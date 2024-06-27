Defencify Training Launches Industry-First Virtual Reality Security Guard Training Program

defencifytraining.com | dealplay.io

SALT LAKE CITY, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Defencify, a leading provider of online training solutions for the security industry, has introduced an exclusive virtual reality (VR) guard training program, available only to its clients. This launch marks a significant milestone as it is the first time that the cutting-edge VR training solution, widely used by the military and law enforcement, will be accessible to security guard companies. Defencify's announcement follows its milestone partnership with Dealplay, a leader in developing VR and augmented reality experiences. By harnessing the power of this innovative technology, Defencify trainees will be fully immersed in realistic scenarios specifically designed to enhance situational awareness, decision-making skills, and crisis response abilities, providing a unique and effective training experience.

"We are thrilled to bring this unparalleled training experience to the security guard industry, and we're not the only ones excited about the partnership," said Russell Willmon, CEO of Defencify Training. "We've already started onboarding several clients excited about using this revolutionary training technology. It's part of our commitment to providing the most effective and innovative training solutions for our clients."

Defencify's introduction of the VR training solution is a significant step in expanding its online training offerings. This innovative program is scheduled to launch a variety of customizable and scalable VR modules designed to enhance crisis intervention, use of force, emergency response, and de-escalation techniques. The comprehensive approach aims to equip security guards with the necessary tools to handle real-life challenges confidently and professionally.

"Our goal with VR training extends beyond elevating training standards and improving compliance," Willmon emphasized. "We are steadfast in our mission to create a safer environment for security personnel and the public they serve, and this VR training program is a significant step towards that commitment."

For more information about the Defencify's VR training program, contact Russell Willmon at: [email protected]

MORE ABOUT DEFENCIFY TRAINING

Defencify offers online security guard training and certification in: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The interactive courses can be accessed 24/7 and, for guard companies, can be delivered through a branded LMS.

About Dealplay

Dealplay specializes in creating immersive VR and AR experiences for marketing, learning, and innovation. The company offers customized solutions to enhance engagement and drive results, including design, development, and analytics, while ensuring a secure and impactful experience.

SOURCE Defencify Training