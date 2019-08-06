Defcon Products, LLC. Announces Appointment of Fire Chief Paul Zbikowski (Ret.) as Director of Life Safety

FITCHBURG, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock® and SaberLock™ lockdown devices announced today that Fire Chief Paul Zbikowski (Ret.) has joined its team as Director of Life Safety.

"We are honored to announce that Chief Zbikowski is on the TeacherLock team. Paul's vast experience is an invaluable resource to our customers. Paul will be an excellent liaison to code officials as well," commented Salvatore Emma, VP Operations.

Chief Paul Zbikowski

Chief Zbikowski commented, "TeacherLock is the one security device that can protect countless lives. Like fire sprinklers you have the security of knowing it's there if ever needed, protecting our loved ones. TeacherLock will become the standard in school safety. With over 40 years dedicated to public safety, I believe TeacherLock is the one product that will set the standard in school security."

Fire Chief Zbikowski has an Associate Degree in Fire Science, Bachelor and Masters Degrees in Business Administration. Zbikowski is a credentialed Chief Officer and holds National Certifications as Fire Officer, Fire Inspector and Fire Instructor. He is a member of the Fire Science Advisory Board, Adjunct Faculty at Fitchburg State University, past President of the Fire Chief's Association of Massachusetts, former Chairman of the Massachusetts Residential Fire Sprinkler Coalition, and served as Chairman/Member of Legislative Committee for Fire Chief's Association of Massachusetts for 9 years. He was a guest speaker at the International Conference Fire & Rescue Executives and has been a consultant for BadgeQuest for the past five years. Zbikowski has represented the International Association of Fire Chiefs on two People-to-People Ambassadors Missions of Understanding with foreign Fire Services to China and South Africa. Zbikowski is a recipient of the DOD Seven Seals Award and he is a four-time recipient of the POTUS Volunteer Service Award. He was State Vice Chair for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserves. He was also the Secretary/Treasurer for Massachusetts Fire District 8.

TeacherLock and SaberLock allow occupants to lock down a classroom or workplace even when under extreme stress. Egress is intuitive, requiring no special training and exit is conspicuous and fast.

TeacherLock and SaberLock are trademarks of Defcon Products, LLC. All rights reserved.

