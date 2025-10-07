DefenAge® Skincare Launches 7X Calming Complex

A Breakthrough Treatment to Defend Silent Inflammation That Accelerates Aging

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare , the award-winning pioneer behind defensin-based skin rejuvenation, announces the launch of its latest innovation: the 7X Calming Complex . Unlike anything currently on the market, this fast-acting, multi-action serum combines the most advanced anti-inflammatory botanicals with DefenAge's patented Age-Repair Defensins® (a revolutionary technology clinically proven to unlock the skin's ability to regenerate fresh skin cells) to rapidly soothe inflammation, skin discomfort, redness, repair visible signs of skin aging, and strengthen the skin's resilience against environmental aggressors that commonly cause "inflamm-aging" – one of the biggest culprits behind premature aging.

7X Calming Complex

The Silent Perpetrator: Inflamm-Aging

Inflamm-aging refers to chronic, low-grade inflammation that accelerates visible skin aging. Daily stressors such as UV exposure, pollution, and even lifestyle choices can trigger this process, leading to fine lines, uneven tone, dullness, and a weakened skin barrier over time.

Formulated with sensitive and compromised skin in mind, the 7X Calming Complex is designed to fight inflammation head-on by targeting both symptoms and root causes, delivering immediate comfort while reinforcing long-term resilience – an innovation unmatched by conventional calming serums.

7 Key Performance Technologies in One Advanced Serum

Anti-Inflammation Powerhouse: Eight evidence-based extracts work together to suppress inflammatory triggers and calm compromised skin. Patented Inflamm-Aging Defense: Exclusive Age-Repair Defensins® help to stimulate natural wound-healing pathways and regenerate youthful skin. Redness Relief: Botanical extracts visibly reduce redness in sensitive, hormonal, or environmentally stressed skin. Skin Resiliency & Environmental Protection: Red Algae and Tara Tree Extract strengthen the barrier and shield against pollutants, irritants, and allergens. Multi-Layered Hydration: Sodium Hyaluronate, Squalane, Apple Extract, and Phospholipids deliver intense hydration, energize skin, and prevent moisture loss. Soothes & Comforts Irritated Skin: Mugwort, Black Currant Seed, Arctic Seaweed, and Aloe Vera gently cool and restore skin wellness. Complexion Clarity & Even Tone: Brightening botanicals revive dullness and restore a radiant, even-toned complexion.

"In the fight against skin aging, inflammation is a silent accelerator," shares DefenAge CEO Nikolay Turovets. "With the 7X Calming Complex, we have created a first-of-its-kind comprehensive solution that not only relieves visible irritation, but also activates our patented Age-Repair Defensins® to help skin regenerate itself while addressing the root causes of inflamm-aging, helping skin look calmer, healthier, and visibly younger. This first-in-class solution for both immediate comfort and long-term anti-aging benefits is our most advanced calming formula to date."

The 7X Calming Complex is non-biologic, self-preserving, and formulated without human- or animal-derived ingredients. The 7X Calming Complex is available at www.defenage.com for $68.00.

About DefenAge®

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

