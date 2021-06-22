Def Method Launches New Website for Software Development Consulting Services

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Def Method, a software development consultancy that specializes in building custom software for businesses, announces the launch of their redesigned website that reflects its growing Product Management and Design departments. The site takes a different approach to communicating Def Method's value proposition for clients. In addition to describing how Def Method builds software, the new site addresses why potential clients should care about those things.

The redesigned site highlights Def Method's three main professional services: Engineering, Product Management, and Design. Visitors of the site can learn about each area of software development, Def Method's unique approach therein, and the core principles that drive each service. The new website also features case studies that highlight recent Def Method work with companies like Elias Sports Bureau and Center for NYC Neighborhoods. And for readers that want to learn more about Def Method's people and processes and get a fresh perspective on an existing development challenge, one-hour free consultations can be scheduled directly on the site.

"Def Method aspires to be the gold standard for software services and delivery," stated Joe Leo, Founder and CEO of Def Method. "The way to get there is through a proper balance between engineering, product management, and design. We've evolved from the days of simply staffing engineers on client projects, and this site showcases the tremendous amount of effort involved in getting us there."

The NYC-based, software development company creates high-quality, custom software in partnership with clients nationwide. The 100% on-shore team of software engineers, product managers and designers has broad experience across a range of industries. They leverage agile development best practices to achieve desired business outcomes. Def Method has worked with clients from Walmart to Citi to Facebook, who appreciate working with consultants who are experts in their craft, combined with the humility of great humans.

"Prospective clients visiting our website have historically gotten to know our talented engineers. Now, they will be able to learn about our growing product management and design people and services as well. And the result is that readers can better decide which services, or combination of services, will help them ultimately accomplish their goals," said Katie Cladis, Senior Product Manager at Def Method who spearheaded the redesign of the site.

For further information about Def Method, visit our website https://www.defmethod.com or contact us at [email protected] or (212) 256-1460.

