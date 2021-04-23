Def Leppard To Release Limited Edition Box Set 'Def Leppard - Volume Three' On June 11, 2021

The albums were mastered by Ronan McHugh and Joe Elliott at Joe's Garage with assistance from Andy Pearce and cut by Greg Moore. Housed in rigid boxes the sets also contain a hard-backed book with rare photos by Ross Halfin and notes by Classic Rock Magazine's Paul Elliott. Band members Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen and Phil Collen have also contributed to the set.

Def Leppard – Volume Three features 2002's X, which was the groups sixth consecutive Top 20 record on the Billboard 200 chart and features songs such as "Now," "Four Letter Word" and "Long Long Way to Go", 2006's Yeah!, the band's first covers album featuring a collection of the groups favorite tracks re-recorded with the iconic Leppard sound, this is the first time this album will be available on vinyl. Also Def Leppard's tenth studio album Songs from the Sparkle Lounge, released in 2008 the record marked the bands return to their signature sound and hitting the Top 10 both sides of the Atlantic, the album included the hit single "Nine Lives" which featured GRAMMY® Award winning country legend Tim McGraw.

Also included are B-Sides, Yeah! Studio Covers and Yeah! Live. These albums have specially been compiled by Joe Elliott for this limited-edition release. B-Sides contains a rare compilation of B-sides that have never appeared on vinyl before. Yeah! Studio Covers includes some never before released on vinyl covers, Yeah! bonus disc exclusive release tracks and a compilation of the various covers recorded by the band over their career. Yeah! Live is a compilation of live recordings of covers by the band which include both tracks from 2006's Yeah!, as well as previously unreleased live tracks from the past 30 years.

6-CD Box Set

X

Now Unbelievable You're So Beautiful Everyday Long, Long Way to Go Four Letter Word Torn to Shreds Love Don't Lie Gravity Cry Girl Like You Let Me Be the One Scar

YEAH!

20TH Century Boy Rock On Hanging on the Telephone Waterloo Sunset Hell Raiser 10538 Overture Street Life Drive-In Saturday Little Bit of Love The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll No Matter What He's Gonna Step on You Again Don't Believe A Word Stay with Me

SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE

Go Nine Lives C'mon C'mon Love Tomorrow Cruise Control Hallucinate Only the Good Die Young Bad Actress Come Undone Gotta Let it Go

B-SIDES

Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Now) Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go) Kiss the Day (X – Japanese Bonus Track) 10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go) Love Don't Lie – B-Side – Now (Demo) Let Me Be the One – B-Side – Now (Demo) Gimmie A Job – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go Now – B-Side – Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version) Long Long Way to Go – Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version) Nine Lives – Joe Only Vocal Version Perfect Girl – Website Exclusive ( Phil Collen Demo ) Love – Piano Version

YEAH! STUDIO COVERS

Only After Dark – B-Side – Let's Get Rocked You Can't Always Get What You Want – B-Side – Have You Needed Someone So Bad Little Wing – B-Side - Have You Needed Someone So Bad Ziggy Stardust – B-Side - Slang Under My Wheels – B-Side - Goodbye Who Do You Love? – B-Side - Goodbye Rebel Rebel – B-Side - Now Led Boots – B-Side – All I Want is Everything Cause We Ended as Lovers – B-Side – All I Want is Everything Search and Destroy – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive How Does it Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive) Roxanne – Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased) Dear Friends – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Winter Song – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive American Girl – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Heartbeat – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Space Oddity – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive When I'm Dead and Gone – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Stay With Me – B-Side Now

YEAH! LIVE

Elected - B-Side Heaven Is Action – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive No Matter What – Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive Rock On – Live 2006 Travellin' Band – Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased) Now I'm Here – B-Side Tonight 20th Century Boy – 2005 VH1 Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased) All The Young Dudes – Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

9-LP Box Set

DISC ONE – X

SIDE ONE

Now

Unbelievable

You're So Beautiful

Everyday

Long Long Way to Go

Four Letter Word

Torn to Shreds

SIDE TWO

Love Don't Lie

Gravity

Cry

Girl Like You

Let Me Be the One

Scar

DISC TWO & THREE – YEAH!

SIDE ONE

20th Century Boy

Rock On

Hanging on The Telephone

Waterloo Sunset

SIDE TWO

Hell Raiser

10538 Overture

Street Life

Drive-In Saturday

SIDE THREE

Little Bit of Love

The Golden Age of Rock 'n' Roll

No Matter What

SIDE FOUR

He's Gonna Step on You Again

Don't Believe A Word

Stay with Me

DISC FOUR – SONGS FROM THE SPARKLE LOUNGE

SIDE ONE

Go

Nine Lives

C'mon C'mon

Love

Tomorrow

SIDE TWO

Cruise Control

Hallucinate

Only the Good Die Young

Bad Actress

Come Undone

Gotta Let It Go

DISC FIVE & SIX – B-SIDES

SIDE ONE

Now – (Radio Edit) (B-Side - Now)

Long Long Way to Go (Radio Edit) (B-Side – Long Way To Go)

Kiss the Day – (X - Japanese Bonus Track)

SIDE TWO

10 X Bigger Than Love (B-Side - Long Way to Go)

Love Don't Lie - B-Side Now (Demo)

Let Me Be the One - B-Side Now (Demo)

SIDE THREE

Gimme A Job - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go

Now - B-Side - Long Long Way to Go (Live Acoustic Version)

Long Long Way to Go - Limited Edition Bonus Track (Stripped Version)

SIDE FOUR

Nine Lives - Joe Only Vocal Version

Perfect Girl - Website Exclusive (Phil Collen Demo)

Love - Piano Version

DISC SEVEN & EIGHT – YEAH! STUDIO COVERS

SIDE ONE

Only After Dark - B-Side - Let's Get Rocked

You Can't Always Get What You Want - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Little Wing - B-Side Have You Needed Someone So Bad

Ziggy Stardust - B-Side – Slang

SIDE TWO

Under My Wheels - B-Side - Goodbye

Who Do You Love? - B-Side - Goodbye

Rebel Rebel - B-Side - Now

Led Boots - B-Side - All I Want is Everything

Cause We Ended as Lovers - B-Side - All I Want is Everything

SIDE THREE

Search and Destroy - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

How Does It Feel - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive (iTunes Exclusive)

Roxanne - Phil's Demo (Previously Unreleased)

Dear Friends - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Winter Song - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

SIDE FOUR

American Girl - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Heartbeat - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Space Oddity - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

When I'm Dead and Gone - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Stay with Me - B-Side Now

DISC NINE – YEAH! LIVE

SIDE ONE

Elected - B-Side Heaven Is

Action - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

No Matter What - Yeah! Bonus Disc Exclusive

Rock On - Live 2006

SIDE TWO

Travellin' Band - Radio Edit (Previously Unreleased)

Now I'm Here - B-Side Tonight

20th Century Boy - 2005 VH I Rock Awards (Previously Unreleased)

All the Young Dudes - Once Bitten Twice Shy Exclusive Track

LP BOX SET

LP SET ONE: X

LP SET TWO: Yeah! (2-LP)

LP SET THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge

LP SET FOUR: B-Sides (2-LP)

LP SET FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers (2-LP)

LP SET SIX: Yeah! Live

CD BOX SET

DISC ONE: X

DISC TWO: Yeah!

DISC THREE: Songs from the Sparkle Lounge

DISC FOUR: B-Sides

DISC FIVE: Yeah! Studio Covers

DISC SIX: Yeah! Live

DEF LEPPARD

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard – Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and No. 5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.

