DefenAge® Launches A Fast Acting, Tightening 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream With Age-Repair Defensins

The first-of-its-kind, the 6-Week Perfection neck anti-aging cream is designed to deliver treatment-like results for visible tightening and firming of the neck skin. "Three years of DefenAge's intensive research was concluded with the launch of the neck tightening cream that dermatologists recommend as an effective cosmetic treatment for the challenging deep lines, folds and impacts of gravity on the neck area," says Nikolay Turovets, the company's CEO.

Scientifically Proven Formula

"My favorite anti-aging neck cream is the new 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream that I use personally and plan to recommend to my patients once it become available to the public," informs dermatologist Vivian Bucay, MD. "Scientifically proven, DefenAge's Age-Repair Defensins® result in skin that looks firmer, smoother, and more even-toned. With fifteen clinical studies to support the safety and efficacy of DefenAge's formulas and Age-Repair Defensins, the new launch signifies a breakthrough in topical skincare for the tightening and moisturization of neck skin."

Designed for the Neck

Often overlooked, the delicate skin of the neck is thin, highly susceptible to environmental damage, and the muscles are often weaker, resulting in compound laxity and discoloration over time. "The physical properties of the neck skin differ greatly from the skin on the face and elsewhere on the body and cause the neck to age differently than other parts of our skin. As a dermatologist, I recommend using DefenAge's new neck cream, which is specifically designed to address neck aging and provide visible skin rejuvenation," explains dermatologist Anne Chapas, MD.

Retinol Alternative

According to dermatologist Amy Forman Taub, MD, "The 6-Week Perfection Neck Cream is a valuable addition to the DefenAge line to treat the fragile skin of the neck, which can typically get irritated from standard anti-aging creams like retinol. I recommend the new anti-aging neck cream to address skin brightness, improve the visible thickness of the skin, and reduce the appearance of the wrinkles on the neck where aging is often more noticeable."

Fast Acting Formula

Rich moisturization technologies, combined with the unique mechanism of action of DefenAge's exclusive Age-Repair Defensins, enable a multiplication effect and lead to quickly appearing results. Dr. Gregory Keller, Clinical Professor of Facial Plastic Surgery at UCLA, explains: "After just 11 days of my patients using the DefenAge's firming and moisturizing neck cream, I was impressed to see the softening of lines and skin texture, and a visible neck tightening effect. These effects are due to the defensin-molecules that are also involved in a natural regeneration of the skin during wound healing. Our skin re-epithelializes wounds within a few days, meaning that it is enough for the body to produce a meaningful visible effect that fast."

Extended Clean Beauty

The safety and purity of its products, including transparency in all aspects of sourcing and manufacturing is at the core of DefenAge's values. Dermatologist Natalie M. Curcio, MD, MPH comments "It is easy to recommend DefenAge to skincare savvy consumers who are looking to avoid ingredients such as parabens, fragrances, formaldehydes, phthalates, etc; the new neck firming cream also does not contain silicones and polyethylene glycols (PEGs). DefenAge always exceeds standards. For example, as far as I know, DefenAge is the only brand that makes both claims 'free from animal- and human- derived ingredients."

Enhanced Consumer Experience

"DefenAge does it again! Another great product harnessing their defensin technology and bringing an outstanding wow effect even after the first use of the product. I'm excited to recommend DefenAge's new firming and moisturizing neck cream to my patients," concludes dermatologist Sue Ellen Cox, MD.

The new neck tightening cream retails online at the brand's website, defenage.com , ­and through dermatologist and aesthetic surgeons, med spas, and other aesthetic service providers.

