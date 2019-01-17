DefenAge Skincare Unveils Eye Cream

" 3D Eye Radiance Cream is the next addition to the collection of DefenAge 's products that are infused with our proprietary biotechnology-born Age-Repair Defensins ® ," comments Progenitor Biologics' CEO, Nikolay Turovets, PhD. "Scientific and clinical data shows that defensins reprogram skin to turn younger every day, reversing aging. Basically, whenever you need to refresh or normalize your skin, just activate the skin's reprogramming mechanism."

The innovative 3D Eye Radiance Cream is designed to improve the visible health of the skin around the eyes and address challenging cosmetic concerns on a global scale, including visible lifting, firming and smoothing of the upper eyelids, fading of dark circles and puffiness and diminishing the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines. A patent-protected metal applicator with Cooling Tip Technology fosters gentle "finger-free" application to help preserve the delicate skin around the eyes and provides a soothing and cooling sensation upon contact. The product is fragrance free, ophthalmologist- and dermatologist- tested, safe for contact lens wearers and suitable for all skin types.

The 3D Eye Radiance Cream joins the DefenAge collection of advanced products to complement the brand's award-winning skincare program, which includes:

Defensin-rich serum: 8-in-1 BioSerum

Corneum-powering moisturizer: 24/7 Barrier Balance Cream

Efficient and protective cleanser: 1-Step Multi-Cleanse with Natural Prebiotics

Gentle exfoliator: 2-Minute Reveal Masque

"Unlike other popular skincare products, DefenAge is unique in that its core defensin-technology is the backbone for most of its formulas. All of the DefenAge products enhance the performance of each other and each of them is added into the range for clinical reasons," comments Progenitor Biologics' Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board, Gregory Keller, MD, FACS. "Using DefenAge, consumers can achieve unprecedented array of benefits and dramatically reduce unwanted visible byproducts of skin aging and environmental damage."

DefenAge 3D Eye Radiance Cream retails for $127 and can be purchased as an individual item from DefenAge Skincare aesthetic physicians' offices beginning in March 2019. The 3D Eye Radiance Cream is available now as a pre-market offer in the DefenAge ALL IN ONE set, which features full sizes of all five DefenAge's products within a luxe leather cosmetic travel case. $432 at DefenAge.com.

About DefenAge

DefenAge® Skincare is a technology-driven, evidence-based skin care line, primarily distributed through the professional aesthetic market including dermatology, plastic, and aesthetic surgery practices. The key ingredient, Age-Repair Defensins®, uses a stand-alone, natural target-specific mechanism of action for skin rejuvenation. The technology is patent-pending, and exclusively available in DefenAge. DefenAge products do not belong to the growth factor category. The Clinical Power Trio is clinical study tested, DefenAge's core skin care regimen that addresses visible signs of skin exhausting and aging on a global scale. DefenAge's efficacy is documented in peer reviewed prestigious medical journals and has captured intense physician interest when presented by academic physicians and displayed at aesthetic medical conventions. DefenAge products do not contain animal- or human- originated ingredients, parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, sulfates, mineral oils, colorants, phthalates or BPA and are not tested on animals.

