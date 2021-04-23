Def Leppard To Release Limited Edition Box Set 'Def Leppard - Volume Three' On June 11, 2021
LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2021, legendary British rock 'n' roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard will release Def Leppard – Volume Three, a new limited edition box set UMe/Virgin.
This set marks the third of four volumes of the band's complete recorded output in both 180gm vinyl and limited-edition CD box sets. They contain all the recordings from the band in the 2000's and features the original packaging on both formats. To date, X, Yeah! and Songs from the Sparkle Lounge have never been available on vinyl before.
The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe's Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine's Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.
Def Leppard – Volume Three features 2002's X, which was the groups sixth consecutive Top 20 record on the Billboard 200 chart and features songs such as "Now," "Four Letter Word" and "Long Long Way to Go", 2006's Yeah!, the band's first covers album featuring a collection of the groups favorite tracks re-recorded with the iconic Leppard sound, this is the first time this album will be available on vinyl. Also Def Leppard's tenth studio album Songs from the Sparkle Lounge, released in 2008 the record marked the bands return to their signature sound and hitting the Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic, the album included the hit single "Nine Lives" which featured GRAMMY® Award winning country legend Tim McGraw.
Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006's Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.
6-CD Box Set
X
- Now
- Unbelievable
- You're So Beautiful
- Everyday
- Long, Long Way to Go
- Four Letter Word
- Torn to Shreds
- Love Don't Lie
- Gravity
- Cry
- Girl Like You
- Let Me Be the One
- Scar
YEAH!
- 20TH Century Boy
- Rock On
- Hanging on the Telephone
- Waterloo Sunset
- Hell Raiser
- 10538 Overture
- Street Life
- Drive-In Saturday
- Little Bit of Love
- The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll
- No Matter What
- He's Gonna Step on You Again
- Don't Believe A Word
- Stay with Me
SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE
- Go
- Nine Lives
- C'mon C'mon
- Love
- Tomorrow
- Cruise Control
- Hallucinate
- Only the Good Die Young
- Bad Actress
- Come Undone
- Gotta Let it Go
B-SIDES
- Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now)
- Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
- Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track)
- 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)
- Love Don't Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo)
- Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go
- Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
- Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
- Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version
- Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
- Love – Piano Version
YEAH! STUDIO COVERS
- Only After Dark – B-Side – Let's Get Rocked
- You Can't Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad
- Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang
- Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye
- Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye
- Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now
- Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything
- Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- How Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
- Roxanne – Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)
- Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- When I'm Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Stay With Me – B-Side Now
YEAH! LIVE
- Elected - B-Side Heaven Is
- Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
- Rock On – Live 2006
- Travellin' Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
- Now I'm Here – B-Side Tonight
- 20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
- All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track
9-LP Box Set
DISC ONE – X
SIDE ONE
Now
Unbelievable
You're So Beautiful
Everyday
Long Long Way to Go
Four Letter Word
Torn to Shreds
SIDE TWO
Love Don't Lie
Gravity
Cry
Girl Like You
Let Me Be the One
Scar
DISC TWO & THREE – YEAH!
SIDE ONE
20th Century Boy
Rock On
Hanging on The Telephone
Waterloo Sunset
SIDE TWO
Hell Raiser
10538 Overture
Street Life
Drive-In Saturday
SIDE THREE
Little Bit of Love
The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll
No Matter What
SIDE FOUR
He's Gonna Step on You Again
Don't Believe A Word
Stay with Me
DISC FOUR – SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE
SIDE ONE
Go
Nine Lives
C'mon C'mon
Love
Tomorrow
SIDE TWO
Cruise Control
Hallucinate
Only the Good Die Young
Bad Actress
Come Undone
Gotta Let It Go
DISC FIVE & SIX – B-SIDES
SIDE ONE
Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)
Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)
Kiss the Day – (X - Japanese Bonus Track)
SIDE TWO
10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)
Love Don't Lie - B-Side Now (Demo)
Let Me Be the One - B-Side Now (Demo)
SIDE THREE
Gimme A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go
Now - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)
Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)
SIDE FOUR
Nine Lives - Joe Only Vocal Version
Perfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)
Love - Piano Version
DISC SEVEN & EIGHT – YEAH! STUDIO COVERS
SIDE ONE
Only After Dark - B-Side - Let's Get Rocked
You Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Little Wing - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad
Ziggy Stardust - B-Side – Slang
SIDE TWO
Under My Wheels - B-Side - Goodbye
Who Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye
Rebel Rebel - B-Side - Now
Led Boots - B-Side - All I Want is Everything
Cause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is Everything
SIDE THREE
Search and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
How Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)
Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)
Dear Friends - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Winter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
SIDE FOUR
American Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Heartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Space Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
When I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Stay with Me - B-Side Now
DISC NINE – YEAH! LIVE
SIDE ONE
Elected - B-Side Heaven Is
Action - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
No Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive
Rock On - Live 2006
SIDE TWO
Travellin' Band - Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)
Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight
20th Century Boy - 2005 VH I Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)
All the Young Dudes - Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track
LP BOX SET
LP SET ONE: X
LP SET TWO: Yeah! (2-LP)
LP SET THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge
LP SET FOUR: B-Sides (2-LP)
LP SET FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers (2-LP)
LP SET SIX: Yeah! Live
CD BOX SET
DISC ONE: X
DISC TWO: Yeah!
DISC THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge
DISC FOUR: B-Sides
DISC FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers
DISC SIX: Yeah! Live
DEF LEPPARD
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard – Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and No. 5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.
