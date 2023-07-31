DeFeet Evo Jet™ Sets New Benchmark In Aerodynamics

HILDEBRAN, N.C., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFeet announces extensive wind tunnel testing results have concluded that the company's new EVO Jet™ sock demonstrates market leading aerodynamics.

"Perhaps the biggest discovery in cycling aerodynamics in recent years has been that socks are in fact the lowest cost way to increase a racer's efficiency at speed," said DeFeet founder Shane Cooper, adding, "Our test results showed remarkable savings in power efficiency measured in watts. Dollar for dollar, no other product on the market comes close in terms of energy savings."

DeFeet announces extensive wind tunnel testing results have concluded that the company’s new EVO Jet™ sock demonstrates market leading aerodynamics. In the 2023 Tour de France, Team Lotto - DSTNY received the earliest versions of the EVO Jet the day after Caleb Ewan finished second by inches in Stage 4.

Test results showed that at 38mph the Evo Jet saves 24 watts over shaved, bare legs without socks. Bare legs test results are shown to be more efficient than typical, flat knit non-aero fabric cycling socks. Exactly why socks are so critical in aerodynamics is because they have exposed, front-facing drag surfaces that rotate directly into the wind with significant turbulence in the area.

When DeFeet introduced their first aerodynamic sock, the Disruptor, in 2018, Quickstep rider Fernando Gaviria wore them to win the first stage at the Tour de France and take the yellow jersey. The occasion marked the beginning of the aero sock movement that has seen five years of product introductions and multiple new brands.

In the 2023 Tour de France, Team Lotto - DSTNY received the earliest versions of the EVO Jet the day after Caleb Ewan finished second by inches in Stage 4. As the race pressed on, team rider and former World Hour Record holder Victor Campanaerts wore EVO Jet socks every day to embark on some of the most ambitious attacks of the three-week race. Campanaerts was honored on the podium in Paris as the most aggressive overall of the event.

Wind tunnel testing of the EV Jet took place at the A2 Wind Tunnel in Charlotte, NC, and was conducted under the watchful eye of renowned cycling aerodynamicist Heath Dotson. Evo Jet was tested using a human rider with yaw angles.

EVO Jet will be offered for sale at defeet.com starting in mid-September 2023 and will retail for $55.00 per pair.

For more information contact Shane Cooper at [email protected] .

SOURCE DeFeet