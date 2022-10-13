DeFeet Supports Uphill Climb Documentary With Limited Edition Sock

HILDEBRAN, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFeet announces the release of a limited edition Uphill Climb Aireator sock to help support the production of the independent documentary, Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Impossible Race. The story documents the phenomenal women from around the world who raced the Tour de France Féminin from 1984 to 1989. Often referred to as the "hidden figures" in cycling, these amazing athletes rode the same heart-stopping courses as the men, yet received almost no prize money or media attention.

"The women who raced the Tour de France Féminin in the 1980s were not only world-class cyclists, they were pioneers. We are thrilled to support Uphill Climb so this incredible story will be told to the world," said Shane Cooper, DeFeet founder and CEO.

"These women rode for the true love of sport, and their stories of racing the hardest courses in the world under brutal conditions will inspire a new generation of athletes," said Uphill Climb Director Jill Yesko. "We are grateful that DeFeet shares our vision of celebrating the achievement of women cyclists of all ages at every level."

"Incredible storytelling is fueled by partnerships like the one we are fortunate to have with DeFeet," stated Executive Producer Allyson J. Davis. "The proceeds from this collaboration will further our efforts to have a positive impact on women's cycling." Uphill Climb connects the achievements of these heroic women to the present-day athletes they inspired, including the women of the newly-launched Tour de Femmes Avec Zwift.

The sock, a DeFeet Aireator® made from recycled water bottles, retails for $14.99 and is available at https://defeet.com/products/aireator-6-uphill-climb . The Uphill Climb sock comes in two vibrant colorways and features a distinctive ombre design that will appeal to cyclists. 100% of the proceeds from the sock sales will be donated to the production of the independent film, supporting Yesko and Davis's mission to educate people about the fearless competitors of the 1980s and help advance women in sports.

For more information visit www.uphillclimbfilm.com

About DeFeet: DeFeet was founded in Hildebran, North Carolina in 1992 by Shane and Hope Cooper. The world's first manufacturer dedicated to the craft of knitting cycling socks and accessories, DeFeet quickly found success at the highest levels of sport, including the Tour de France. The race became embedded in the culture and heritage of DeFeet. Today DeFeet and its unique Custom Shop creations are still made in the original location and sold worldwide. For more information visit www.defeet.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Thomas Skevin | Uphill Climb | [email protected]

Shane Cooper | DeFeet | [email protected]

SOURCE DeFeet