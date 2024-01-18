Defcon Products, LLC Announces Patent for TeacherLock 2 -Single Action Unlocking

News provided by

Defcon Products, LLC

18 Jan, 2024, 11:28 ET

VENICE, Fla., and FITCHBURG, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFCON Products, LLC, a leading innovator in security solutions, proudly announces the patent approval for its groundbreaking invention – the TeacherLock II, featuring the Emergency Deadbolt Device with Single Action Unlock. This cutting-edge product revolutionizes safety in educational environments, providing an unparalleled level of security and ease of use. The patent, officially issued on January 16, 2023, bears the number 11873664.

Continue Reading
TeacherLock 2 Emergency Lockdown Device
TeacherLock 2 Emergency Lockdown Device
TeacherLock - Single Action Unlock
TeacherLock - Single Action Unlock

The TeacherLock II's patented technology ensures swift and efficient lockdown procedures in case of emergencies, enhancing the safety protocols in schools, places of worship, professional buildings, hospitals, and other institutions. "We are thrilled to introduce the TeacherLock II, a testament to DEFCON Products' commitment to advancing security solutions," said Salvatore Emma, CEO of DEFCON Products, LLC. "This innovation not only sets a new standard for emergency lockdown devices but also reflects our dedication to creating safer environments for educators and students." 

Key Features of TeacherLock II:

  1. Emergency Deadbolt Device: Instantly secures classrooms in emergency situations, fortifying the safety of occupants. 
  2. Single Action Unlock: Streamlines the unlocking process, allowing for quick and intuitive response during crises.
  3. UL Tested, Listed, and Labeled: Complies with Building and Fire Code including egress requirements.
  4. Robust Design:  Built with durability in mind, ensuring long-lasting and reliable performance. 

DEFCON Products, LLC invites potential acquirers, investors, and industry stakeholders to explore the immense potential of the TeacherLock II. This revolutionary solution aligns with the increasing demand for enhanced security measures in educational settings. 

For inquiries and expressions of interest, please contact:
Marc Bingham, VP Sales, [email protected]

About DEFCON Products, LLC: DEFCON Products, LLC is a leading provider of innovative security solutions, committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that safeguard lives and assets. 

With a focus on excellence and reliability, DEFCON Products, LLC continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of security.

Defcon Products, LLC.
808 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
978-286-8855

Contact:
Salvatore Emma
978-286-8855
371617@email4pr.com

SOURCE Defcon Products, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.