more surprises here in Northern California. This milestone has been made possible through our relationships with local businesses and contractors, the dedication of 1,300 team members, and the vision, commitment and hard work of the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe."

Do you want to get Rocked! On Saturday, November 2, British icons Def Leppard will rock the stage as the Hard Rock's grand opening performance at Toyota Amphitheatre next door. Joining Def Leppard is singer-songwriter Don Felder, former lead guitarist of the Eagles, and heavy metal band Last in Line. "We are honored to get this party started with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Def Leppard!" said Birtha.

Tickets for the Grand Opening concert with Def Leppard, Don Felder and Last in Line will go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10am at Livenation.com. Reserved seats are $199.50 to $49.50 and general admission lawn tickets are $35.00 plus applicable charges. There are a limited number of 4 packs available while supplies last.

The grand opening celebration will continue with many unique marketing promotions starting on Sunday, November 3. Guests who join the Wild Card loyalty program will receive prizes and incentives upon signup. Members can begin earning entries for a $100,000 drawing to be held on November 24th. All new Wild Card signups will automatically receive entries to win a 2020 Mercedes GLC scheduled for November 30. Hard Rock guests can match their tier status from other regional casinos by calling 1-833-337-FIRE or visiting the Wild Card Rewards desk to begin receiving incentives and VIP amenities and services.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space venue and 170 hotel rooms and suites. The destination also features a great selection of bars and restaurants including Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Fresh Harvest Buffet, Song Asian and Youyu Noodle Bar, and the 24/7 Constant Grind. In true Hard Rock fashion, the property will also include signature brand amenities like the Rock Shop®, Body Rock® fitness center and brand programs, such as The Sound of Your Stay, where guests can have a free guitar sent to their room or a Crosley record player.

Ahead of the opening, fans of the brand and property can sign up for the Wild Card loyalty program online, allowing players to enjoy "authentic experiences that rock" at the new property upon opening or online at the Hard Rock Social Gaming platform while giving members the chance to accumulate loyalty points.

For more information about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain or to book a room, visit hardrockhotelsacramento.com or call 1-833-337-3473 (1-833-337-FIRE).

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

Set to open in fall 2019, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will feature the latest in live music and entertainment, hospitality, world-class gaming and exceptional cuisine. The property will be Hard Rock's first Vegas-style casino in California and will offer a hotel with multiple suite options, a large gaming facility with more than 1,800 slot machine and table game positions, along with an outdoor pool and deck area, large meeting space and a vast selection of bars and restaurants. The property will also include signature brand amenities like the Sound of Your Stay® in-room music program, a Rock Shop® and a Body Rock® fitness center. Additionally, the project marks a historic partnership between two Native American Tribes – The Seminole Tribe of Florida, owners of Hard Rock International, and Enterprise Rancheria. Owners of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain property, the Estom Yumeka Maidu Tribe of the Enterprise Rancheria is a sovereign Native American Nation offering diverse tribal government services and programs that improve the quality of life for its some 1,000 tribal citizens and surrounding communities in Northern California. For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain visit www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Def Leppard

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide and two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., Def Leppard-Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass),Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums)—continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria , capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart. In 2019, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

For More Media Information:

Jill Trudeau / Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hrhc-pr@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock