DefenAge Skincare Wins Two Awards For Outstanding Innovation

DefenAge 3D Eye Radiance Cream earned the accolade of the 2019 Beauty Independent Innovation Award for "Eye Product of the Year." The Independent Innovation Awards program is the industry's most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the beauty industry. It recognizes the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding beauty industry.

Chosen from over 2,000 applicants, DefenAge 3D Eye Radiance Cream was selected for its advanced technology, extended performance and elegant dispensing system. Rich with DefenAge's proprietary Age-Repair Defensins® technology, the award-winning eye cream visibly lifts, firms and smooths upper eyelids, fades dark circles and puffiness while smoothing the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines with a patented Cooling Tip Technology metal applicator.

"Since its initial launch in March 2019, DefenAge's eye cream has received recognition from consumers as well as beauty professionals. Just recently the eye cream was chosen by one of the most renowned celebrity makeup artists in the world Mario Dedivanovic for his gift bags," said Progenitor Biologics' CEO, Nikolay Turovets.

DefenAge's core regimen, the Clincal Power Trio , was also honored by The Aesthetic Channel as the "Aesthetics Industry Award Winner for Nonsurgical Innovation." For nine years, The Aesthetic Awards have honored the exceptional outcomes and accomplishments from some of the finest practitioners and product manufacturers in aesthetic medicine. This year, the DefenAge Clinical Power Trio stood out among hundreds of submissions to win the "Nonsurgical Innovator of the Year" honor for the second consecutive year.

"As one of the first-ever Aesthetic Awards winners to be chosen by aesthetic professionals and colleague voting, this award means much more to us than just a title; we are proud and honored to have earned the high praise of our peers," continued Nikolay Turovets. "Both awards reinforce we are paving the way for the future of skin care, empowering consumers to truly reverse signs of aging. Our team is extremely proud to be recognized by such prestigious resources as the Independent Innovation Awards and The Aesthetic Channel."

For both awards, it was DefenAge's game-changing proprietary Age-Repair Defensins® that helped the brand shine among its highly competitive peers.

"Scientific research shows that defensin-molecule reprograms dormant cells in our body to generate visibly newer, healthier and truly youthful new skin. Scientists at DefenAge implemented this revolutionary discovery in DefenAge's formulas," said Progenitor Biologics' Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board, Gregory Keller, MD, FACS

DefenAge® Skincare is a technology-driven skin care line that addresses visible signs of skin exhaustion, damage and aging on a global scale. DefenAge's proprietary defensin- technology is patent-pending and exclusively available in DefenAge. DefenAge's clinical performance and safety is backed up by 14 clinical studies.

