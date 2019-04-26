Def Leppard To Release Limited Edition Box Set 'Def Leppard - Volume Two' On June 21, 2019
INDUCTED INTO THE 2019 ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME
Apr 26, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 21, 2019, legendary British rock 'n' roll icons and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees Def Leppard will release Def Leppard – Volume Two, a new limited edition box set on UMe/Virgin.
This is the second of four volumes of the complete recorded output of Def Leppard available as both a 10-LP, 180gm vinyl box and a limited edition 7-CD set featuring all the recordings from the band in the 1990's with their original packaging. The albums were re-mastered by Ronan McHugh at Joe's Garage and cut by Greg Moore.
Def Leppard – Volume Two features 1992's Adrenalize, which topped the charts in 23 countries, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the UK chart, and features songs such as "Let's Get Rocked," "Make Love Like A Man," and "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad," 1993's Top 10 release Retro Active, the bands first compilation featuring B-sides and previously unreleased recording sessions from 1984 to 1993, Def Leppard's sixth studio album Slang, released in 1996 and the first full album to feature guitarist Vivian Campbell, and, making its vinyl debut, 1999's Euphoria, which also went Top 10 on the US and UK charts and marked the band's return to their signature sound and features the hit "Promises."
Also included are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the 90's, complete with newly commissioned artwork.
Housed in rigid boxes, Def Leppard – Volume Two also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band.
Def Leppard was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies, closing out the ceremony with an explosive performance in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center. All this caps their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America where the band sold a staggering 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today's touring world.
This summer, Def Leppard will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip with their exclusive headlining residency show, as well as touring Europe and Canada. For more information on the summer tour dates, please click HERE. As always, the group keep pushing forward with their electrifying live shows that have transcended the test of time.
7-CD BOX SET
CD ONE - ADRENALIZE
- Let's Get Rocked
- Heaven Is
- Make Love Like A Man
- Tonight
- White Lightning
- Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
- Personal Property
- Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
- I Wanna Touch U
- Tear It Down
CD TWO – RETRO ACTIVE
- Desert Song
- Fractured Love
- Action
- Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)
- She's Too Tough
- Miss You in A Heartbeat
- Only After Dark
- Ride into The Sun
- From the Inside
- Ring of Fire
- I Wanna Be Your Hero
- Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)
- Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)
CD THREE - SLANG
- Truth?
- Turn to Dust
- Slang
- All I Want Is Everything
- Work It Out
- Breathe A Sigh
- Deliver Me
- Gift of Flesh
- Blood Runs Cold
- Where Does Love Go When It Dies
- Pearl of Euphoria
CD FOUR - EUPHORIA
- Demolition Man
- Promises
- Back in Your Face
- Goodbye
- All Night
- Paper Sun
- It's Only Love
- 21st Century Sha La La La Girl
- To Be Alive
- Disintegrate
- Guilty
- Day After Day
- Kings of Oblivion
CD FIVE - RARITIES VOL 2
- Tonight (Demo Version 2)
- When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)
- From the Inside – B-Side
- Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side
- She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) – B-Side
- Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) -B-Side
- Tonight (Acoustic - Sun Studios Version) – B-Side
- S.M.C. – B-Side
- Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
- Photograph (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
- Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
- Let's Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)
CD SIX – RARITIES VOL 3
- Armageddon It (Live in Singapore)
- Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore)
- From the Inside (Live in Singapore)
- Animal (Live in Singapore)
- When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore)
- Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore)
- When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side
- Can't Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side
- Truth – Original Version
- Move with Me Slowly – B-Side
- Work It Out (Original Demo Version) – B-Side
CD SEVEN – RARITIES VOL 4
- Bringin' On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal)
- Switch 625 (Live in Montreal)
- Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal)
- Work It Out (Live in Montreal)
- Deliver Me (Live in Montreal)
- When Saturday Comes – B-Side
- Jimmy's Theme – B-Side
- Burnout – B-Side
- Immortal – B-Side
- World Collide – B-Side
- I Am Your Child – bonus track
- Demolition Man – Denver
- When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo
- Paper Sun – Tokyo
- Goodbye – Tokyo
10-LP BOX SET
ALBUM ONE – ADRENALIZE
SIDE ONE
Let's Get Rocked
Heaven Is
Make Love Like A Man
Tonight
White Lightning
SIDE TWO
Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
Personal Property
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
I Wanna Touch U
Tear It Down
ALBUM TWO – RETRO ACTIVE
SIDE ONE
Desert Song
Fractured Love
Action
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)
SIDE TWO
She's Too Tough
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Only After Dark
Ride into The Sun
SIDE THREE
From the Inside
Ring of Fire
I Wanna Be Your Hero
SIDE FOUR
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)
Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)
ALBUM THREE – SLANG
SIDE ONE
Truth?
Turn to Dust
Slang
All I Want Is Everything
Work It Out
Breathe A Sigh
SIDE TWO
Deliver Me
Gift of Flesh
Blood Runs Cold
Where Does Love Go When It Dies
Pearl of Euphoria
ALBUM FOUR – EUPHORIA
SIDE ONE
Demolition Man
Promises
Back in Your Face
Goodbye
SIDE TWO
All Night
Paper Sun
It's Only Love
SIDE THREE
21st Century Sha La La La Girl
To Be Alive
Disintegrate
SIDE FOUR
Guilty
Day After Day
Kings of Oblivion
ALBUM FIVE – RARITIES VOL 2
SIDE ONE
Tonight (Demo Version 2)
When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)
From the Inside – B-Side
Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side
SIDE TWO
She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) - B-Side
Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) – B-Side
Tonight (Acoustic – Sun Studios Version) – B-Side
S.M.C. – B-Side
SIDE THREE
(In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)
Hysteria
Photograph
Pour Some Sugar on Me
Let's Get Rocked
SIDE FOUR
(Live in Singapore)
Armageddon It
Two Steps Behind
From the Inside
Animal
When Love and Hate Collide
Pour Some Sugar on Me
ALBUM SIX – RARITIES VOL 3
SIDE ONE
When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side
Can't Keep Away from The Flame –B-Side
Truth – Original Version
Move with Me Slowly – B-Side
Work It Out (Original Demo Version)
SIDE TWO
(Live in Montreal)
Bringin' On the Heartbreak
Switch 625
Miss You in A Heartbeat
Work It Out
Deliver Me
SIDE THREE
When Saturday Comes – B-Side
Jimmy's Theme – B-Side
Burnout – B-Side
Immortal – B-Side
World Collide – B-Side
I Am Your Child – bonus track
SIDE FOUR
Demolition Man – Denver
When Love and Hate Collide –Tokyo
Paper Sun – Tokyo
Goodbye – Tokyo
DEF LEPPARD
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and #5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.
FOLLOW DEF LEPPARD
www.defleppard.com
www.facebook.com/defleppard
www.twitter.com/DefLeppard
www.instagram.com/DefLeppard
www.youtube.com/DefLeppard
SOURCE UMe/Virgin
Share this article