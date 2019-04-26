Def Leppard To Release Limited Edition Box Set ‘Def Leppard - Volume Two’ On June 21, 2019

Def Leppard – Volume Two features 1992's Adrenalize, which topped the charts in 23 countries, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the UK chart, and features songs such as "Let's Get Rocked," "Make Love Like A Man," and "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad," 1993's Top 10 release Retro Active, the bands first compilation featuring B-sides and previously unreleased recording sessions from 1984 to 1993, Def Leppard's sixth studio album Slang, released in 1996 and the first full album to feature guitarist Vivian Campbell, and, making its vinyl debut, 1999's Euphoria, which also went Top 10 on the US and UK charts and marked the band's return to their signature sound and features the hit "Promises."

Also included are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, both specially compiled by Joe Elliott containing more rare B-sides and live recordings from the 90's, complete with newly commissioned artwork.

Housed in rigid boxes, Def Leppard – Volume Two also contains a 40-page hardbound book packed with rare photos by Ross Halfin and introductions written by the entire band.

Def Leppard was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® alongside The Cure, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and The Zombies, closing out the ceremony with an explosive performance in Brooklyn, NY at Barclays Center. All this caps their historic 2018 co-headline stadium and arena run in North America where the band sold a staggering 1,000,000 tickets and the tour grossed over $100,000,000.00, a massive feat in today's touring world.

This summer, Def Leppard will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip with their exclusive headlining residency show, as well as touring Europe and Canada. For more information on the summer tour dates, please click HERE. As always, the group keep pushing forward with their electrifying live shows that have transcended the test of time.

7-CD BOX SET

CD ONE - ADRENALIZE

Let's Get Rocked Heaven Is Make Love Like A Man Tonight White Lightning Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion) Personal Property Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad? I Wanna Touch U Tear It Down

CD TWO – RETRO ACTIVE

Desert Song Fractured Love Action Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version) She's Too Tough Miss You in A Heartbeat Only After Dark Ride into The Sun From the Inside Ring of Fire I Wanna Be Your Hero Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version) Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

CD THREE - SLANG

Truth? Turn to Dust Slang All I Want Is Everything Work It Out Breathe A Sigh Deliver Me Gift of Flesh Blood Runs Cold Where Does Love Go When It Dies Pearl of Euphoria

CD FOUR - EUPHORIA

Demolition Man Promises Back in Your Face Goodbye All Night Paper Sun It's Only Love 21st Century Sha La La La Girl To Be Alive Disintegrate Guilty Day After Day Kings of Oblivion

CD FIVE - RARITIES VOL 2

Tonight (Demo Version 2) When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo) From the Inside – B-Side Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) – B-Side Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) -B-Side Tonight (Acoustic - Sun Studios Version) – B-Side S.M.C. – B-Side Hysteria (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn) Photograph (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn) Pour Some Sugar on Me (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn) Let's Get Rocked (In the Club in Your Face - Bonn)

CD SIX – RARITIES VOL 3

Armageddon It (Live in Singapore ) Two Steps Behind (Live in Singapore ) From the Inside (Live in Singapore ) Animal (Live in Singapore ) When Love and Hate Collide (Live in Singapore ) Pour Some Sugar on Me (Live in Singapore ) When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side Can't Keep Away from The Flame – B-Side Truth – Original Version Move with Me Slowly – B-Side Work It Out (Original Demo Version) – B-Side

CD SEVEN – RARITIES VOL 4

Bringin' On the Heartbreak (Live in Montreal ) Switch 625 (Live in Montreal ) Miss You in A Heartbeat (Live in Montreal ) Work It Out (Live in Montreal ) Deliver Me (Live in Montreal ) When Saturday Comes – B-Side Jimmy's Theme – B-Side Burnout – B-Side Immortal – B-Side World Collide – B-Side I Am Your Child – bonus track Demolition Man – Denver When Love and Hate Collide – Tokyo Paper Sun – Tokyo Goodbye – Tokyo

10-LP BOX SET

ALBUM ONE – ADRENALIZE

SIDE ONE

Let's Get Rocked

Heaven Is

Make Love Like A Man

Tonight

White Lightning

SIDE TWO

Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)

Personal Property

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?

I Wanna Touch U

Tear It Down

ALBUM TWO – RETRO ACTIVE

SIDE ONE

Desert Song

Fractured Love

Action

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic Version)

SIDE TWO

She's Too Tough

Miss You in A Heartbeat

Only After Dark

Ride into The Sun

SIDE THREE

From the Inside

Ring of Fire

I Wanna Be Your Hero

SIDE FOUR

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Electric Version)

Two Steps Behind (Electric Version)

ALBUM THREE – SLANG

SIDE ONE

Truth?

Turn to Dust

Slang

All I Want Is Everything

Work It Out

Breathe A Sigh

SIDE TWO

Deliver Me

Gift of Flesh

Blood Runs Cold

Where Does Love Go When It Dies

Pearl of Euphoria

ALBUM FOUR – EUPHORIA

SIDE ONE

Demolition Man

Promises

Back in Your Face

Goodbye

SIDE TWO

All Night

Paper Sun

It's Only Love

SIDE THREE

21st Century Sha La La La Girl

To Be Alive

Disintegrate

SIDE FOUR

Guilty

Day After Day

Kings of Oblivion

ALBUM FIVE – RARITIES VOL 2

SIDE ONE

Tonight (Demo Version 2)

When Love and Hate Collide (Original Demo)

From the Inside – B-Side

Two Steps Behind (Acoustic) – B-Side

SIDE TWO

She's Too Tough (Joe's Demo) - B-Side

Miss You in A Heartbeat (Phil's Demo) – B-Side

Tonight (Acoustic – Sun Studios Version) – B-Side

S.M.C. – B-Side

SIDE THREE

(In the Club in Your Face – Bonn)

Hysteria

Photograph

Pour Some Sugar on Me

Let's Get Rocked

SIDE FOUR

(Live in Singapore)

Armageddon It

Two Steps Behind

From the Inside

Animal

When Love and Hate Collide

Pour Some Sugar on Me

ALBUM SIX – RARITIES VOL 3

SIDE ONE

When Love and Hate Collide – B-Side

Can't Keep Away from The Flame –B-Side

Truth – Original Version

Move with Me Slowly – B-Side

Work It Out (Original Demo Version)

SIDE TWO

(Live in Montreal)

Bringin' On the Heartbreak

Switch 625

Miss You in A Heartbeat

Work It Out

Deliver Me

SIDE THREE

When Saturday Comes – B-Side

Jimmy's Theme – B-Side

Burnout – B-Side

Immortal – B-Side

World Collide – B-Side

I Am Your Child – bonus track

SIDE FOUR

Demolition Man – Denver

When Love and Hate Collide –Tokyo

Paper Sun – Tokyo

Goodbye – Tokyo

DEF LEPPARD

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) — continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums—including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria, capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the No. 5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and No. 10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at No. 3 in the U.S., and #5 in the U.K. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 records on the U.S. catalog albums chart.

