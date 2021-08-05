Default risk for government-sponsored mortgages increases for first time since Milliman began tracking quarterly index

For Freddie and Fannie mortgages that originated in early 2021, we're seeing an increase in the potential for default Tweet this

"For Freddie and Fannie mortgages that originated in early 2021, we're seeing an increase in the potential for default primarily because of economic risk," says Jonathan Glowacki, a principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "Home-price appreciation for these loans is more pessimistic compared to previous quarters, despite underwriting and borrower risk remaining fairly consistent."

While the current level of robust home price growth is certainly a function of the pandemic and supply/demand imbalances, it is difficult to estimate how home prices may react "post-pandemic." The MMDI reflects a baseline forecast of future home prices.

For Ginnie Mae loans in Q1 2021, the MMDI rate also increased from 8.27% to 9.30% between Q4 2020 to Q1 2021. This is predominantly due to the decrease in volume of refinance loans in Q1 compared to last quarter.

