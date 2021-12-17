Defcon Products, LLC. (TeacherLock) Announces Award of U.S. Patent for Lockdown Device

VENICE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC. ("Defcon" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage manufacturer and distributor of innovative lockdown devices, namely TeacherLock® and SaberLock™, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") granted to the Company U.S. Patent No. 11214986, entitled "Emergency Deadbolt Device." The USPTO also issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's U.S. Patent Application No. 16/139,827 entitled "Emergency Deadbolt Device," and an "Issue Notice" indicating the patent publication date of 1/4/2022.

TeacherLock Lockdown Device built for fast and efficient lockdown to prevent intruders TeacherLock and SaberLock are trademarks of Defcon Products, LLC.

The granted patent relates to the unique functionality which allows the fast and efficient locking of a door in an emergency, preventing or delaying access by intruders, active shooters, or other unauthorized persons. The patent generally allows for the locking mechanism, quick egress, and proprietary "bullyproof" key as well as several claims and species relating to potential wireless communications applications of the device.

"We are pleased that the Patent Office recognizes the novel advances made by Defcon Products, LLC. The addition of this patent grant and the notice of allowance strengthen our intellectual property position and highlights our commitment to innovation in advancing the ability of schools, companies, hospitals, and places of worship to quickly lock down and egress, dramatically improving occupant safety," commented Salvatore Emma, Vice President and Founder of Defcon.

Defcon actively protects its innovations through patenting and is gratified that the United States Patent and Trademark Office recognizes this innovation and the importance for this device as it relates to life safety. The company has an additional patent pending further strengthening the IP portfolio of Defcon.

TeacherLock/SaberLock is designed to enable occupants to lock down a classroom or workplace even when under extreme stress. Both locking and egress are intuitive, requiring no special training. Exit is conspicuous and fast. Teacherlock/Saberlock is protecting classrooms and workplaces across the USA. The devices are entirely mechanical and easy to install.

For investor, licensing, or company information, our contact information is below. The Company does not disclose or discuss specific tactical or intelligence information about its customers. TeacherLock and SaberLock are trademarks of Defcon Products, LLC. All rights reserved, patents pending. The Company manufactures its products in Fitchburg, MA and has sales offices in Venice, FL and Las Vegas, NV.

Investor, Licensing, Press and Contact Information:

Defcon Products, LLC https://www.teacherlock.com

808 Main Street, Fitchburg, Massachusetts 01420

Salvatore Emma, VP and Co-Founder

[email protected]

Marc Bingham, Director of Business Development, Co-Founder

[email protected]

(978)286-8855

SOURCE Defcon Products, LLC