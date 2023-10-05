Defcon Products, LLC. Announces Approval of TeacherLock 2 by the California Office of the State Fire Marshal for Building Materials List

VENICE, Fla. and FITCHBURG, Mass., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC. ("Defcon") is proud to announce that its innovative active threat door locking device, TeacherLock 2, has been granted approval by the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection Office of the State Fire Marshal, for listing on the State's Fire Engineering Building Materials Listing Program, Listing No. 2775-2375:0500, in the category of Manual Locks.

Designed to enhance school safety and security, TeacherLock 2 is a revolutionary solution for emergency lockdown situations. This product features an aluminum body locking device with a stainless-steel pin and an aluminum catch plate. Its robust construction ensures durability and reliability when it matters most.

The approval from the Fire Engineering-Building Materials Listing Program validates TeacherLock 2 as a fire-resistant door hardware device. It has been rigorously tested and assessed for compliance with safety standards. The device is suitable for installation in accordance with printed installation instructions, applicable codes, and ordinances, and in a manner acceptable to the authority having jurisdiction.

Key Information:
Product Name: TeacherLock 2
Material: Aluminum body with stainless steel pin and aluminum catch plate

Approval: Listed as fire-rated locks for use with door products in fire-resistance rated applications, on a 20-minute rated door.

Defcon is committed to providing cutting-edge security solutions for educational institutions, enhancing the safety of students, teachers, and staff. The Model TeacherLock 2 stands as a testament to this commitment, offering a reliable and effective means of improving security in the event of an emergency.

"We are delighted to receive this listing approval of TeacherLock 2 from the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection Office of the State Fire Marshal's Fire Engineering Department," said Salvatore Emma, Co-Founder at TeacherLock. "This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering innovative products which make schools, offices, and other commercial buildings safer."

For more information about TeacherLock and its range of security solutions, please visit www.TeacherLock.com.

About Defcon:
Defcon is a leading provider of innovative security solutions for educational institutions. With a focus on enhancing safety and security in schools, Defcon's products are designed to provide effective protection in emergency situations. The TeacherLock 2 active threat lockdown device is a prime example of the company's commitment to developing cutting-edge security solutions for educational facilities.

Media Contact:
Marc Bingham
[email protected]
www.TeacherLock.com
978-286-8855
808 Main Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420

