DeFeet Introduces Knit My Sock™ Customizer

Now Three and Four Dozen Minimums Knit in Custom Colors

HILDEBRAN, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFeet has announced Knit My Sock™, a new tool that gives customers the ability to create custom knit DeFeet Aireator® socks at three and four dozen, the lowest minimums available. Customers can select from three simple designs, choose their desired colors and complete the checkout process on their custom knit socks.

DeFeet has announced Knit My Sock™, a new tool that gives customers the ability to create custom knit DeFeet Aireator® socks at three and four dozen, the lowest minimums available. Customers can select from three simple designs, choose their desired colors and complete the checkout process on their custom knit socks.

"Programs looking for custom socks have never had the option to order so few pairs and still get a true, knit-to-order custom solution," said Shane Cooper, DeFeet Founder and Chief Sockologist, adding, "Now it's possible to design the socks themselves and place the order at the same time." Knit My Sock is ideal for small teams, clubs, or shops in need of smaller custom sock orders to match their kits. Priced at $10 per pair, socks ship an average of four weeks from the order date.

For customers who want their own logos and precise, artistic elements knit into socks, DeFeet offers full Custom services with design assistance, available for orders of five dozen or more.

In 2021, DeFeet launched Print My Sock™, an online customizer with two design options: Paint By Number or Upload Your Own Design. The final design is printed with a 360° printer onto DeFeet socks and can be ordered one pair at a time or in multiples. "Print My Sock enabled us to bring minimums down to as few as one pair with sublimation," said Cooper. "For groups needing three to four dozen socks in their custom colors, Knit My Sock is now the ideal solution."

Knit My Sock orders are knit with high performance wicking Repreve® fibers made from recycled bottles. The Knit My Sock customizer is available to place orders now from www.defeetcustom.com

For more information, contact Shane Cooper at [email protected] .

SOURCE DeFeet