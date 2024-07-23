Defendants pay $1.2M judgment to Republic Brands

GLENVIEW, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last March, Republic Brands and its affiliates won $1,242,000.00 at trial against Samad Lakhani and his distribution company, ZCell & Novelties ("ZCell"). The jury handed down its verdict following a seven-day trial involving ZCell's sale of counterfeit rolling papers. Before trial, the court had found that Lakhani was personally liable for ZCell's sale of counterfeits using Republic's famous TOP® and JOB® trademarks.

Following trial, Lakhani and ZCell moved the court to reduce the $1.2 million award. The court denied Lakhani and ZCell's request on all grounds.

Last week, ZCell paid the judgment to Republic Brands and dismissed their appeal of the jury verdict, thus concluding the lawsuit.

This is just the latest in a series of successful legal actions by Republic Brands against companies selling counterfeits and their owners. In March 2022, Republic Brands won $11 million in damages against Raj Solomon and Diamond J Wholesale, LLC. Solomon appealed, including up to the United States Supreme Court, but Republic Brands's $11 million win was confirmed. Republic Brands continues to pursue all available avenues to recover every dollar of these damages from Solomon. In March 2023, Republic Brands won a judgment of $1.1 million against Monty Hudda and Star Importers & Wholesalers. Like ZCell, Star and Hudda asked the court to reduce the jury award as excessive (which was denied) and have now appealed to the Eleventh Circuit. Republic Brands has scored other major wins against counterfeiters in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, and elsewhere, amounting to millions of dollars in damages.

As the global leader in rolling papers and premium smoking accessories, Republic Brands takes its responsibility to consumers—and the industry at large—seriously. "The bad actors don't stop, so we won't stop—ever," said Republic Brands CEO Don Levin. "Republic Brands has proven that it will use all means available under the law to protect our consumers' trust and our company's reputation," Levin continued. "On behalf of our consumers and the industry, we won't quit doing everything within our power to stop those who seek to profit from selling counterfeit products."

Republic Brands continues its relentless pursuit of counterfeiters worldwide, working with investigators, law enforcement agencies, U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, and Homeland Security to stop the trade of counterfeit rolling papers through criminal and civil actions. "Protecting consumers from counterfeit products remains an ongoing priority," Levin promised, "and we are closing in on some very big operations."

Republic Brands' anti-counterfeiting efforts are led by Sachin Lele, Republic Brands' Executive Vice President and General Counsel, and Jessica Roberts, Republic Brands' Senior Counsel. Republic Brands' trial team is led by Maia Woodhouse of Adams and Reese LLP and Sheldon Zenner of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP. Republic Brands asks for the public to join in reporting counterfeit products by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-800-288-8888.

About Republic Brands

The world's leading rolling company, Republic Brands holds the most extensive portfolio in the category including OCB®, JOB®, e-z wider®, DRUM®, Premier®, Gambler®, and TOP® brands. With a 200-year-old cultural legacy, the family-owned company is known for innovations such as sustainable bamboo, hemp, and flax fiber papers and cones, its natural acacia gum, and internationally-recognized ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001 and GMP standards. Republic brings consumers the best experience from plant to puff by combining old-world artisan quality with modern sensibilities. With its wide-reaching distribution network across 120 countries, Republic Brands operates seven manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.republicbrands.com .

